Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 196495 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 06:37:16 pm »
Fucking class second half. Not the sharpest in front of goal mind.
Offline SMASHerano

  • Liverpool 6-1 London
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 06:37:22 pm »
Absolute beast at the back. Decision-making is insanely good.
Offline Asam

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 06:37:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 16, 2023, 03:24:24 pm
We need to find him a partner of similar level.

Exactly, hes our best defender now
Online Wool

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 06:38:02 pm »
Monster performance in the 2nd half, well in Ibou.
Offline Studgotelli

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 06:38:58 pm »
Top quality
Offline SamLad

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 06:42:08 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 05:43:05 pm
Basically a one man defence today.
MOTM by a mile. simply unbeatable.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 06:43:41 pm »
He was imperial in the second half. Unlucky to not get the goal there.
Offline SamLad

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 05:45:51 pm
truely is a one man defence , having to play CB and RB constantly , i have no idea what trent is meant to be doing but whatever it is its not working
many times each game, we see Trent WAY forward, out of position.

he's being told to do that.  he sure as shit isn't doing out without Klopp's OK is he?
Offline darragh85

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 06:44:42 pm »
Is he the main cb now?
Offline y2w902

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 06:45:21 pm »
Great 2nd half, if only he could have topped it off with the winner.
Online dirkster

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 06:45:51 pm »
He was fucking immense today. What a find. Once Vitg has had a rest over the summer, we'll be ok next season
Offline SamLad

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 06:46:25 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 06:45:21 pm
Great 2nd half, if only he could have topped it off with the winner.

lost count of the number of times he broke up their attacks with great tackles - often in their half.  magnificent player.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 06:47:29 pm »
He's easily our best CB, easily, in fact he's one of the best in Europe.
Offline rushyman

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 06:48:11 pm »
Brilliant

Unlucky at the end I'm not sure he could've done anything else
Offline Ste08

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm »
Love this guy really unlucky at the end
Offline UNO

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 06:55:32 pm »
Best player by a mile! Played 2 positions the whole game and didnt put a foot wrong. Future Liverpool captain, please rebuild the defence around him.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 06:55:56 pm »
Great player. Doesn't let it happen around him. He commits.
Offline shank94

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 07:21:41 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:44:42 pm
Is he the main cb now?

Yes no doubts about it. His tackles speak more than words.
Offline Lubeh

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 07:28:29 pm »
easily our best atm , i dont think anyone could argue with that
Offline Knight

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1979 on: Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm »
Him and Allisson are going to come out of this season with huge credit. He was incredible today.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1980 on: Yesterday at 08:07:00 pm »
He's very good 1v1. Vinicius and Martinelli found it hard to beat him.
Offline harrylfc

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1981 on: Yesterday at 08:14:02 pm »
fcking beast 2nd half
Online Al 666

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1982 on: Yesterday at 08:16:08 pm »
The only slight criticism defensively would be him allowing Martinelli to get the cross in for the 2nd. Apart from that really good especially when he cut Xhaka in two.
Offline Kalito

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1983 on: Yesterday at 08:32:57 pm »
Love the lad to bits.

One of the best CBs in the world.

If he can stay injury-free for a long period, he'll easily be THE best in the world.
Offline farawayred

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1984 on: Yesterday at 09:22:12 pm »
We should sign Upamecano. To lace his boots.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1985 on: Yesterday at 09:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:16:08 pm
The only slight criticism defensively would be him allowing Martinelli to get the cross in for the 2nd. Apart from that really good especially when he cut Xhaka in two.
Yes I think he can iron out the odd kink in his gave still
People speak of him in the same terms as Sakho beast etc.. I think hes a far far better defender and it does him a diservice to use those terms . Hes brave, and really  intelligent about how he positions himself
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 01:03:35 am »
A brilliant player. Think his second half performance in particular might be his best 45 for us. Certainly one of the most enjoyable to watch anyway.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 01:04:32 am »
He's a beast,a happy,cuddly smiling beast.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 01:17:05 am »
need to see more of the 2nd half ibou. absolutely crazy that he was playing as cb and rb for the whole of the 2nd half. such a demanding role yet he excels

if he is consistent enough and stays injury free, he should be the replacement for our big man. not as aesthetically pleasing but just as effective.

and still only 23. a baby in centre back age. so much to learn and improve upon
Online Al 666

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 01:31:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:25:20 pm
Yes I think he can iron out the odd kink in his gave still
People speak of him in the same terms as Sakho beast etc.. I think hes a far far better defender and it does him a diservice to use those terms . Hes brave, and really  intelligent about how he positions himself

Yeh agree with that.

The main thing for me is that his balance is excellent and much better than Sakho for instance. For such a big man he can change direction very quickly. 
Online newterp

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 02:44:19 am »
That tackle was sublime - whole stadium erupted.

The Arsenal player feigned injury after that - of course.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 08:24:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:25:20 pm
Yes I think he can iron out the odd kink in his gave still
People speak of him in the same terms as Sakho beast etc.. I think hes a far far better defender and it does him a diservice to use those terms . Hes brave, and really  intelligent about how he positions himself

It's ingrained in life and football in this country

I had it when I played as a kid and never said anything but recognised it more and more as I got older. One of the most memorable being, 'put him on the wing... he'll be fast because... you know' from a teammates dad.

He's a very intellegent defender and reads the game brilliantly but it doesn't really get mentioned too much, all about how big and strong he is so he's a 'beast'. Definitely no coincidence he gets the same compliments as Sakho. Konate is superb and the fact he's still so young is brilliant for us, just needs to stay fit and keep improving.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 08:38:54 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:03:35 am
A brilliant player. Think his second half performance in particular might be his best 45 for us. Certainly one of the most enjoyable to watch anyway.

It was his best half in red shirt, no doubt. He needs to keep the little aggression he showed, hes completely different defender when not afraid to show some bite. Class act.
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 09:51:31 am »
That tackle on Xhaka where he sent him flying to Saturn - that was lovely.

Hes built like an absolute tank 😂
