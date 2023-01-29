« previous next »
Offline didi shamone

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1880 on: January 29, 2023, 04:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 29, 2023, 04:29:14 pm
for that Mac Allister foul? He made an absolute show of it, including pretending he was injured.  Glad it wasnt called, defo a games gone soft moment had itd been.

He could have gone as he was last man back, not for the ferocity of the foul. MacAllister deserved a boot in the hole for his play acting.
Cracking game from Ibou otherwise.
Offline Realgman

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1881 on: January 30, 2023, 06:15:07 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on January 29, 2023, 04:40:20 pm
He could have gone as he was last man back, not for the ferocity of the foul. MacAllister deserved a boot in the hole for his play acting.
Cracking game from Ibou otherwise.
I agree with this, was our best player yesterday.. But you don't want a defender to be the best player on your team..he was overworked...
Offline Smudge

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1882 on: January 31, 2023, 11:24:49 am »
Injured. Just lol  :lmao
Offline Draex

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1883 on: January 31, 2023, 11:25:46 am »
It feels like we are actually cursed, honestly.. He was really starting to turn up beast mode..
Offline tubby

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1884 on: January 31, 2023, 11:28:02 am »
He did have a ropey injury history before we signed him, despite people saying that whatever was causing it was 'fixed'.  Wonder if he would be more robust if he dropped a bit of weight.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1885 on: January 31, 2023, 11:29:05 am »
Quote from: tubby on January 31, 2023, 11:28:02 am
He did have a ropey injury history before we signed him, despite people saying that whatever was causing it was 'fixed'.  Wonder if he would be more robust if he dropped a bit of weight.

the hip issue he had was fixed.

Not sure that is anything to do with this injury!
Offline tubby

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1886 on: January 31, 2023, 11:33:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 31, 2023, 11:29:05 am
the hip issue he had was fixed.

Not sure that is anything to do with this injury!

The point I'm making is that he's probably just one of those players who's susceptible to injury.  It was brought up that he'd missed a lot of games before we bought him, but folks said that it was all sorted now and he'll be fine.  But here we are, he's picked up his second longish injury this season.

But I do think that our fitness/conditioning/medical/whatever guys have completely fucked things and aren't taking care of our players properly.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1887 on: January 31, 2023, 11:38:27 am »
Quote from: tubby on January 31, 2023, 11:33:08 am
The point I'm making is that he's probably just one of those players who's susceptible to injury. It was brought up that he'd missed a lot of games before we bought him, but folks said that it was all sorted now and he'll be fine.  But here we are, he's picked up his second longish injury this season.

But I do think that our fitness/conditioning/medical/whatever guys have completely fucked things and aren't taking care of our players properly.

probably because it was that hip flexor injury that kept him out for all but one time at Leipzig. 
Offline 12C

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1888 on: February 2, 2023, 04:32:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 31, 2023, 11:33:08 am
The point I'm making is that he's probably just one of those players who's susceptible to injury.  It was brought up that he'd missed a lot of games before we bought him, but folks said that it was all sorted now and he'll be fine.  But here we are, he's picked up his second longish injury this season.

But I do think that our fitness/conditioning/medical/whatever guys have completely fucked things and aren't taking care of our players properly.

Or perhaps the crazy overcrowded season where players had a short preseason followed by a World Cup
Read somewhere that Liverpool City Chelsea and Spurs have each played over 80 games in 12 months. Add in wshitty internationals and the World Cup, and players are being put under strain.
Offline Realgman

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1889 on: February 2, 2023, 05:41:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on February  2, 2023, 04:32:55 pm
Or perhaps the crazy overcrowded season where players had a short preseason followed by a World Cup
Read somewhere that Liverpool City Chelsea and Spurs have each played over 80 games in 12 months. Add in wshitty internationals and the World Cup, and players are being put under strain.


He broke his bollix working in the game against Brighton, he was really pushed to the limit, he was great and it wasnt a huge suprise he tweaked something.. I think in his case he just pushed the envelope in that game a tad too far.
Offline JackWard33

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1890 on: February 2, 2023, 05:43:15 pm »
Quote from: 12C on February  2, 2023, 04:32:55 pm
Or perhaps the crazy overcrowded season where players had a short preseason followed by a World Cup
Read somewhere that Liverpool City Chelsea and Spurs have each played over 80 games in 12 months. Add in wshitty internationals and the World Cup, and players are being put under strain.

Doesnt apply here though   Hes played 800 minutes this season in 6 months plus 2 games for france
Last season he started 29 games for us
Offline Fromola

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1891 on: February 2, 2023, 05:57:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on February  2, 2023, 04:32:55 pm
Or perhaps the crazy overcrowded season where players had a short preseason followed by a World Cup
Read somewhere that Liverpool City Chelsea and Spurs have each played over 80 games in 12 months. Add in wshitty internationals and the World Cup, and players are being put under strain.

Yet it's generally our players dropping like flies.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1892 on: February 4, 2023, 04:06:36 pm »
Didnt see that half, but Im guessing were massively missing him today. Or wouldnt he have made much difference?
Offline SMASHerano

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1893 on: February 4, 2023, 04:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February  4, 2023, 04:06:36 pm
Didnt see that half, but Im guessing were massively missing him today. Or wouldnt he have made much difference?

We would not have conceded at least 2 goals had he been playing. Gomez is a disaster.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1894 on: February 4, 2023, 04:35:43 pm »
Couldn't have got injured at a worse time.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1895 on: February 4, 2023, 04:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February  4, 2023, 04:06:36 pm
Didnt see that half, but Im guessing were massively missing him today. Or wouldnt he have made much difference?

He's absolutely lightyears ahead of Matip and Gomez so yeah a big miss but we are broken beyond repair so wouldn't have solved much himself.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1896 on: February 4, 2023, 04:41:13 pm »
Even if he was fit, youd still need to pair him with one of Matip or Gomez so youve not removed the mistakes from the team.
Offline newterp

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1897 on: February 4, 2023, 08:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February  4, 2023, 04:41:13 pm
Even if he was fit, youd still need to pair him with one of Matip or Gomez so youve not removed the mistakes from the team.

And he's still young and makes at least 1 big mistake a game as well.
Offline mercurial

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1898 on: February 4, 2023, 09:49:18 pm »
What we need is to replace Gomez with another player of quality like Ibou. VVD and Matip can probably hold the flag for many a game inspite their injuries etc. They can play 30 games between them and also ensure a good transition. Gomez is just not upto the level required. The injuries to him took their toll.
Offline Bobber please?

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1899 on: February 4, 2023, 09:59:04 pm »
Seems quite injury prone like Keita, I wouldnt hang my hopes on him too much
Offline LFCTikiTaka

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1900 on: February 4, 2023, 10:03:03 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on February  4, 2023, 09:49:18 pm
What we need is to replace Gomez with another player of quality like Ibou. VVD and Matip can probably hold the flag for many a game inspite their injuries etc. They can play 30 games between them and also ensure a good transition. Gomez is just not upto the level required. The injuries to him took their toll.

Matip is older, out of contract next year, cannot play in multiple positions and isn't homegrown. I don't see a world in which Gomez leaves before him.
Offline UNO

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1901 on: February 4, 2023, 10:38:28 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on February  4, 2023, 10:03:03 pm
Matip is older, out of contract next year, cannot play in multiple positions and isn't homegrown. I don't see a world in which Gomez leaves before him.

In spite of his recent uncharacteristically bad performances, Matip is light years ahead of Gomez in terms of every defensive or dribbling skills. He always is one of our top performer, even better than VVD in most of the games in the last 15 months or so if you have watched every Liverpool games like me.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1902 on: February 4, 2023, 10:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February  4, 2023, 04:41:13 pm
Even if he was fit, youd still need to pair him with one of Matip or Gomez so youve not removed the mistakes from the team.

Virg and Konate are your main 2. I'd have Phillips as the main back up right now.

Matip and Gomez are done here and at least one of those should be out the door with Phillips in the summer with a new CB required.

Really, we know we need 2-3 midfielders in the summer we probably need 2 CB's but at least you have the quality there with Virg and Konate if they stay fit.
Offline LFCTikiTaka

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1903 on: February 4, 2023, 10:50:09 pm »
Quote from: UNO on February  4, 2023, 10:38:28 pm
In spite of his recent uncharacteristically bad performances, Matip is light years ahead of Gomez in terms of every defensive or dribbling skills. He always is one of our top performer, even better than VVD in most of the games in the last 15 months or so if you have watched every Liverpool games like me.

I agree in isolation. But when you've already got an ageing squad, 4 homegrown players leaving and a midfield that needs gutting from top to bottom there are certain decisions that just have to be made, and moving on Joel over Joe if it comes to it is one of those.
Offline Draex

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1904 on: Yesterday at 06:45:28 pm »
Back training! Such a huge miss currently. Stay fit Ibou!
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1905 on: Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:45:28 pm
Back training! Such a huge miss currently. Stay fit Ibou!
Thank fuck for that!
Offline newterp

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1906 on: Yesterday at 10:15:19 pm »
Save us Ib...hope..etc etc
Offline GreatEx

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 04:10:41 am »
He'd better save us, otherwise we're down to our last get out of jail free card (Luis Diaz)
Offline KloppCorn

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 04:31:12 am »
Might need two Center backs if both Gomez and Matip go which will be likely. Look a few options but a lot of them are left footed and will not suit VVD, sure VVD can play RCB but it’s a complete different angles. So Gvardiol as a VVD replacement makes sense. Good in the high line,good long range passing,good pace,very physical and quite rash much like Ibou and every young center back. There isn’t many top class cb’s out there really. Ibou is the best of the bunch but he’s always have injuries.  My favourite non top team cb is max kilman not sure on his pace but he’s got all the tools.
