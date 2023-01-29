Might need two Center backs if both Gomez and Matip go which will be likely. Look a few options but a lot of them are left footed and will not suit VVD, sure VVD can play RCB but it’s a complete different angles. So Gvardiol as a VVD replacement makes sense. Good in the high line,good long range passing,good pace,very physical and quite rash much like Ibou and every young center back. There isn’t many top class cb’s out there really. Ibou is the best of the bunch but he’s always have injuries. My favourite non top team cb is max kilman not sure on his pace but he’s got all the tools.