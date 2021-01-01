« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 181816 times)

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 07:37:21 pm »
Let's just admit it. If it were Nunez chasing and the Brentford defender went down, we wouldn't call it a foul.

Anyway, didn't really make much of a difference I think. We were never gonna equalize.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 07:28:17 pm
Don't think it was a foul but you can guarantee if that's the other way around, a foul is given.

How, Robertson pushed the Brentford played even harder and got a corner, let the conspiracy theories rest even If its  just for a day.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,566
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 07:44:44 pm »
One of the days. We played against a lad who put two balls into his own net last week, he had a mare today. It happens.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 08:14:04 pm »
Had a poor game but he's one of the few in this squad who is part of the solution rather than being part of the problem. Build the defence around him, he'll be back.
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 09:08:12 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:37:21 pm
Let's just admit it. If it were Nunez chasing and the Brentford defender went down, we wouldn't call it a foul.

Anyway, didn't really make much of a difference I think. We were never gonna equalize.
jurgen thought it was a foul. I agree with him. Its mental that others dont agree. I couldnt give a fuck if Robertson got a corner as im not reffing. Thats the refs job and var. They fucked up on both. One results in a goal. The other didnt.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 09:21:51 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm
Had a poor game . But he ll be back .
Had a bit of a mare.
Logged

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 09:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 09:08:12 pm
jurgen thought it was a foul. I agree with him. Its mental that others dont agree. I couldnt give a fuck if Robertson got a corner as im not reffing. Thats the refs job and var. They fucked up on both. One results in a goal. The other didnt.

There's enough of a push just to throw him off balance, I think it's a foul too not surprised it wasn't given though - VAR never going overturn that in the PL.     
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,446
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:51:22 pm
There's enough of a push just to throw him off balance, I think it's a foul too not surprised it wasn't given though - VAR never going overturn that in the PL.   

If it was Salah on Stones?
Logged
Believer

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:51:22 pm
There's enough of a push just to throw him off balance, I think it's a foul too not surprised it wasn't given though - VAR never going overturn that in the PL.   

He stretched for the header, leaving himself unbalanced.  That miniscule nudge then knocked him off his feet. If a forward (cough Kane) goes down in similar circumstances it's often a penalty  or free kick. But often it isn't given because forwards always look for a reason to fall. Ibou didn't have a reason to fall because it's no advantage to a defender.
On balance I'd probably go with a foul but it didn't matter anyway.  The og was just bad luck.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 12:07:15 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 09:08:12 pm
jurgen thought it was a foul. I agree with him. Its mental that others dont agree. I couldnt give a fuck if Robertson got a corner as im not reffing. Thats the refs job and var. They fucked up on both. One results in a goal. The other didnt.

It wasnt a foul it was weak defending, this isnt Basketball youre allowed to have minimal contact on opposing players without fouling them.
Logged

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 12:14:24 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
If it was Salah on Stones?

It will probably be chalked off by the ref it's not really one for VAR you'll see those type of challenges given as fouls all over pitch more often than not.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 12:52:06 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:07:15 am
It wasnt a foul it was weak defending, this isnt Basketball youre allowed to have minimal contact on opposing players without fouling them.
How can that not be a foul? Konate is first to the ball, heads it, is in front of the attacker and ends on his arse. Thats not minimal contact. Its a push. A push is a foul. You see them given against forwards all the time at corners.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,885
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 12:54:52 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 12:52:06 am
How can that not be a foul? Konate is first to the ball, heads it, is in front of the attacker and ends on his arse. Thats not minimal contact. Its a push. A push is a foul. You see them given against forwards all the time at corners.
There was no push whatsoever. There was accidental contact in the legs, and it was initiated by Konate when he leaned up to reach for the header.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 02:07:10 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:54:52 am
There was no push whatsoever. There was accidental contact in the legs, and it was initiated by Konate when he leaned up to reach for the header.

There was. I saw it with my own eyes, nevermind the 400 replays. How faraway were you faraway red?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,628
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 02:08:44 am »
We werent getting a 2nd goal anyway but needed to be stronger there, simple as.
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 02:11:03 am »
Klopp: "The third goal should not be a goal, easy as that. If you've ever played football and been in a foot sprint and you get a slight push you go down because you cannot keep balance"
Logged

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 08:57:01 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:54:52 am
There was no push whatsoever. There was accidental contact in the legs, and it was initiated by Konate when he leaned up to reach for the header.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:08:44 am
We werent getting a 2nd goal anyway but needed to be stronger there, simple as.

The contact was minimal, Ibou was running just ahead and got to the ball first there was slight nudge in the back some would consider this normal contact when two players are contesting for a ball. However, although minimal the contact was enough to affect Ibou's balance and put him on his backside, so I don't think its a case of Ibou needing to be stronger.

I mean Di Maria won a penalty in World Cup final with similar level of contact and thats an attacking player looking for a foul in the penalty area.   
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 09:17:51 am »
The clip on the heel is a certain freekick in my view, intentional or not does not matter, but when you step on someones heel while running behind him its a freekick every time. Except this time of course. If it was just the small push I am pretty sure Ibou would not be going down. 

Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 03:08:04 pm »
It wasn't a foul. If we had a goal disallowed for that I'd be fuming.

Was a bad one from Ibou.
Logged

Online Gerard00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 03:21:13 pm »
I think it was a foul. Was he falling without any intervention from the attacker?

Looking at the laws:

1. Direct free kick

A direct free kick is awarded if a player commits any of the following offences against an opponent in a manner considered by the referee to be careless, reckless or using excessive force:
charges
jumps at
kicks or attempts to kick
pushes
strikes or attempts to strike (including head-butt)
tackles or challenges
trips or attempts to trip

If an offence involves contact it is penalised by a direct free kick or penalty kick.
Careless is when a player shows a lack of attention or consideration when making a challenge or acts without precaution. No disciplinary sanction is needed
Reckless is when a player acts with disregard to the danger to, or consequences for, an opponent and must be cautioned
Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off

A direct free kick is awarded if a player commits any of the following offences:
a handball offence (except for the goalkeeper within their penalty area)
holds an opponent
impedes an opponent with contact
bites or spits at someone on the team lists or a match official
throws an object at the ball, opponent or match official, or makes contact with the ball with a held object

impedes in my definition means to influence in some way...  and i don't think Konate was hitting the deck until he got an arm on the back.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:03:12 pm by Gerard00 »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 05:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 03:08:04 pm
It wasn't a foul. If we had a goal disallowed for that I'd be fuming.

Was a bad one from Ibou.
what did he do wrong ffs?
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 05:14:11 pm »
Don't understand why we started him yesterday. After the World Cup heartbreak then surely his first match back should have been at home in front of his own fans. Poor decision.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 05:22:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:02:37 pm
what did he do wrong ffs?

Oh I don't know, fall on his arse when going back towards his own goal?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 