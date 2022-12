How come he played yesterday? He's been on the bench mostly hasn't he?



This was his 3rd start in 6 games and his 4th appearance, so he has actually played 285 mins in this world cup. But yeah it seems Upamecano and Verane are the prefered duo for Dechamps, which is a bit mad, as those two should be battling it out to pair up with Ibou!Anyway, some stats:Ibrahima Konatť has won 95% of his duels (21/22) at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the highest percentage of any player in the tournament (min. 10 duels).He's also averaging 6.9 tackles/interceptions per 90 mins, the most of any player who's played 3+ matches at the WC.