Harry Kane is definitely better than average. I was being unfair to him.



My more considered assessment is that he is some way below exceptional. He is actually a mystery to me. No great pace. No great skill or trick to speak of. Decent shot. Decent in the air. Decent strength. The parts are there to be a solid striker, but the mystery is that he scores a lot of goals. I don't know why!



If I am being cruel to him (cruel because it is a team game) then over the course of his professional career so far, he has entered almost 50 competitions and has zero trophies to show for it.



When he swore on his newborn child's life about getting a touch on a goal he scored, and when he talked about himself in the third person, after being awarded a second spot kick against us, and patted himself on the back for getting one of them (just like his match the other day) I decided I cannot warm to him.