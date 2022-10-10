Hes a very promising CB. You can see that if he can clean his game up a little he has the ability to be world class. He feels like a monster in the air. Wins everything.



In terms of of the aspects that take him to the next level I think it really is some pretty simple things. When to dive in and when not to. And cleaning up his intercepting of crosses. There was another one last night where he completely missed the ball but luckily it bounced off his back leg. He does it quite a lot where hell miss a cross or not get a good connection on it. Ironically I think that how Nunez scored against us last year. Other than that just awareness of whats around him.



Hes only 23 and you see it when hes on it how good he is. When he gets that consistency down hell be one of the best in the world. Id be starting him over Matip now. Both are a similar level of play and offer different plus points but at the ages they are its clear one is the future. The title is gone now so focus on getting Konate fully bedded in as an undisputed starter at CB.



His pace and physicality are exceptional. If he can develop consistency then I think we could have a peak Koulibaly on our hands. That type of CB that forwards just hate going against because hell outmuscle you and outpace you and is constantly on the front foot.



His champions league final performance was the one that convinced me that yeah, this lad is a gem and will be world class when it all clicks.