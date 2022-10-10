« previous next »
Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 154678 times)

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1520 on: October 10, 2022, 02:31:49 pm »
On a positive note isn't it awesome seeing him back?

Such a refreshing change, just what the defence needs right now.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1521 on: October 10, 2022, 03:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on October 10, 2022, 02:31:49 pm
On a positive note isn't it awesome seeing him back?

Such a refreshing change, just what the defence needs right now.

Yes. One of the few positives at the moment.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1522 on: October 10, 2022, 03:40:06 pm »
Has he ever played right back?
With Trent possibly injured and Joe fairly brittle it crossed my mind.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1523 on: October 10, 2022, 03:41:15 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on October 10, 2022, 03:40:06 pm
Has he ever played right back?
With Trent possibly injured and Joe fairly brittle it crossed my mind.

Fabinho, or obviously ramsay would be far better choices.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1524 on: October 10, 2022, 03:43:01 pm »
Get him back in the starting line up as soon as possible
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1525 on: October 10, 2022, 03:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on October 10, 2022, 03:41:15 pm
Fabinho, or obviously ramsay would be far better choices.

Fabinho is in dire form and yet still needed for midfield.  Was forgetting Ramsey but have no idea if he's even good enough yet.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1526 on: October 10, 2022, 03:50:02 pm »
This is the season he becomes 1st choice
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1527 on: October 10, 2022, 04:31:30 pm »
He will be starting Wednesday for sure.

I do love Matip and his dribbling ability - but I think we need a beast of CB back there while Virgil is in this current poor form. Ibou also hasn't played due to the injury so he should be fresh. 
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1528 on: October 11, 2022, 12:28:22 am »
Fresh, but short on game time. This his can go either way.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1529 on: October 11, 2022, 03:21:12 am »
Quote from: newterp on October 10, 2022, 04:31:30 pm
I do love Matip and his dribbling ability

Sounds like Matip should have a go at Right Back then ;)
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1530 on: October 11, 2022, 04:44:39 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on October 11, 2022, 03:21:12 am
Sounds like Matip should have a go at Right Back then ;)

RB, CM, auxiliary striker, whatever 'problem' positions we have, no mountain is too steep for Matip
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1531 on: October 11, 2022, 09:47:07 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on October 11, 2022, 04:44:39 am
RB, CM, auxiliary striker, whatever 'problem' positions we have, no mountain is too steep for Matip

He did play defensive mid for Schalke early in his career. :D

But would love to see Konate one of the first names on the team sheet.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1532 on: October 11, 2022, 09:52:23 am »
I think hell play on Wednesday. He may even start against City replacing, dare I suggest, VVD.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1533 on: October 11, 2022, 12:05:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on October 11, 2022, 09:52:23 am
I think hell play on Wednesday. He may even start against City replacing, dare I suggest, VVD.

No - VVD and Ibou from here until Matip is recovered.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1534 on: October 12, 2022, 09:29:16 pm »
Slotted straight back in.   8)
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1535 on: October 12, 2022, 09:33:14 pm »
Ibou and Bobby have been different gravy tonight
Quote from: Samie on October 12, 2022, 09:29:16 pm
Slotted straight back in.   8)
Ibou and Bobby have been different gravy tonight.

Ibou is as good as any defender in world football.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1536 on: October 12, 2022, 09:39:38 pm »
Top job Ibou, if Bobby wasnt so ridiculous :wellin :
 it would have been man of the match
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1537 on: October 12, 2022, 10:15:05 pm »
So happy to have him back. Going to be some battle between him and he-who-shall-not-be-named.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1538 on: October 12, 2022, 10:15:38 pm »
Hes unreal. Just a big unit back there
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1539 on: October 12, 2022, 10:18:08 pm »
Looked a class above everyone else around him, you could sense nerves in all those around him tonight, especially in the first half, but this guy looked rock solid. Indomitable indeed.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1540 on: October 12, 2022, 10:41:04 pm »
My one big hope in terms of restoring Trent Robbie and VVds composure
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1541 on: October 12, 2022, 10:42:45 pm »
Thank god he's back.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1542 on: October 12, 2022, 10:44:15 pm »
Mo got a treble, Nunez scored a lovely goal and Bobby was filthy, but for me personally, theres no better site on a football pitch than a centre half on his game. Excellent out there tonight
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1543 on: October 12, 2022, 11:06:34 pm »
Top top class defender.

Absolute beast.

He'll be the best central defender in the world soon (if he stays injury free)...
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1544 on: October 12, 2022, 11:09:28 pm »
Really liked Konate tonight. More than once, Sekala had the beating of Tsimikas and Konate had the intelligence and pace to get himself in a really good position to prevent further danger. There was even a 2 v 1 at one point towards the end of the first half that he defended really well.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1545 on: October 12, 2022, 11:51:06 pm »
Carried on from where he left off (being our best defender the calendar year, that is). Everything in the locker to be the absolute best over a sustained period.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1546 on: October 13, 2022, 12:04:31 am »
Quote from: Bread on October 12, 2022, 11:09:28 pm
Really liked Konate tonight. More than once, Sekala had the beating of Tsimikas and Konate had the intelligence and pace to get himself in a really good position to prevent further danger. There was even a 2 v 1 at one point towards the end of the first half that he defended really well.

Yep did the exact opposite of Trent on Sunday.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1547 on: October 13, 2022, 09:02:56 am »
He will be massively important to us if were going to salvage this season. Just needs to stay injury-free. Not sure if he will go to the World Cup but unlikely to be a starter anyway, so lets hope he comes back late December fresh and fighting fit.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1548 on: October 13, 2022, 10:11:54 am »
Huge game for him Sunday against Haaland
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1549 on: October 13, 2022, 11:15:12 am »
Beast.

My hope is that this season he shows to be the number one cb in the team. And brings up VVDs game a bit to previous standards also.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1550 on: October 13, 2022, 12:06:30 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 13, 2022, 10:11:54 am
Huge game for him Sunday against Haaland

I hope he absolutely clatters Haaland a few times, maybe a stray elbow or two as well.


(just don't pick up penalties or cards mind you)
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1551 on: October 13, 2022, 12:37:00 pm »
Quote from: plura on October 13, 2022, 11:15:12 am
Beast.

My hope is that this season he shows to be the number one cb in the team. And brings up VVDs game a bit to previous standards also.

He's gone from strength to strength this calendar year, and although Matip had a purple patch toward the end of last season, for me Ibou has been the pick of our defenders. He looks like he's well on the way to becoming a colossus.

Exciting prospect for him to face Haaland, and I think he could steam roll him a couple of times for good measure to let him know who's boss
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1552 on: October 13, 2022, 02:29:48 pm »
One of the VERY few defenders that Haaland will be bounced on his arse from.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1553 on: October 13, 2022, 04:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Samio on October 13, 2022, 02:29:48 pm
One of the VERY few defenders that Haaland will be bounced on his arse from.

A few of my mates who support other PL clubs asked last Saturday if there were any PL defenders who could deal with Haaland.

My immediate answer was Konate.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1554 on: October 13, 2022, 04:51:41 pm »
Perfect timing for him to be coming back

Just wish Matip was available as VVD could do with a kick up the ass
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1555 on: October 13, 2022, 04:56:43 pm »
Hes a very promising CB. You can see that if he can clean his game up a little he has the ability to be world class. He feels like a monster in the air. Wins everything.

In terms of of the aspects that take him to the next level I think it really is some pretty simple things. When to dive in and when not to. And cleaning up his intercepting of crosses. There was another one last night where he completely missed the ball but luckily it bounced off his back leg. He does it quite a lot where hell miss a cross or not get a good connection on it. Ironically I think that how Nunez scored against us last year. Other than that just awareness of whats around him.

Hes only 23 and you see it when hes on it how good he is. When he gets that consistency down hell be one of the best in the world. Id be starting him over Matip now. Both are a similar level of play and offer different plus points but at the ages they are its clear one is the future. The title is gone now so focus on getting Konate fully bedded in as an undisputed starter at CB.

His pace and physicality are exceptional. If he can develop consistency then I think we could have a peak Koulibaly on our hands. That type of CB that forwards just hate going against because hell outmuscle you and outpace you and is constantly on the front foot.

His champions league final performance was the one that convinced me that yeah, this lad is a gem and will be world class when it all clicks.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1556 on: October 13, 2022, 05:11:54 pm »
I hope Konate dominates Haaland and leaves VVD to pick up the pieces. Konate has the pace and presence to do a job on Haaland.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1557 on: October 16, 2022, 12:18:18 pm »
So is Konate confirmed out today yeah? I wonder was he rushed back - I know he has a checkered injury history and while I don't think he's quite in the Keita camp for us yet, it is becoming a slight concern.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 09:42:24 pm »
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 10:03:06 pm »
