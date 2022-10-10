If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
On a positive note isn't it awesome seeing him back?Such a refreshing change, just what the defence needs right now.
Has he ever played right back?With Trent possibly injured and Joe fairly brittle it crossed my mind.
Fabinho, or obviously ramsay would be far better choices.
I do love Matip and his dribbling ability
Sounds like Matip should have a go at Right Back then
RB, CM, auxiliary striker, whatever 'problem' positions we have, no mountain is too steep for Matip
I think hell play on Wednesday. He may even start against City replacing, dare I suggest, VVD.
Slotted straight back in.
Really liked Konate tonight. More than once, Sekala had the beating of Tsimikas and Konate had the intelligence and pace to get himself in a really good position to prevent further danger. There was even a 2 v 1 at one point towards the end of the first half that he defended really well.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Huge game for him Sunday against Haaland
Beast. My hope is that this season he shows to be the number one cb in the team. And brings up VVDs game a bit to previous standards also.
One of the VERY few defenders that Haaland will be bounced on his arse from.
Arrigo Sacchi is a big fanhttps://football-italia.net/sacchi-and-capello-pick-the-same-six-players-for-ideal-world-cup-xi/
