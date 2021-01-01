If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
On a positive note isn't it awesome seeing him back?Such a refreshing change, just what the defence needs right now.
Has he ever played right back?With Trent possibly injured and Joe fairly brittle it crossed my mind.
Fabinho, or obviously ramsay would be far better choices.
I do love Matip and his dribbling ability
Sounds like Matip should have a go at Right Back then
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]