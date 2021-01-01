« previous next »
Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 151352 times)

Offline Cruiser

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 02:31:49 pm »
On a positive note isn't it awesome seeing him back?

Such a refreshing change, just what the defence needs right now.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 03:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 02:31:49 pm
On a positive note isn't it awesome seeing him back?

Such a refreshing change, just what the defence needs right now.

Yes. One of the few positives at the moment.
Offline didi shamone

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 03:40:06 pm »
Has he ever played right back?
With Trent possibly injured and Joe fairly brittle it crossed my mind.
Offline Sharado

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 03:41:15 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 03:40:06 pm
Has he ever played right back?
With Trent possibly injured and Joe fairly brittle it crossed my mind.

Fabinho, or obviously ramsay would be far better choices.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 03:43:01 pm »
Get him back in the starting line up as soon as possible
Offline didi shamone

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 03:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 03:41:15 pm
Fabinho, or obviously ramsay would be far better choices.

Fabinho is in dire form and yet still needed for midfield.  Was forgetting Ramsey but have no idea if he's even good enough yet.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 03:50:02 pm »
This is the season he becomes 1st choice
Online newterp

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 04:31:30 pm »
He will be starting Wednesday for sure.

I do love Matip and his dribbling ability - but I think we need a beast of CB back there while Virgil is in this current poor form. Ibou also hasn't played due to the injury so he should be fresh. 
Offline farawayred

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 12:28:22 am »
Fresh, but short on game time. This his can go either way.
Offline kcbworth

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 03:21:12 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:31:30 pm
I do love Matip and his dribbling ability

Sounds like Matip should have a go at Right Back then ;)
Online mrantarctica

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 04:44:39 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 03:21:12 am
Sounds like Matip should have a go at Right Back then ;)

RB, CM, auxiliary striker, whatever 'problem' positions we have, no mountain is too steep for Matip
