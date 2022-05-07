Did ok today and will probably start the Champions League final due to Vinicius' pace but I think you need Matip when you have a low block. We missed Matip's dribbling and creativity today
Cant believe his thread dropped to the second page, outrage!Immense again across the 120 minutes, our lucky charm continues on!
He's going to be scary once he realises how good he really is.
He was magnificent tonight
Late, late on Kante showed a little burst, and then mini Van Dijk shut that shit down. Massive player, massive personality, perfect fit. He made some bust summer signings lists early on, which was fucking hilariously kneejerk. Joe Gomez cant get a game! Incredible, big game player vibes- check
What do you do for the CL final?Matip has been amazing this season too but Vinicius JR and Rodrygo are fast fuckers. Tough call for Klopp for sure
I think Ibou will start the CL final, unlucky for Joel but Konate is stronger, quicker and better in the air. Only upside to Matip is maybe his stepping up/dribbling and perhaps reads the game a bit betterI just think we will need Konate pace and strength on the counter vs Vinicius and Benzema
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]