The Indomitable Ibou

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1320 on: May 7, 2022, 10:06:54 pm »
Did ok today and will probably start the Champions League final due to Vinicius' pace but I think you need Matip when you have a low block. We missed Matip's dribbling and creativity today
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1321 on: May 7, 2022, 10:53:05 pm »
Quote from: ac on May  7, 2022, 10:06:54 pm
Did ok today and will probably start the Champions League final due to Vinicius' pace but I think you need Matip when you have a low block. We missed Matip's dribbling and creativity today

Indeed - spurs were screaming to have someone waltz into the defense and pull them apart.

Otherwise he was fine.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 07:48:01 pm »
Cant believe his thread dropped to the second page, outrage!

Immense again across the 120 minutes, our lucky charm continues on!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 07:48:46 pm »
Yeah he was incredible today, seemed to win everything and that duel v Kante in extra time was hilarious.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 07:50:44 pm »
Ibou there, taking that person's phone :D Great stuff.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 07:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 07:48:01 pm
Cant believe his thread dropped to the second page, outrage!

Immense again across the 120 minutes, our lucky charm continues on!

What a first season he's had, brilliant performance yet again.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm »
Honestly, he's been better than I expected, and I expected him to be quite good. Flawless performance.
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 08:20:46 pm »
Has everything bar a few more years of experience playing with our world class players and coaching team.

Congratulations Ibou  :scarf
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 08:21:52 pm »
Absolute steal getting Konate, ridiculous talent.

Bayern who get free rein for any Bundesliga player must be really kicking themselves choosing Upemacano. ;D
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 08:23:06 pm »
He's going to be scary once he realises how good he really is.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 08:23:43 pm »
Loved the bit near the end where Kante looked to break free and Konate brushed him aside like he was nothing. No complaints from Kante, Tuchel went ballistic :lmao
« Reply #1331 on: Yesterday at 08:26:56 pm »
Brilliant Defender. Was pretty confident him and Matip at CB when Virgil was off
« Reply #1332 on: Yesterday at 09:46:31 pm »
He was magnificent tonight
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 09:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:23:06 pm
He's going to be scary once he realises how good he really is.

He is yet to turn 23. For a central defender, that is kindergarden age ...
« Reply #1335 on: Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:46:55 pm


Something really really likeable about Konate!
Quote from: Legoland on Yesterday at 09:46:31 pm
He was magnificent tonight

Late, late on Kante showed a little burst, and then mini Van Dijk shut that shit down. Massive player, massive personality, perfect fit.  He made some bust summer signings lists early on, which was fucking hilariously kneejerk. Joe Gomez cant get a game!  Incredible, big game player vibes- check
The signing could not have gone better as far as I'm concerned

Klopp starts him ahead of such a brilliant player in Matip for a final. Yes he has the physical qualities but it's still a marker of our 100% trust in him and how good he is and has been so far

Be interesting to see who gets the nod for Madrid.
Going to be the best CB in the world in the very near future, what a start to his Liverpool career.

Immense performance, personally thought he was MOM.
Him and VVD together is just a scary defence. Too much strength and too much pace and awareness, like Hyypia and Henchoz.
Man Mountain.

He has to start in the European Cup final to keep Vinicius Jnr in check.
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm
Late, late on Kante showed a little burst, and then mini Van Dijk shut that shit down. Massive player, massive personality, perfect fit.  He made some bust summer signings lists early on, which was fucking hilariously kneejerk. Joe Gomez cant get a game!  Incredible, big game player vibes- check

Really? Which morons complied those lists?
22 and looking as good as VVD doest at 29/30

This guy is immense, weve got the best CB in the world for prolly another 4-6 years hopefully and his disciple learning from him for another 10-14 years if he wants!!
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm
Late, late on Kante showed a little burst, and then mini Van Dijk shut that shit down. Massive player, massive personality, perfect fit.  He made some bust summer signings lists early on, which was fucking hilariously kneejerk. Joe Gomez cant get a game!  Incredible, big game player vibes- check
Because he didnt start over Matip and Klopp eased him lol.
this lad, some player, already a quality CB with a cool head in the big games, nothing seems to ruffle him, brave on the ball, dominant defensively, quick turn of pace

and he's just about to turn 23

this good, this young, gonna be a monster
Had no right being this good in his first season.

Way ahead of the schedule.
What a beast of a player, that was some performance yesterday. Love Matip but Ibou may just have put himself ahead of Joel after yesterday but either way Im comfortable with either of them.
What do you do for the CL final?

Matip has been amazing this season too but Vinicius JR and Rodrygo are fast fuckers. Tough call for Klopp for sure
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:44:00 am
What do you do for the CL final?

Matip has been amazing this season too but Vinicius JR and Rodrygo are fast fuckers. Tough call for Klopp for sure

I think Ibou just gives us that aerial threat and I think Real could be vulnerable off set pieces. He may also be better at handling Benzema, but then again Matip had been imperious. Good problem to have especially if VVD is fit
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:44:00 am
What do you do for the CL final?

Matip has been amazing this season too but Vinicius JR and Rodrygo are fast fuckers. Tough call for Klopp for sure

I think Ibou will start the CL final, unlucky for Joel but Konate is stronger, quicker and better in the air. Only upside to Matip is maybe his stepping up/dribbling and perhaps reads the game a bit better

I just think we will need Konate pace and strength on the counter vs Vinicius and Benzema
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 10:20:39 pm
I think Ibou will start the CL final, unlucky for Joel but Konate is stronger, quicker and better in the air. Only upside to Matip is maybe his stepping up/dribbling and perhaps reads the game a bit better

I just think we will need Konate pace and strength on the counter vs Vinicius and Benzema

you say that like Matip is a snail though. also, remember, Matip wasnt playing against real madrid last season either when we got burnt down that side. it was an error in midfield selection that ultimately cost us in that one.

i do agree that Klopp has a decision to make though because Konate is an outstanding cb.
