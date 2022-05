I think many people didn't appreciate the plan for him this year - which was integrate slowly and give him room to get up to speed with the PL and learn to play our way.



Huge.



Played more than I expected. Fitness of others permitting, I expected him to get cup games, maybe 2 or 3 CL group games, and a few ‘easier’ PL games. All the defensive positions for this team are not exactly a case of just sticking a player in there and all will be well (apart from Virgil!), it takes a lot of training and learning. So it shows his intelligence and ability to learn so quickly that he’s become a player the boss trusts in huge games in his first season at the grand old age of 22.So far it’s worked out great, as the way they’ve been able to use Joel and Ibou has been near perfect.