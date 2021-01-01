Please
Topic: The Indomitable Ibou (Read 123216 times)
LovelyCushionedHeader
Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,374
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #1280 on:
Today
at 10:06:32 pm »
His best all-round performance for us so far I'd say. He's obviously been good before but tends to have a WTF moment or two.. but tonight he was just great from first to last.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,038
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #1281 on:
Today
at 10:08:13 pm »
Yup, was really solid tonight and never looked in trouble. Think those goals, along with knowing he's first choice alongside Virg in Europe, will have really helped his confidence.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
farawayred
Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,909
Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #1282 on:
Today
at 10:27:33 pm »
Failed to beat the a scoring record by a defender, shite! Sell quickly.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
gerrardisgod
has all his sisters with him.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,006
Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #1283 on:
Today
at 10:30:12 pm »
Going to be an absolute colossus for years to come.
Logged
AHA!
rafathegaffa83
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 37,399
Dutch Class
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #1284 on:
Today
at 10:31:52 pm »
It's been fascinating how he's been used of late. Another good performance
Logged
