The Indomitable Ibou

Reply #1280 on: Today at 10:06:32 pm
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 10:06:32 pm »
His best all-round performance for us so far I'd say. He's obviously been good before but tends to have a WTF moment or two.. but tonight he was just great from first to last.
Reply #1281 on: Today at 10:08:13 pm
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 10:08:13 pm »
Yup, was really solid tonight and never looked in trouble.  Think those goals, along with knowing he's first choice alongside Virg in Europe, will have really helped his confidence.
Reply #1282 on: Today at 10:27:33 pm
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 10:27:33 pm »
Failed to beat the a scoring record by a defender, shite! Sell quickly.
Reply #1283 on: Today at 10:30:12 pm
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 10:30:12 pm »
Going to be an absolute colossus for years to come.
Reply #1284 on: Today at 10:31:52 pm
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 10:31:52 pm »
It's been fascinating how he's been used of late. Another good performance
