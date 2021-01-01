Ah i see, cheers. The only anime i know is Dragon Ball
We are fucking boss in the transfer market, matip has been outstanding but this kid is now already pushing him to the limit for a starting spot in the biggest of games. If we had a champions league final next game, I'm not sure who I'd pick.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
How tall is he? Think he is a bit taller than Van Djik?
Smart smart player and I hope the narrative doesn't become solely physical attributes like those before him
Joel gets the nod due to his body of work over the years but as I've said long ago on this thread, Ibou is as good as any 22 year old centre back I've ever seen. Klopp has first world problems in picking defenders and attackers these days.Loved how he ignored the bodies in front of him for the goal yesterday, just ploughed through.
just like the Benfica goals, he just runs through them.
Seconded! His style is much more like Kalidou Koulibaly (post Rafa) than, say, Rudiger. He has the physical attributes to bail himself out of bad decision making but he's notably getting better and better at the decision making that his physicality is just a bonus.Klopp has a great track record when it comes to developing central defenders so no doubt there's more to come. And the privilege for Ibou of learning alongside Virgil - lucky man!
What was that celebration with the heart stab?
I wonder if Klopp would ever entertain the idea of starting 3 CBs, with Trent and Robbo as wing backs bombing forward with a bit more security. If we get to the CL final whether its City or Real Id want to see that experiment.
Based on what I've seen recently, he's 18 ft 7" tall.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
