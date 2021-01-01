Smart smart player and I hope the narrative doesn't become solely physical attributes like those before him



Seconded! His style is much more like Kalidou Koulibaly (post Rafa) than, say, Rudiger. He has the physical attributes to bail himself out of bad decision making but he's notably getting better and better at the decision making that his physicality is just a bonus.Klopp has a great track record when it comes to developing central defenders so no doubt there's more to come. And the privilege for Ibou of learning alongside Virgil - lucky man!