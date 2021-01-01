« previous next »
Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 121027 times)

Offline Doc Red

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 09:15:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:43:05 am
Ah i see, cheers. The only anime i know is Dragon Ball

Attack on Titan is highly recommended. Particularly the first few seasons. :wave
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline William Regal

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 09:46:24 am »
We are fucking boss in the transfer market, matip has been outstanding but this kid is now already pushing him to the limit for a starting spot in the biggest of games.  If we had a champions league final next game, I'm not sure who I'd pick.
Offline didi shamone

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 11:52:43 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:46:24 am
We are fucking boss in the transfer market, matip has been outstanding but this kid is now already pushing him to the limit for a starting spot in the biggest of games.  If we had a champions league final next game, I'm not sure who I'd pick.

Joel gets the nod due to his body of work over the years but as I've said long ago on this thread, Ibou is as good as any 22 year old centre back I've ever seen. Klopp has first world problems in picking defenders and attackers these days.

Loved how he ignored the bodies in front of him for the goal yesterday, just ploughed through.
Offline proudred

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 12:39:40 pm »
How tall is he? Think he is a bit taller than Van Djik?
Offline whtwht

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 01:06:04 pm »
Immense. Just a very good footballer
 
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online jonnypb

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 12:39:40 pm
How tall is he? Think he is a bit taller than Van Djik?

Konate is 1.94m VVD is 1.93m
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 01:41:57 pm »
Smart smart player and I hope the narrative doesn't become solely physical attributes like those before him
Offline thaddeus

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 02:15:49 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:41:57 pm
Smart smart player and I hope the narrative doesn't become solely physical attributes like those before him
Seconded!  His style is much more like Kalidou Koulibaly (post Rafa) than, say, Rudiger.  He has the physical attributes to bail himself out of bad decision making but he's notably getting better and better at the decision making that his physicality is just a bonus.

Klopp has a great track record when it comes to developing central defenders so no doubt there's more to come.  And the privilege for Ibou of learning alongside Virgil - lucky man!
Offline SamLad

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 02:46:13 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:52:43 am
Joel gets the nod due to his body of work over the years but as I've said long ago on this thread, Ibou is as good as any 22 year old centre back I've ever seen. Klopp has first world problems in picking defenders and attackers these days.

Loved how he ignored the bodies in front of him for the goal yesterday, just ploughed through.
just like the Benfica goals, he just runs through them.  :)
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 02:57:17 pm »
Sometimes, he reminds me of a full grown man playing a game of football against little kids. He's just an absolute beast. Swats opponents out of his way even if he doesn't really mean to. Lads just bounce off him.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 02:57:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:46:13 pm
just like the Benfica goals, he just runs through them.  :)

Obstacles. Small ones... ;)
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline xbugawugax

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 04:07:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:15:49 pm
Seconded!  His style is much more like Kalidou Koulibaly (post Rafa) than, say, Rudiger.  He has the physical attributes to bail himself out of bad decision making but he's notably getting better and better at the decision making that his physicality is just a bonus.

Klopp has a great track record when it comes to developing central defenders so no doubt there's more to come.  And the privilege for Ibou of learning alongside Virgil - lucky man!

his mentor is a brilliant example. we all know vvd have all the physical tools but what makes him stand out is his reading and intelligence. No one better to learn from than big virg himself. Next evolution shall be learning from matip his slalom runs from defence ;D
Offline Egyptian36

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 04:15:57 pm »
Offline s_andrews89

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 12:39:40 pm
How tall is he? Think he is a bit taller than Van Djik?

Based on what I've seen recently, he's 18 ft 7" tall.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 09:25:00 pm »
We really know our stuff. The guy has been immense in every game. Never seen a 22 year old centre back be so good so consistently.
Offline William Regal

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 10:54:53 am »
Is he still to lose a game he started or did he start the 2nd inter Milan leg?
Online Morgana

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 11:30:41 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:46:24 am
We are fucking boss in the transfer market, matip has been outstanding but this kid is now already pushing him to the limit for a starting spot in the biggest of games.  If we had a champions league final next game, I'm not sure who I'd pick.
I wonder if Klopp would ever entertain the idea of starting 3 CBs, with Trent and Robbo as wing backs bombing forward with a bit more security. If we get to the CL final whether its City or Real Id want to see that experiment.
Online tubby

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 11:33:33 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:30:41 am
I wonder if Klopp would ever entertain the idea of starting 3 CBs, with Trent and Robbo as wing backs bombing forward with a bit more security. If we get to the CL final whether its City or Real Id want to see that experiment.

I'd rather we didn't change our season long set up for a one off massive game.  That's Pep's jam.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Morgana

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 11:34:23 am »
Quote from: s_andrews89 on Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm
Based on what I've seen recently, he's 18 ft 7" tall.
Hes exactly that and weighs about a tonne judging by this depiction on 442oons :lmao

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jGqoeKSTAq4
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 12:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:30:41 am
I wonder if Klopp would ever entertain the idea of starting 3 CBs, with Trent and Robbo as wing backs bombing forward with a bit more security. If we get to the CL final whether its City or Real Id want to see that experiment.

You'd want us to experiment with an untried experiment in the Champions League final ?

'It's a bold strategy Cotton'
Offline Sharado

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:30:41 am
I wonder if Klopp would ever entertain the idea of starting 3 CBs, with Trent and Robbo as wing backs bombing forward with a bit more security. If we get to the CL final whether its City or Real Id want to see that experiment.

Well you're shit out of luck I'm afraid brother as the chances of that happening are below zero.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Kalito

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 03:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:30:41 am
I wonder if Klopp would ever entertain the idea of starting 3 CBs, with Trent and Robbo as wing backs bombing forward with a bit more security. If we get to the CL final whether its City or Real Id want to see that experiment.
Seriously?

Experimenting in a European Cup final. LOL.

That's a first.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly
