Ah i see, cheers. The only anime i know is Dragon Ball
We are fucking boss in the transfer market, matip has been outstanding but this kid is now already pushing him to the limit for a starting spot in the biggest of games. If we had a champions league final next game, I'm not sure who I'd pick.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
How tall is he? Think he is a bit taller than Van Djik?
Smart smart player and I hope the narrative doesn't become solely physical attributes like those before him
Joel gets the nod due to his body of work over the years but as I've said long ago on this thread, Ibou is as good as any 22 year old centre back I've ever seen. Klopp has first world problems in picking defenders and attackers these days.Loved how he ignored the bodies in front of him for the goal yesterday, just ploughed through.
just like the Benfica goals, he just runs through them.
