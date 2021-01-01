« previous next »
Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou

Offline Doc Red

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 09:15:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:43:05 am
Ah i see, cheers. The only anime i know is Dragon Ball

Attack on Titan is highly recommended. Particularly the first few seasons. :wave
Offline William Regal

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 09:46:24 am »
We are fucking boss in the transfer market, matip has been outstanding but this kid is now already pushing him to the limit for a starting spot in the biggest of games.  If we had a champions league final next game, I'm not sure who I'd pick.
Offline didi shamone

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 11:52:43 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:46:24 am
We are fucking boss in the transfer market, matip has been outstanding but this kid is now already pushing him to the limit for a starting spot in the biggest of games.  If we had a champions league final next game, I'm not sure who I'd pick.

Joel gets the nod due to his body of work over the years but as I've said long ago on this thread, Ibou is as good as any 22 year old centre back I've ever seen. Klopp has first world problems in picking defenders and attackers these days.

Loved how he ignored the bodies in front of him for the goal yesterday, just ploughed through.
Offline proudred

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 12:39:40 pm »
How tall is he? Think he is a bit taller than Van Djik?
Offline whtwht

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm »
Immense. Just a very good footballer
 
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 01:35:03 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 12:39:40 pm
How tall is he? Think he is a bit taller than Van Djik?

Konate is 1.94m VVD is 1.93m
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 01:41:57 pm »
Smart smart player and I hope the narrative doesn't become solely physical attributes like those before him
Online thaddeus

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 02:15:49 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:41:57 pm
Smart smart player and I hope the narrative doesn't become solely physical attributes like those before him
Seconded!  His style is much more like Kalidou Koulibaly (post Rafa) than, say, Rudiger.  He has the physical attributes to bail himself out of bad decision making but he's notably getting better and better at the decision making that his physicality is just a bonus.

Klopp has a great track record when it comes to developing central defenders so no doubt there's more to come.  And the privilege for Ibou of learning alongside Virgil - lucky man!
Online SamLad

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 02:46:13 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 11:52:43 am
Joel gets the nod due to his body of work over the years but as I've said long ago on this thread, Ibou is as good as any 22 year old centre back I've ever seen. Klopp has first world problems in picking defenders and attackers these days.

Loved how he ignored the bodies in front of him for the goal yesterday, just ploughed through.
just like the Benfica goals, he just runs through them.  :)
Online BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 02:57:17 pm »
Sometimes, he reminds me of a full grown man playing a game of football against little kids. He's just an absolute beast. Swats opponents out of his way even if he doesn't really mean to. Lads just bounce off him.
Online afc turkish

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:46:13 pm
just like the Benfica goals, he just runs through them.  :)

Obstacles. Small ones... ;)
