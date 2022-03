He lost many aerial duels and Antonio even had the audacity to push the ball past him on the halfway line and run on to it.



This is the sort of post that really emphasises that any spectator sport is subjective. I'm flabbergasted that anyone could watch that game today and think Antonio came out on top. I'm not saying that Konate is better than Matip (horses for courses, and Matip overall has been better this season) but I strongly think if Matip was playing today instead of Konate, we would not have won the game. Or at least not won it to nil.Konate's best performance for me, in all aspects of his game.