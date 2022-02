Its insane to think that Gomez who is one of the best English CB is so far off Ibou even. We are BLESSED with talent at CB for the first time in forever. Ibou was a monster out there, him and Virgil were a brick wall.



Would not be shocked to see Ibou take over as 2nd choice next season if he keeps putting in performances like that.





ALSO Ibou has to be one of the happiest nicest kids ive ever seen on the football pitch. Hes never not smiling, always seems to be so happy.