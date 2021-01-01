« previous next »
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "I asked to exchange shirts with Liverpool defender Konate, he won all the fights with me on the ground and in the air, I told him that he will be a great defender in the future and that he remembers my words well."
Problem with Zlatan quotes is that they almost all sound made up. haha.
This lad looks like he has all the qualities to develop into a top quality centre back in our system.

Still has lots to learn and potential to grow but that's to be expected for a 22 year old centre back.

With Konate being 22, Joe Gomez 24, TAA 23, Tsimikas 25 even Neco Williams 20 we actually have quite a few defensive options that should be around and arguably hitting their peak in 3-5 years time.

I know some people are obsessed with succession planning but defensively I think we are as well set as we can be at this point. Both in terms of winning now but setting the foundations for a transition in 3-5 years time. A lot can change before then but it looks good planning at this stage and I think Konate can be a big part of that.

This year is his bedding year. And 22 is very young for a central defender. Also coming from a foreign league he will need time for adjustments but all signs look more than positive. If I remember correctly,  Hyypia was the only defender that arrived from a foreign league and fitted straight in to play week in week out. Matip, Skrtl, Agger all had their moments.
I was wondering when I saw that quote on Twitter  ;D

But he was photographed with Ibous shirt in his hands after the game!  Cool really that Zlatan initiated a shirt swap.
They have a name in common, which might have played a part as well
Only observation i'd have is, i'd like him to talk more
I dunno how good his English is, so that may be preventing him from talking out  more than anything else.

it might come with time. or he may be the quiet type, which is fine with me.
