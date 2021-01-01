Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "I asked to exchange shirts with Liverpool defender Konate, he won all the fights with me on the ground and in the air, I told him that he will be a great defender in the future and that he remembers my words well."
This lad looks like he has all the qualities to develop into a top quality centre back in our system.Still has lots to learn and potential to grow but that's to be expected for a 22 year old centre back.With Konate being 22, Joe Gomez 24, TAA 23, Tsimikas 25 even Neco Williams 20 we actually have quite a few defensive options that should be around and arguably hitting their peak in 3-5 years time.I know some people are obsessed with succession planning but defensively I think we are as well set as we can be at this point. Both in terms of winning now but setting the foundations for a transition in 3-5 years time. A lot can change before then but it looks good planning at this stage and I think Konate can be a big part of that.
Problem with Zlatan quotes is that they almost all sound made up. haha.
Only observation i'd have is, i'd like him to talk more
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]