Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou

farawayred

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 28, 2021, 10:04:37 pm
Quote from: Sangria on November 28, 2021, 09:56:38 pm
Are there any other CBs in the PL who are as quick as Van Dijk, Gomez and Konate?
We are blessed with Van Dijk and Konate; I still haven't seen Gomez at full speed after the injury, but hopefully he hasn't lost that. Otherwise, I think Soyuncu is pretty damn fast.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Sangria

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 28, 2021, 10:09:11 pm
Quote from: farawayred on November 28, 2021, 10:04:37 pm
We are blessed with Van Dijk and Konate; I still haven't seen Gomez at full speed after the injury, but hopefully he hasn't lost that. Otherwise, I think Soyuncu is pretty damn fast.

Gomez without his speed would be a bog standard ball playing CB who's weak in the air (see Ben White). Gomez with his speed is a ball playing CB who's weak in the air and who is quicker than Van Dijk. And who excels as the senior CB in a partnership. I hope we see the latter again.
BigCDump

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 28, 2021, 10:12:21 pm
Christiansen is rapid. When he's not always injured. Always manages to keep up with Salah when last man.
Sarge

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 28, 2021, 10:18:48 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on November 28, 2021, 10:12:21 pm
Christiansen is rapid. When he's not always injured. Always manages to keep up with Salah when last man.

Yes he is a good CB him.
darragh85

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 28, 2021, 11:22:22 pm
Quote from: farawayred on November 28, 2021, 10:04:37 pm
We are blessed with Van Dijk and Konate; I still haven't seen Gomez at full speed after the injury, but hopefully he hasn't lost that. Otherwise, I think Soyuncu is pretty damn fast.

dont rate soyuncu overall though. makes too many errors and  loses his head a bit at times.

edit-just saw that the question was specifically about speed and fastest cbs.
GreatEx

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 29, 2021, 12:23:19 am
Think Ibou keeps his place for Everton, yeah? Will make the c*nts think twice when Big Dunc (vomit) tries to instigate another assault.
Dundalis

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 29, 2021, 10:27:18 am
Quote from: Fiasco on October 30, 2021, 11:03:58 pm
Konate's quick, he's fast and he's got pace.
But does he have speed? It's all well and good being quick and fast with pace, but if you haven't got speed then you might as well pack it in.
MD1990

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 29, 2021, 11:53:27 am
He is a super talent.
He looks a little nervy but when he settles more he will be immense. Still playing well

I would keep playing him. But I think Matip will come in against Everton for his ball playing.

Konate is being used for the games I think where Klopp thinks we need more pace at the back.
JackWard33

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 29, 2021, 01:09:45 pm
Looks a clear step down from Matip at the moment
As you'd expect in our system which is really tough for CBs to play his judgement and positioning aren't great at the moment but he's obviously a talent and it'll come.
xbugawugax

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 29, 2021, 02:33:14 pm
rather not see him use his pace too often. Which probably means he have misread a situation or tackle.

thought he had a decent enough game. Very aggressive in his positioning and pressing and because of that stuffed the threat before it became a bigger problem. Of course if the man gets past it doesn't look that good on youtube or highlights though. And maybe he does feel confident enough that the big man or defensive unit will recover for him.

there was a mention in the match thread that mentions he gets pull out wide too often. Maybe its the coaches instruction to stop and engage the wingers to see how he would fare there.

Just a few games in and getting used to the EPL. We just seen glimpses of whats to come.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 29, 2021, 02:34:45 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on November 29, 2021, 10:27:18 am
But does he have speed? It's all well and good being quick and fast with pace, but if you haven't got speed then you might as well pack it in.

Well I thought he was very hasty.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 29, 2021, 04:15:37 pm
In "defender years" he's still pretty young. Mistakes will happen due to inexperience and that's understandable, i just hope he learns from them and not shaped by them.
blamski

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 29, 2021, 06:10:25 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on November 29, 2021, 10:27:18 am
But does he have speed? It's all well and good being quick and fast with pace, but if you haven't got speed then you might as well pack it in.

I see it more as a variety of rapidness.

And velocity. He has rapidness and velocity
Armand9

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 29, 2021, 06:33:05 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 29, 2021, 01:09:45 pm
Looks a clear step down from Matip at the moment
As you'd expect in our system which is really tough for CBs to play his judgement and positioning aren't great at the moment but he's obviously a talent and it'll come.

spot on, he looks raw as fuck, overcommits frequently by the little evidence we have match wise

i love his make up and attributes and talent, just needs game time, coaching and experience - like any young cb

for tricky fixtures matip and vvd for me, that said the boss put him in the utd game and apart from two obvious mistakes he was solid

every chance he could be a beast when he matures, the parts are there
scatman

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
November 30, 2021, 11:34:09 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 29, 2021, 01:09:45 pm
Looks a clear step down from Matip at the moment
As you'd expect in our system which is really tough for CBs to play his judgement and positioning aren't great at the moment but he's obviously a talent and it'll come.
yeah agreed but that's pretty much every centre back in the league bar VVD!
mallin9

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
December 1, 2021, 01:01:13 am
I think hes going to be big in the derby
slotmachine

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
December 1, 2021, 05:44:25 pm
its decision making and it will probably take the best part of 12 months to get right. He is finding himself in no mans land stepping out and other times he's dropping off when he should be engaging. Look at the Southampton game straight from kick off that ball is hoofed into our half in that space he is responsible for and he is 5 yards away from the striker and should be engaging but dropped off and caused us a problem that led to a dangerous attack.

Our system is mental for CB's the same as City's you are asking players to play fearless on the front foot with a high line so you cant be tentative you have to be aggressive and decisive. It takes some time unless your a unicorn like VVD. I wouldnt have him anywhere near the team tonight not in that cauldron then again he stepped in at Old Trafford and did well. I would start Matip and would give Konate the full game against Milan next week
amir87

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
Dare to Ibou
tubby pls.

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm
Very good tonight.
Tower of Power @ Xmas

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:08:42 pm
Loved it out there. Looks good.
Max_powers

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:08:44 pm
Dominant performance. Maldini would have been proud.
farawayred

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:09:10 pm
What a fucking boss performance fro the Indomitable Ibou!

(Someone should tell him to let Zlatan out of his pocket before he boards the plane.)
Ghost Town

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm
Rocket packs on his afterburners. He gives them a head start because he knows he'll still get there before them
FlashGordon

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:21:03 pm
Best performance for us yet tonight I feel.
slaphead

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:22:39 pm
Thought he was great tonight. He seems just as quick in his head as he is across the ground. Once or twice he sensed something happening and snuffed it out. I love to see that from a defender if they have that in their game it gives them a big advantage
Oldskoolcool

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm
Man of the match for me. Was immense, making critical challenges and showed some serious pace and strength.

The strength and depth we have in the defensive department is scary  :lickin
Magz50

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:25:22 pm
Absolute beastmode tonight
Raid

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm
Feel this lad is going to have a big part to play in the road to number 7.
newterp

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 10:57:49 pm
he's a beast. was amazing.
stockdam

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yesterday at 11:07:45 pm
MOTM tonight.
didi shamone

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Today at 12:23:26 am
Somehow reminds me of Yaya Toure when he was at his peak. His style looks almost slow and languid, when the complete opposite is true. Absolutely nothing phases him.

As good as any centre back I've seen at that age.
A-Bomb

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Today at 12:25:24 am
You know both him and Joe have a wealth to learn from Joel and Virgil.

Only observation i'd have is, i'd like him to talk more - it's a sign of confidence. But a thoroughly fantastic performance, and he really looks to be embracing his opportunities. Good on you mate.
Al 666

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Today at 03:13:43 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:23:26 am
Somehow reminds me of Yaya Toure when he was at his peak. His style looks almost slow and languid, when the complete opposite is true. Absolutely nothing phases him.

As good as any centre back I've seen at that age.

The best I have seen at Konate's age in a red shirt would have to be Hansen. Ibou has lots to learn but has all the raw ingredients.
