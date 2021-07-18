« previous next »
Author Topic: Konate signs

farawayred

Re: Konate signs
July 18, 2021, 06:29:40 pm
Can't wait for this thread to be renamed "The indomitable Ibou"
PeterTheRed

Re: Konate signs
July 20, 2021, 08:17:29 pm
Samie

Re: Konate signs
July 24, 2021, 12:41:21 am
Craig 🤔

Re: Konate signs
July 24, 2021, 01:27:35 am
The guys a unit and a half. Got all the raw talent there to be a great CB, but does still look like hes going to need a bit of time to work with Klopp and co until he really shows his true level. Hopefully fans give him the time to do this.
Kopenhagen

Re: Konate signs
July 24, 2021, 02:18:25 am
His nonchalant streak and confidence really remind me of Virgil. Just a very cool customer.
Bobinhood

Re: Konate signs
July 24, 2021, 04:04:59 am
I liked his game today, he was marking 2 18 year old kids so im not gonna get carried away about it but encouraging. Fast strong and alert.
PeterTheRed

Re: Konate signs
July 24, 2021, 08:00:00 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 24, 2021, 01:27:35 am
The guys a unit and a half. Got all the raw talent there to be a great CB, but does still look like hes going to need a bit of time to work with Klopp and co until he really shows his true level. Hopefully fans give him the time to do this.

Well, he has just turned 22, and that is kindergarden age for a central defender. At that age, Van Dijk has joined Celtic from Groningen ...
RedSince86

Re: Konate signs
July 24, 2021, 08:04:36 pm
The shoulder charge he did and the Mainz player just bounced off him in a tumble. ;D

#Unit
xbugawugax

Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 05:50:41 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 24, 2021, 08:04:36 pm
The shoulder charge he did and the Mainz player just bounced off him in a tumble. ;D

#Unit

had a little chuckle at that move.

there was a moment when he misplaced a pass and just waited for the right moment to nick off the attackers foot in the next phase. its only pre season but his physicality already standing out.
rocco

Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 11:18:01 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 24, 2021, 08:00:00 pm
Well, he has just turned 22, and that is kindergarden age for a central defender. At that age, Van Dijk has joined Celtic from Groningen ...

He was MOTM v Bayern when they won 2-1 back when he was 19 , I had tuned in to watch keita
Samie

Re: Konate signs
Today at 08:22:04 pm
Mister men

Re: Konate signs
Today at 08:26:01 pm
missis sumner

Re: Konate signs
Today at 10:00:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:22:04 pm


LOL, but they're not the same... Look at the length from the bottom of the pocket to the bottom of the robe.
stjohns

Re: Konate signs
Today at 10:06:51 pm
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 10:00:36 pm
LOL, but they're not the same... Look at the length from the bottom of the pocket to the bottom of the robe.

Yeah but it's still very funny. I know he's nearer the camera than Robbo but Jesus H, he's a big 'un.
Wonder how Shanks would have warned the press about him?
Yorkykopite

Re: Konate signs
Today at 10:59:48 pm
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 10:00:36 pm
LOL, but they're not the same... Look at the length from the bottom of the pocket to the bottom of the robe.

Also, if you look closely at the pattern on the floor, you can see that Robertson is standing about 25 to 35 yards behind Konate.
