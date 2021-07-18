Please
Author
Topic: Konate signs
farawayred
Re: Konate signs
«
Reply #600 on:
July 18, 2021, 06:29:40 pm
Can't wait for this thread to be renamed "The indomitable Ibou"
PeterTheRed
Re: Konate signs
«
Reply #601 on:
July 20, 2021, 08:17:29 pm
https://youtu.be/QfLT_AVXoFM
Samie
Re: Konate signs
«
Reply #602 on:
Today
at 12:41:21 am
Re: Konate signs
«
Reply #603 on:
Today
at 01:27:35 am
The guys a unit and a half. Got all the raw talent there to be a great CB, but does still look like hes going to need a bit of time to work with Klopp and co until he really shows his true level. Hopefully fans give him the time to do this.
Kopenhagen
Re: Konate signs
«
Reply #604 on:
Today
at 02:18:25 am
His nonchalant streak and confidence really remind me of Virgil. Just a very cool customer.
Bobinhood
Re: Konate signs
«
Reply #605 on:
Today
at 04:04:59 am
I liked his game today, he was marking 2 18 year old kids so im not gonna get carried away about it but encouraging. Fast strong and alert.
