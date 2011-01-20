« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Konate signs  (Read 41912 times)

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #520 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:22:48 pm
Ive seen very little of this chap,for those of you who have, do you expect him to be a starter once he settles in after half a dozen games? What do you think the hierarchy is for our CBS?

VVD
Matip - think hes ahead of Gomez based on last years performances.
Gomez
Phillips
Williams

Where would Konate slot in?

Nobody knows what state our three top CBs are in. They have not played football in almost a calendar year,  so its hard to say really.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,155
  • YNWA
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #521 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:22:48 pm
Ive seen very little of this chap,for those of you who have, do you expect him to be a starter once he settles in after half a dozen games? What do you think the hierarchy is for our CBS?

VVD
Matip - think hes ahead of Gomez based on last years performances.
Gomez
Phillips
Williams

Where would Konate slot in?

Matip is always broken so there is that. Personally think Gomez, in top form, is better than him too (personal opinion, I know others don't think so).

Konate goes in that group with Matip and Gomez as to which partners VVD. The other two don't stand a chance unless we have major injury issues again.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,501
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #522 on: Today at 01:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:22:48 pm
Ive seen very little of this chap,for those of you who have, do you expect him to be a starter once he settles in after half a dozen games? What do you think the hierarchy is for our CBS?

VVD
Matip - think hes ahead of Gomez based on last years performances.
Gomez
Phillips
Williams

Where would Konate slot in?

no clue, he wasnt a starter at Leipzig for a while, so hard to know until a few months in Id think.   
For me VVD and Matip are a pretty clear 1 and 2 WHEN they are fit and available (clearly not often enough last year or the one before for Matip!). Then Gomez. So I would put Konate in alongside Gomez in terms of ranking, and like Gomez, is young enough to improve significantly.   
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,956
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #523 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm »
 ;D

Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #524 on: Today at 01:59:04 pm »
He's a Linebacker CB. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #525 on: Today at 02:04:45 pm »
Have a walk around my centre back folks, he is an absolute unit. Origi looks tiny.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,571
  • JFT96
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #526 on: Today at 02:06:14 pm »
"Kostas meet Ibou"

"Ibou me...no Ibou, he has a family!!"
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #527 on: Today at 02:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:22:48 pm
Ive seen very little of this chap,for those of you who have, do you expect him to be a starter once he settles in after half a dozen games? What do you think the hierarchy is for our CBS?

VVD
Matip - think hes ahead of Gomez based on last years performances.
Gomez
Phillips
Williams

Where would Konate slot in?
 

Hard to say really.. I think it will really depend on how Gomez/VVD/Matip get on during pre-season. I wonder if we might rotate our CBs - Joe and Virgil for the league to Matip and Konate in the cup/CL for the first 1/3rd of the season?

Think a lot will depend of how quickly Konate adapts to the system.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,571
  • JFT96
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #528 on: Today at 02:09:37 pm »
Isn't our 'system' more for midfielders and forwards to adapt to? As far as I'm aware our centre backs aren't required to press and counter press, or are people referring to the high line?
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #529 on: Today at 02:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:09:37 pm
Isn't our 'system' more for midfielders and forwards to adapt to? As far as I'm aware our centre backs aren't required to press and counter press, or are people referring to the high line?
He comes from Leipzig who play a pretty similar high line and style so shouldn't be too big a learning curve.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,501
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #530 on: Today at 02:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:09:37 pm
Isn't our 'system' more for midfielders and forwards to adapt to? As far as I'm aware our centre backs aren't required to press and counter press, or are people referring to the high line?

Im just refering to how hes not been a first choice for a while, so only time will tell how he settles and what role hell play.

I was always under the impression that full backs in a Jürgen Klopp team had one of the steepest learning curves. But yeah, central defenders of all of them probably the least once they get used to the line, something that Konate has some experience of during his time at Leipzig anyway. Not that he played much under Nagelsmann, but hed have trained enough last season.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,110
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #531 on: Today at 02:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:56:55 pm
;D



Divock is thinking “Oh hell, I want none of that shit”
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,161
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #532 on: Today at 02:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:56:55 pm
;D



:lmao :lmao

"Get.the.fuck.out.of.my.way."
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #533 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm »
That tattoo is nicely detailed on Tsimikas.

Is that Socrates or Aristotle though or some other famous Greek bloke.?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,736
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #534 on: Today at 02:55:26 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:51:15 pm
That tattoo is nicely detailed on Tsimikas.

Is that Socrates or Aristotle though or some other famous Greek bloke.?

Looks like the Gnome King from Return to Oz
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #535 on: Today at 03:02:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:55:26 pm
Looks like the Gnome King from Return to Oz
;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,161
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #536 on: Today at 03:10:21 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:51:15 pm
That tattoo is nicely detailed on Tsimikas.

Is that Socrates or Aristotle though or some other famous Greek bloke.?

It's Leonidas right?

This is Spa.....Ibou say my ball little man.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,109
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #537 on: Today at 03:51:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:10:21 pm
It's Leonidas right?

This is Spa.....Ibou say my ball little man.

Yep, apparently he absolutely loves his fancy chocolate. Hes got the Lindt rabbit on his other leg.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #538 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:51:15 pm
That tattoo is nicely detailed on Tsimikas.

Is that Socrates or Aristotle though or some other famous Greek bloke.?

Pretty sure it's Dave Lee Travis.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,211
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #539 on: Today at 04:04:14 pm »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #540 on: Today at 07:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:25:28 pm
Matip is always broken so there is that. Personally think Gomez, in top form, is better than him too (personal opinion, I know others don't think so).

Konate goes in that group with Matip and Gomez as to which partners VVD. The other two don't stand a chance unless we have major injury issues again.

In top form, Gomez is the quickest of an already rapid bunch, and has already shown he can also play with junior CBs. Matip is an excellent tactician with the ability to match, but breaks without sufficient rest. If either of them is in top form, Konate has a hard time getting ahead of either, let alone both. But he seems confident, so who am I to argue.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,653
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #541 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:51:15 pm
That tattoo is nicely detailed on Tsimikas.

Is that Socrates or Aristotle though or some other famous Greek bloke.?
Whoever it is has got a half-and-half on round his neck.

Get rid
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #542 on: Today at 08:02:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:51:15 pm
That tattoo is nicely detailed on Tsimikas.

Is that Socrates or Aristotle though or some other famous Greek bloke.?

I want to know what that gettyimages tattoo is on his thigh.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #543 on: Today at 08:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:56:55 pm
;D



For context. Tsimikas is 510.

So basically if youre 510 and reading this. Thats you being squashed by Big Ibou.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,552
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #544 on: Today at 09:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:04:45 pm
Have a walk around my centre back folks, he is an absolute unit. Origi looks tiny.

That's was my thought too, Origi looks slim and tiny in comparison!



Konate, van Dijk and Allison together will look like they've come from a land of giants ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,538
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #545 on: Today at 09:19:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:51:15 pm
That tattoo is nicely detailed on Tsimikas.

Is that Socrates or Aristotle though or some other famous Greek bloke.?

First glance I thought it was the Shroud of Turin.

However I'm sure DPhil Slabhead McGuire with his extensive knowledge of Greek history can tell us.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,155
  • YNWA
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #546 on: Today at 09:21:07 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:01:52 pm
That's was my thought too, Origi looks slim and tiny in comparison!



Konate, van Dijk and Allison together will look like they've come from a land of giants ;D

Gomez is a unit too (and Matip is prob tallest of the lot). I remember walking out the lift in my apartments and Gomez was stood in front of me - couldn't believe how huge he was and that was 3 or so years ago.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,750
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #547 on: Today at 09:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:21:07 pm
Gomez is a unit too (and Matip is prob tallest of the lot). I remember walking out the lift in my apartments and Gomez was stood in front of me - couldn't believe how huge he was and that was 3 or so years ago.

Joe was in your apartments?

Must have had a shitty estate agent...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,155
  • YNWA
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #548 on: Today at 09:41:54 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:36:29 pm
Joe was in your apartments?

Must have had a shitty estate agent...

Think he was going to a meeting at the restaurant at the top, but then Peter Moore used to live there when he first moved back to Liverpool so maybe he lived there too, only ever saw him the once like.

He def had a shitty estate agent though - no other thing exists.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 