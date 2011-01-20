« previous next »
Yeah, he looks good in that shirt

It's nice that we let him do the photoshoot in Paris as well.  ;D
Love how he announced his number himself yesterday and today the LFC socials are all trying to make out they're just announcing it exclusively now, bet they were fuming with him ;D
Easily the best post signing-Pre-playing performance of all time.
We're going to love this fella aren't we ;D
That was class, love how happy all his friends are for him.
I love that kit 🥰 I might have to treat myself to that!
Honestly, I love him already - he seems to be over the moon to be a red and he loves DBZ, top guy if you ask me :D
Our last two Number 5's have been fan favourites, fully expect the same for this fella  ;D
Who was before Gini? Agger?
Agger and before that Baros.
Needs to drop a few pounds across the middle there. Preseason will get him into shape. 
Yeah he'll not be looking so smug when Millie wipes the floor with him in the lactic tests 😂
That's quite the tasty defence, Michelin Sarr.
So - to rehash our discussions....

He's one for now and the future? Who is he dislodging? Gomez? Matip?

I take it our CBs are: VVD, Gomez, Matip, Goku, and Phillips/Williams?
Yep, he's going to be fun.
Our existin' defenders are quite good. Just sayin'. Super sayin'.
It's almost like Baros knew how it would go by taking the number 5 as a striker.
Always had a soft spot for crazy french african defenders to be honest. Hopefully he is better than Sakho.
https://twitter.com/IbrahimaKonate_/status/1413236014177570816
brillant promo
Can see him becoming a fan favourite seems a great personality & very happy to be joining
Hahaha lad is bananas and I love it!

What are they calling him at the end of the video? Ibu?
Yes, it's his nickname.
Yeah, Ibou I think he spells it.
Man, he'd make the Warrior kit look good!
You know he's gonna be sleeping in his kit the night before his debut. Yellow card after 2 minutes nailed on as he clatters into some c*nt in his first game, just to get it out of the system early doors and then he can settle. Can't wait to see him play
Thanks! Provides good options for songs for him, I have to say!
Boss promo that, lad seems down to earth, fact hes an anime fan instantly gets me on board with the signing anyway ;D
I like that away kit - is it off-white?
It's either the cream, the bone, the white, the off-white, the ivory or the beige.
