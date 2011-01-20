Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Our last two Number 5's have been fan favourites, fully expect the same for this fella
people like big dick nick.
Yeah, he looks good in that shirt
Needs to drop a few pounds across the middle there. Preseason will get him into shape.
Konate not in the Olympic Squad. Will get a full pre season.
He's a bit of an oddball isn't he
So - to rehash our discussions....He's one for now and the future? Who is he dislodging? Gomez? Matip? I take it our CBs are: VVD, Gomez, Matip, Goku, and Phillips/Williams?
Agger and before that Baros.
Mad Bastard! https://twitter.com/IbrahimaKonate_/status/1413236014177570816
Hahaha lad is bananas and I love it! What are they calling him at the end of the video? Ibu?
Yes, it's his nickname.
Yeah, Ibou I think he spells it.
