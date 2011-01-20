« previous next »
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Redcap on June  6, 2021, 03:56:54 am
Is there any risk he gets called up for the Olympics, if it goes ahead?

Bloody hope not. Its really important he has a full preseason with us as he may be our senior CB foe the start of the season or at least the fittest senior CB. Its not fair to expect Virgil, Matip and Gomez to be firing on all cylinders straight away.

From his perspective, its a great opportunity to establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet even when those lads are back.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 08:09:48 pm
Bloody hope not. It’s really important he has a full preseason with us as he may be our senior CB foe the start of the season or at least the fittest senior CB. It’s not fair to expect Virgil, Matip and Gomez to be firing on all cylinders straight away.

From his perspective, it’s a great opportunity to establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet even when those lads are back.


He will get a pre season but good chance he goes to the Olympics. We could start the centrebacks and then take them out once Konate returns.

Either way, we will need Phillips and Williams about.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:29:49 pm
He will get a pre season but good chance he goes to the Olympics. We could start the centrebacks and then take them out once Konate returns.

Either way, we will need Phillips and Williams about.

I doubt that Konate will be going to the Olympics ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=Abwehr&spielerposition_id=3&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=50&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:22:11 pm
I doubt that Konate will be going to the Olympics ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=Abwehr&spielerposition_id=3&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=50&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

It's an under 23 tournament though and you can only have 3 over 23 players. Generally players who have been at the Euro's don't go to the Olympics so you can probably rule out Konde, Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe and Zouma
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:30:31 pm
It's an under 23 tournament though and you can only have 3 over 23 players. Generally players who have been at the Euro's don't go to the Olympics so you can probably rule out Konde, Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe and Zouma

Still, France have so many young central defenders ...
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:42:25 pm
Still, France have so many young central defenders ...

Id like to thing he was one of their better young central defenders? Wouldnt a international manager want a good defender there?
Re: Konate signs
Killer I don't think you realise the depth of France's centre back options over the next decade.  It is scary good.
Re: Konate signs
Mbappe is on Frances preliminary list for the Olympics. Doesnt mean much, cos theres about 80 players on it! But apparently he wants to go.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:42:25 pm
Still, France have so many young central defenders ...

They do but why would you not choose one of the better ones who's just been part of your central defensive partnership for the U21s for a tournament they're eligible to play in?
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm
Killer I don't think you realise the depth of France's centre back options over the next decade.  It is scary good.

I totally get that but they will want the majority of them being U23. Is Konate not one of their best defenders under that age range?
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:48:28 pm
They do but why would you not choose one of the better ones who's just been part of your central defensive partnership for the U21s for a tournament they're eligible to play in?

Because they would probably like to give a chance to the other players not selected for the Euros and the U-21 Euros. They have so many talented young central defenders, they don't need to risk one of them having 2 summer tournaments ...
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:52:05 pm
I totally get that but they will want the majority of them being U23. Is Konate not one of their best defenders under that age range?

Konate captained their U21 team too, of all the talented central defenders they have, he is defo up there near the top.
Re: Konate signs
They only played one game in the Euro U21s and got knocked out :lmao
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:08:43 pm
They only played one game in the Euro U21s and got knocked out :lmao

and?

I am not getting the hilarity?
Re: Konate signs
Which reminds me of that time when Brazil played Argentina in the Olympics and their respective over-age players Lucas and Mascherano spent their time kicking lumps out of each other. Lucas might have been red carded for going in hard on Mascherano.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:09:59 pm
and?

I am not getting the hilarity?

He makes it sound like they played a whole tournament of 6 or 7 matches by saying they won't risk them in 2 summer tournaments. It was literally one match.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:25 pm
He makes it sound like they played a whole tournament of 6 or 7 matches by saying they won't risk them in 2 summer tournaments. It was literally one match.

right!

Yeah, they split the tournament up, he only played 1 of the 3 group games too. So defo isnt overplayed for them  :D

They really could pick from a pool of about 10 central defenders, and have a strong group, they have so much depth there. 
Re: Konate signs
They have an extremely strong group to pick from, and of those they could pick Konate is in the top two or three so I don't see why they wouldn't pick him.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:08:43 pm
They only played one game in the Euro U21s and got knocked out :lmao

They have also played the group stages games in March, and had preparations for the knock-out stages. France selected Varane, Kounde, Kimpembe, Lenglet and Zouma for the Euros, Upamecano, Konate, Badiashile, Disasi and Cozza for the U-21 Euros, and they are still to pick Fofana, N'Dicka, Lacroix, Zagadou or Simakan. They can afford not to risk their young players, and develop them simultaneously ...
Re: Konate signs
Playing any of those players they played in their single Euro U21 game after the season ended will be putting them at risk of anything should they be picked for the Olympics.

They may well want to pick other players for the Olympics for development reasons but you saying Konate is unlikely to go to the Olympics is wrong when he's one of the better ones that they have available.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
Playing any of those players they played in their single Euro U21 game after the season ended will be putting them at risk of anything should they be picked for the Olympics.

They may well want to pick other players for the Olympics for development reasons but you saying Konate is unlikely to go to the Olympics is wrong when he's one of the better ones that they have available.

Konate has just joined a new club in a new league. France would want him to adapt well to his new environment. They are smart when it comes to developing their players. That is why they are World champions ...
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:39:26 pm
Konate has just joined a new club in a new league. France would want him to adapt well to his new environment. They are smart when it comes to developing their players. That is why they are World champions ...

You're just making stuff up now to fit your original statement. Can't you just admit you were wrong for a change and say that there's a decent chance that as one of their better under 23 centre backs he has a fairly good chance of going to the Olympics? Or are you just going to remain stubborn and continue to present your opinion as fact?
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:39:26 pm
Konate has just joined a new club in a new league. France would want him to adapt well to his new environment. They are smart when it comes to developing their players. That is why they are World champions ...

Are you unable to reply to posters without being condescending? Every single thread you're replying to everyone like you're the smartest person in the room and everyone needs educating.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:47:05 pm
Are you unable to reply to posters without being condescending? Every single thread you're replying to everyone like you're the smartest person in the room and everyone needs educating.

Amen. Also, what on earth does that even mean?!

As if an international football setup thinks 'Ooh, I'd like to pick him but I know he's looking for a flat to rent in a new city right now so let's not distubr him. Maybe next tournament, let's be smart!'
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm
Amen. Also, what on earth does that even mean?!

As if an international football setup thinks 'Ooh, I'd like to pick him but I know he's looking for a flat to rent in a new city right now so let's not distubr him. Maybe next tournament, let's be smart!'

It means that France are giving their young and talented players time and space to grow, and to develop properly, instead of proclaiming them World class at the age of 21, and putting the weight of the entire nation's expectations on their shoulders. That is why Upamecano and Konate are not at the Euros. That is why France are winning the top honors, and England aren't. It is a completely different national team culture ...
Re: Konate signs
That seems like a massive amount of speculation.
Re: Konate signs
Someone better tell them they picked Jules Kounde by mistake.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:18:10 am
That seems like a massive amount of speculation.

I have only stated my opinion that Konate won't be selected for the Olympics, and explained why I think so. People have responded by saying that he deserves to be picked. Of course that he deserves. Based on his talent, he should have also been picked for the Euros, ahead of Lenglet and Zouma, but France symply don't work that way ...
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:16:06 am
It means that France are giving their young and talented players time and space to grow, and to develop properly, instead of proclaiming them World class at the age of 21, and putting the weight of the entire nation's expectations on their shoulders. That is why Upamecano and Konate are not at the Euros. That is why France are winning the top honors, and England aren't. It is a completely different national team culture ...

Yet more post-hoc rationalisation - https://www.logicallyfallacious.com/post-hoc.html

Seriously, you've taken Konate not making the main squad and really run with it to the point you seem to have convinced yourself about some kind of culture of not rushing young players in the team.

But Dim Glas's example of Kounde disproves your idea, and suggests the pattern you think you've spotted is more of a coincidence.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:39:53 am
Yet more post-hoc rationalisation - https://www.logicallyfallacious.com/post-hoc.html

Seriously, you've taken Konate not making the main squad and really run with it to the point you seem to have convinced yourself about some kind of culture of not rushing young players in the team.

But Dim Glas's example of Kounde disproves your idea, and suggests the pattern you think you've spotted is more of a coincidence.

Kounde is one 22-year old picked for the squad, with 4 other senior central defenders. Upamecano and Konate were not picked. If this was the English team, all 3 of them would have been picked, and Lenglet and Zouma would have been nowhere near the team. It is a different culture, and it brings results. You should think about it as English fans, before ruining the career of Sancho, Bellingham and the other talented youngsters you have. I have seen claims in the transfer thread that Bellingham is already worth £80 million ...
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:48:00 am
Kounde is one 22-year old picked for the squad, with 4 other senior central defenders. Upamecano and Konate were not picked. If this was the English team, all 3 of them would have been picked, and Lenglet and Zouma would have been nowhere near the team. It is a different culture, and it brings results.
There you go again, with madcap hypothetical theories trying to find patterns that aren't there, then passing it off as fact (delivered with text book superiority).

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:48:00 am
You should think about it as English fans, before ruining the career of Sancho, Bellingham and the other talented youngsters you have. I have already seen claims in the transfer thread that Bellingham is already worth £80 million ...

 ;D and there you go again with your casual jingoism that makes it look slightly weird you post on a site populated by people who you seem to hold a real contempt for, and love denigrating as football fans.


Also wtf, what can fans do about the career of Sancho and Bellingham through the medium of posts on RAWK?! I reckon the impact on their careers is going to be pretty minimal.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:48:00 am
Kounde is one 22-year old picked for the squad, with 4 other senior central defenders. Upamecano and Konate were not picked. If this was the English team, all 3 of them would have been picked, and Lenglet and Zouma would have been nowhere near the team. It is a different culture, and it brings results. You should think about it as English fans, before ruining the career of Sancho, Bellingham and the other talented youngsters you have. I have seen claims in the transfer thread that Bellingham is already worth £80 million ...

Can you point to any piece of evidence that might back up your claim about France having a policy of protecting their young players? Any interviews, articles that point to this being the case?
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:53:18 am
There you go again, with madcap hypothetical theories trying to find patterns that aren't there, then passing it off as fact (delivered with text book superiority).

 ;D and there you go again with your casual jingoism that makes it look slightly weird you post on a site populated by people who you seem to hold a real contempt for, and love denigrating as football fans.


Also wtf, what can fans do about the career of Sancho and Bellingham through the medium of posts on RAWK?! I reckon the impact on their careers is going to be pretty minimal.

As an outsider, I can see where France do it right, and where England do it wrong. I am not bothered with either nation winning or losing. You love to over-rate and over-hype your young English players, and it usually ends up in failure. You should have learned by now where are you doing it wrong. Konate will become an awesome player. He has the luck to come from a national team setup that gives great footballing education, and has ended up at a club with a manager who loves to develop players. He doesn't need the Olympics to be a success. He will go there only if Klopp thinks that it would benefit him. Somehow, I think that both France and Klopp would want him to have a full pre-season with us ...
Re: Konate signs
I have no idea if Konate is likely to be picked, but i am reasonably sure they wont give much of a shit about Liverpools feelings!
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 12:56:07 am
Can you point to any piece of evidence that might back up your claim about France having a policy of protecting their young players? Any interviews, articles that point to this being the case?

These are the most valuable French players ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=50&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

This is their squad for the Euros ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/frankreich/kader/verein/3377/saison_id/2020

Do you notice something interesting?
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:03:32 am
As an outsider, I can see where France do it right, and where England do it wrong. I am not bothered with either nation winning or losing. You love to over-rate and over-hype your young English players, and it usually ends up in failure. You should have learned by now where are you doing it wrong.

Speaking of things that should have been learned by now, it's really fucking ugly behaviour to generalise people based on their nationality. It'd be bad if I ignorantly thought all Macedonians were really (misguidedly) condescending and smug just because of one we know, right?

And for all your shit takes on all of us living in England on this website's community, the worst example of overrating an English player I can remember seeing recently came from you ;) You suggested Rashford had the potential to be world class until he was moved to a wide forward role, and suggested Sancho joining United would weaken them if Rashford was moved from left forward. If that view on Rashford, a pretty average England player, is not overhyping I don't know what is.
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:19:55 am
Speaking of things that should have been learned by now, it's really fucking ugly behaviour to generalise people based on their nationality. It'd be bad if I ignorantly thought all Macedonians were really (misguidedly) condescending and smug just because of one we know, right?

And for all your shit takes on all of us living in England on this website's community, the worst example of overrating an English player I can remember seeing recently came from you ;) You suggested Rashford had the potential to be world class until he was moved to a wide forward role, and suggested Sancho joining United would weaken them if Rashford was moved from left forward. If that view on Rashford, a pretty average England player, is not overhyping I don't know what is.

Rashford was an amazing talent. Under a manager like Klopp, he would have developed into a genuine World class player. One of the better examples of a talented young English player crushed by the expectations. It is actually quite shocking how much talent you have managed to waste in recent years ...
