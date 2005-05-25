His injury history is massively overstated. The 3 muscle fibre injuries were the same one recurring and he hasn't had am issue since surgery nearly a year go now. Then his ankle injury that kept him out for two months this season which I'm assuming is a sprain. People are basing him being 'injury prone' off two injuries only.



I be a lot more reassured if Ibrahim Konate goes next season with no long-term injury.I disagree with your statement that "His injury history is massively overstated". The torn muscle fibres in October 2019, May 2020 and July 2020 (36 games) either indicates he may have a congenital weakness; a hip weakness which throws his running; that the injury was not healed properly when he returned; or his running gait needs to be examined and improved. The last 2 are easy fixes, the first 2 are not. Congenital weakness in the muscle is pretty difficult to pick up in an medical exam, as it is can be at a microscopic level.The ankle injury was more than a "sprain", but I appreciate why you said that for simplicity. It was ligament damage that kept him out for 9 games - it would have been more but for the winter break. The injury was not "a year ago" it was in December 2020. So 5 months ago.I just urge caution as there is no doubt that Ibrahim Konate looks a good player.