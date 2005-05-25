« previous next »
Konate signs

Re: Konate signs
May 29, 2021, 03:05:22 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on May 29, 2021, 03:04:26 pm
Worth a punt at £36m. Slight concerns regarding his own injury record and the fact that he had a couple of dodgy moments against us in the CL
Young and with lots of potential though.

He didn't play against us. The dodgy defender is Upermecano.  :D
Re: Konate signs
May 29, 2021, 03:07:43 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on May 29, 2021, 03:04:26 pm
Worth a punt at £36m. Slight concerns regarding his own injury record and the fact that he had a couple of dodgy moments against us in the CL
Young and with lots of potential though.

He was on the bench in both games against us.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Konate signs
May 29, 2021, 03:42:09 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on May 29, 2021, 03:04:26 pm
Worth a punt at £36m. Slight concerns regarding his own injury record and the fact that he had a couple of dodgy moments against us in the CL
Young and with lots of potential though.

We've played them twice in our history and he featured in neither game.
Re: Konate signs
May 29, 2021, 04:39:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 29, 2021, 03:05:22 pm
He didn't play against us. The dodgy defender is Upermecano.  :D

The poster probably confused it with Alonso's legendary performance against Man Utd in that famous 4-1 win.
Re: Konate signs
May 29, 2021, 04:52:55 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on May 29, 2021, 03:04:26 pm
Worth a punt at £36m. Slight concerns regarding his own injury record and the fact that he had a couple of dodgy moments against us in the CL
Young and with lots of potential though.
He never played in the CL games against us. :D

It was Upamacano and Mukiele.
Re: Konate signs
May 29, 2021, 04:57:38 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 28, 2021, 04:45:39 pm
His injury history is massively overstated. The 3 muscle fibre injuries were the same one recurring and he hasn't had am issue since surgery nearly a year go now. Then his ankle injury that kept him out for two months this season which I'm assuming is a sprain. People are basing him being 'injury prone' off two injuries only.

Came to the thread hoping for an explanation. Thanks.
Excited now.
Re: Konate signs
May 29, 2021, 05:02:34 pm
The one thing I took from that highlight video is that he likes to go to ground a lot!  :D
Re: Konate signs
May 29, 2021, 05:25:48 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on May 29, 2021, 01:53:44 pm
I'm confused. You want us to switch which witch doctors?

yes
Re: Konate signs
« Reply #248 on: May 29, 2021, 05:27:02 pm »

Quote from: IgorBobbins on May 29, 2021, 05:02:34 pm
The one thing I took from that highlight video is that he likes to go to ground a lot!  :D

As long as he gets up again and can walk off the field, we'll be ok. Right?
Re: Konate signs
May 29, 2021, 11:16:26 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 29, 2021, 03:07:43 pm
He was on the bench in both games against us.

You didn't see the dodgy way he was sitting though!
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 12:26:50 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 29, 2021, 01:59:54 pm
Not going to pretend like I really know anything about this lad. I am suspicious of anyone who says they have enough time to watch all this foreign footy on top of our own. :D

But if Klopp says he´s good, and the transfer committee say he´s good, then I trust it.

How many flops have we had over the last 5 years? Not many is the answer.

Looking forward to watching him play.

due to play on Monday, vs Netherlands. if picked.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 12:57:17 am
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 12:26:50 am
due to play on Monday, vs Netherlands. if picked.
How many good cbs do France have? I assume Varane with maybe upamacno is the starters for the seniors but they have loads at this stage?
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 01:08:09 am
They have a conveyor belt of really talented young Centre Back's mate, like legit 8 potential world class CB of the future. Upermecano isn't even a starter for them. It will be Varane and Lenglet.  Laporte switched to Spain because he couldn't even get a game.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 01:20:44 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:08:09 am
They have a conveyor belt of really talented young Centre Back's mate, like legit 8 potential world class CB of the future. Upermecano isn't even a starter for them. It will be Varane and Lenglet.  Laporte switched to Spain because he couldn't even get a game.

Upamecano hasn't even made the squad for the Euros. Neither did Umtiti.

Their centre backs are Clement Lenglet, Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde.

As you say Samie a ridiculous amount of talent.

Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 01:27:36 am
to be honest Upecamano looks like David Luiz mrk 2 to me. Brilliant at times but does some mental stuff when there is no need.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 01:27:40 am
So he could feasibly win the league with us and still get every international break off? Sounds ideal.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 01:29:43 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:27:40 am
So he could feasibly win the league with us and still get every international break off? Sounds ideal.
If that happened hed be a starter for them straight away Id guess. Rb havent really played him as I assume they knew he was going. There is also the injuries.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 01:31:55 am
 Should've paid closer attention to the French squad. I thought  Upeprmecno was in the squad lol.  ;D

Then you have likes of:

Konate
Lacroix
Saliba
Forfana
Badiashile
Todibo

Few more I'm sure but those are off the top of my head.


Re: Konate signs
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:31:55 am
Should've paid closer attention to the French squad. I thought  Upeprmecno was in the squad lol.  ;D

Then you have likes of:

Konate
Lacroix
Saliba
Forfana
Badiashile
Todibo

Few more I'm sure but those are off the top of my head.




It is crazy isn't it Samie.

It isn't just centre back. France could field a side of players that haven't made their squad who would be third or fourth favourites for the tournament.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 01:46:42 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:31:55 am
Should've paid closer attention to the French squad. I thought  Upeprmecno was in the squad lol.  ;D

Then you have likes of:

Konate
Lacroix
Saliba
Forfana
Badiashile
Todibo

Few more I'm sure but those are off the top of my head.




Think it's Kimpembe and Varane that usually starts for them.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 01:55:53 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 01:29:43 am
If that happened hed be a starter for them straight away Id guess. Rb havent really played him as I assume they knew he was going. There is also the injuries.

Maybe, but when it comes to central defenders and goalkeepers especially, international managers tend to prefer to stick with settled options instead of rotating every break.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 04:14:07 am
crazy amount of talent in defence

can tell why didier rather plays a conservative style.

think one of the interviews mentioned that he didn't ask for a first team spot and would rather fight for a place. thats a plus point in my book. slowly bed in the squad and hopefully take his chances when given if joe and matip manage to stay fit. he is still young so might have the time to learn epl and klopp methods
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 12:31:49 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on May 29, 2021, 03:04:26 pm
Worth a punt at £36m. Slight concerns regarding his own injury record and the fact that he had a couple of dodgy moments against us in the CL
Young and with lots of potential though.

Hitting the "Twitter-bollocks" bingo there!
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 12:55:31 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on May 29, 2021, 03:04:26 pm
Worth a punt at £36m. Slight concerns regarding his own injury record and the fact that he had a couple of dodgy moments against us in the CL
Young and with lots of potential though.

Didn't think he played against us in the CL?

Edit, I see that's been confirmed by others.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 01:12:23 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on May 29, 2021, 03:04:26 pm
Worth a punt at £36m. Slight concerns regarding his own injury record and the fact that he had a couple of dodgy moments against us in the CL
Young and with lots of potential though.

You are Garth Crooks and I claim my £5
Re: Konate signs
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:12:23 pm
You are Garth Crooks and I claim my £5

Nah, he hasn't blamed Salah for his performances in those games.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 02:32:08 pm
Haven't watched him play too much but I think there's two things we're going to ask him to work on based on highlights.

Not flying into tackles (unless absolutely necessary) and his passing.

Really hoping that the surgery did the job and he can be relied upon. At his age, his potential is through the roof.

Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 02:35:18 pm
Never watched him play.

Will not judge him until xmas
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 03:04:23 pm
Another one who I can honestly say I dont ever remember watching.  Im sold on the YouTube vids though, think we have signed a monster to play alongside another monster   ;D
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 03:33:20 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:27:40 am
So he could feasibly win the league with us and still get every international break off? Sounds ideal.

Don't tempt fate or Mali will announce him for the 2022 Afcon  :wave
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 09:11:10 pm
He looks a bit of a unit.
Doesn't look particularly fast, but must be pretty rapid to catch some of those strikers he caught up with and tackled.
I like his confidence and think he'll be especially good beside Virg.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 09:11:10 pm
He looks a bit of a unit.
Doesn't look particularly fast, but must be pretty rapid to catch some of those strikers he caught up with and tackled.
I like his confidence and think he'll be especially good beside Virg.

He was the fastest player in RB Leipzig and regarded to be one of the quicker CB's in Europe.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 10:37:21 pm
I must admit that I thought we'd be absolutely fine going into the season just gone with our current defenders. Didn't foresee the annihilation of them all though.

He's a top player but can it really be that  the main reason we bought him was because, aside from Van Dijk, everyone else is injury prone? It's just concerning that that would be a main factor in recruitment as it feels like we're just buying players for contingency sake. Surely there's more to it than that and the club recognise a proper world class centre back?
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
He was the fastest player in RB Leipzig and regarded to be one of the quicker CB's in Europe.
That's good to know and proves my point.
Doesn't look fast, but is.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
He was the fastest player in RB Leipzig and regarded to be one of the quicker CB's in Europe.

he wasnt.

But hes no slouch.

He wasnt clocking numbers as fast this season as he was when he broke through at Leipzig. But he didnt play an awful lot and didnt have a long run of games, so maybe its something thatll return.
Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 11:05:36 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 28, 2021, 04:45:39 pm
His injury history is massively overstated. The 3 muscle fibre injuries were the same one recurring and he hasn't had am issue since surgery nearly a year go now. Then his ankle injury that kept him out for two months this season which I'm assuming is a sprain. People are basing him being 'injury prone' off two injuries only.

 I be a lot more reassured if Ibrahim Konate goes next season with no long-term injury. 

 I disagree with your statement that "His injury history is massively overstated".  The torn muscle fibres in October 2019, May 2020 and July 2020 (36 games) either indicates he may have a congenital weakness; a hip weakness which throws his running; that the injury was not healed properly when he returned; or his running gait needs to be examined and improved. The last 2 are easy fixes, the first 2 are not. Congenital weakness in the muscle is pretty difficult to pick up in an medical exam, as it is can be at a microscopic level.

The ankle injury was more than a "sprain", but I appreciate why you said that for simplicity. It was ligament damage that kept him out for  9 games - it would have been more but for the winter break.  The injury was not "a year ago" it was in December 2020. So 5 months ago.

 I just urge caution as there is no doubt that Ibrahim Konate looks a good player.


Re: Konate signs
Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:05:36 pm

The ankle injury was more than a "sprain", but I appreciate why you said that for simplicity. It was ligament damage that kept him out for  9 games - it would have been more but for the winter break.  The injury was not "a year ago" it was in December 2020. So 5 months ago.

 I just urge caution as there is no doubt that Ibrahim Konate looks a good player.

It kept him out for 6 weeks regardless. There was only a short winter break this season in Bundesliga.

At the end of the day, I am reasonably sure that they will have been very aware of the hip flexor issue and subsequent surgery when conducting the medical.

There is always a risk. Said it before - Keita is a prime example, barely missed a run of games in his career before arriving here and now he cant seem to stay injury free for more than a couple weeks. Never any guarantees.
Re: Konate signs
Today at 05:08:38 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm
he wasnt.

But hes no slouch.

He wasnt clocking numbers as fast this season as he was when he broke through at Leipzig. But he didnt play an awful lot and didnt have a long run of games, so maybe its something thatll return.

Pre injury he was. Having missed so many games in the last 2 seasons due to injuries itll be expected that he isnt as quick just yet.
