15 minutes 20 seconds of pure awesome, that. I'm probably far more excited about this than is warranted, but he does seem almost like the ultimate centre half, especially for how we play. Could maybe be a bit smoother technically but that's more an aesthetic thing and he seems really good at carrying the ball forward, and looking at his stats his passing may not be the best (though it's in no way bad, just not top drawer), but physically he looks like a Van Dijk clone, proactive, anticipates situations, seems like a really intelligent lad too, both on and off the pitch.Now obviously I'm just getting this from Youtube, articles and interviews and have no real personal knowledge of the guy at all but still, I'm 110% certain he'll be the best signing we've ever made, even better than Ben Davies.