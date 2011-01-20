« previous next »
Author Topic: Konate signs

  Son of Spion
Re: Konate signs
Reply #160 on: Today at 06:39:10 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:09:53 pm
Welcome Ibuprofen!
Hopefully he will cure the headaches we've had over our defence this season.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #161 on: Today at 06:40:03 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:23:05 pm
Club haven't done the lean for about 4 years now

So that's why we have so many injuries then? :D
Re: Konate signs
Reply #162 on: Today at 06:42:38 pm
Van Dijk and Konaté at CB next season  :hally
Re: Konate signs
Reply #163 on: Today at 06:47:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:33 pm

He was on my flight over this morning.

Re: Konate signs
Reply #164 on: Today at 06:47:58 pm
Welcome to the greatest club side ever assembled part 2!
Re: Konate signs
Reply #165 on: Today at 06:50:10 pm
What is this craziness!!!
I was expecting pages of baseless speculation when I logged onto RAWK.
My hopes of tantalizing titillating transfer gossip have been dashed due to this confirmed transfer news.

#Edwards out. #Klopp out.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #166 on: Today at 06:58:07 pm
Excellent
Re: Konate signs
Reply #167 on: Today at 07:02:07 pm
Welcome to the best football club in the world kid. :scarf
Re: Konate signs
Reply #168 on: Today at 07:02:20 pm
A nice quick "operation".

Welcome to the club. I don't get excited by transfers until I see how they bed in to the side. Hopefully he will push Matip and Gomez as main partner to VVD.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #169 on: Today at 07:08:58 pm
If he can manage 15 consecutive games without an injury we might just have something.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #170 on: Today at 07:09:31 pm
Top signing. VVD and Konate can be the best CB partnership in Europe and we can play super high line that Klopp wants.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #171 on: Today at 07:13:57 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 07:09:31 pm
Top signing. VVD and Konate can be the best CB partnership in Europe and we can play super high line that Klopp wants.

We should be pushing Konate into midfield. And our midfielders into the forward positions.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #172 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:13:57 pm
We should be pushing Konate into midfield. And our midfielders into the forward positions.
With Alisson at centre-forward?
Re: Konate signs
Reply #173 on: Today at 07:24:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:17:21 pm
With Alisson at centre-forward?

And Trent in goal...
Re: Konate signs
Reply #174 on: Today at 07:25:55 pm
Yes his skill set is wasted at RB. Needs to be more central.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #175 on: Today at 07:26:37 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:03:54 pm
I get Koulibaly vibes from that Youtube video someone posted on this thread.
Agree with this. He's bigger, and far more aerially dominant than Upamecano. He's also all about flying into tackles. Definitely more Koulibaly than VVD.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #176 on: Today at 07:33:37 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:13:57 pm
We should be pushing Konate into midfield. And our midfielders into the forward positions.

And our forwards in goal and defence.
Its like Pac Man. Exit one side, enter the other side.
