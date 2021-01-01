Conte would have fallen out with Perez in a year and leave a mess. Looks like Madrid are building long term and Carlo will provide some stability. Perez really messed up with Zidane as you can see from his comments. So they need someone who is admired by the players and fans and Carlo fits the bill having won La Decima.



If you look at where Conte has been he's never left a mess even as he feuds with owners. Usually the team is actually better. If Inter does have to tear it down this summer, sounds like they won't if they get 80m for Hakimi but we'll see, then that's the Chinese investment issue and not Conte. So yes Conte would have feuded with Perez but it still would have been better short and long term for Madrid than Ancelloti.I'd say the real truth is that Madrid are having money issues just like Barca and Ancelloti would take whatever was offered and not care if more money was spent on the squad. The confirmed wages for Ancelloti seems to make this pretty accurate. Conte would want to get paid at a level commensurate with his ability and then want money for the squad. The La Decima stuff is just horseshit.