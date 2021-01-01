Just don't get it at all. PSG are absolute shoe-ins to win the Ligue 1 next season, so why wouldn't Pochettino just stay and get the trophy monkey off his back? Rebuild a bit of credibility, and other jobs will likely be available next summer. Barcelona, United, Arsenal as examples could easily be on the market.
This is exactly what I think. Monaco don't exactly seem primed to keep their talent, Lyon are talking of selling off their best players and Lille will be raided. It would also take a miracle for Lille to replace their talent anywhere near as effectively as after recent cycles of player sales.
PSG have, on the face of it, one of the easier runs at Ligue 1 that they've ever had in their time since the Qatari takeover. He's won the Coupe De France (nominally) and should stay and add a league title and try and manoeuvre a deep European run. Like you say LCH, get that credibility, shed the nearly-man tag.
It must be said, the only sources who seem to be running the idea that Pochettino wants to leave PSG are the UK rags and some other terrible UK based sources. In fact, some of those same sources are running today that Pochettino will stay and PSG have convinced him to sign an extension. Silly season.