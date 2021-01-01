« previous next »
Offline I've been a good boy.

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 3,095
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 07:52:34 pm
strange one that .. dont see what he sees in them ..
That's a move backwards. Can only think it's because his family want to live in London.
Online Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 2,695
  11,053ft up
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:51:55 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 08:09:31 pm
Conte would have fallen out with Perez in a year and leave a mess. Looks like Madrid are building long term and Carlo will provide some stability. Perez really messed up with Zidane as you can see from his comments. So they need someone who is admired by the players and fans and Carlo fits the bill having won La Decima.

If you look at where Conte has been he's never left a mess even as he feuds with owners.  Usually the team is actually better.  If Inter does have to tear it down this summer, sounds like they won't if they get 80m for Hakimi but we'll see, then that's the Chinese investment issue and not Conte.  So yes Conte would have feuded with Perez but it still would have been better short and long term for Madrid than Ancelloti. 

I'd say the real truth is that Madrid are having money issues just like Barca and Ancelloti would take whatever was offered and not care if more money was spent on the squad.  The confirmed wages for Ancelloti seems to make this pretty accurate.  Conte would want to get paid at a level commensurate with his ability and then want money for the squad.  The La Decima stuff is just horseshit.
Offline afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 9,496
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm
Conte kicked off at Inter for not getting the financial backing he wanted, even when they broke their transfer record and lifted their wage bill to an all time high with him.

I cant imagine he wants any part of the Spurs project.

Conte digs the cheese...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline zimmie'5555

  passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 9,609
  Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm
Nuno seems a decent guy but I think he might be a fair bit overrated as a manager. Inheriting a Palace squad with 40 players out of contract, a bored Zaha and Eze out until well into 2022 might be a bit of a stretch unless they're suddenly ready to spend a fortune. 
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 34,569
  Dutch Class
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:19:53 am
French paper Liberation claims Pochettino has informed PSG he wants to quit

Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm
Nuno seems a decent guy but I think he might be a fair bit overrated as a manager. Inheriting a Palace squad with 40 players out of contract, a bored Zaha and Eze out until well into 2022 might be a bit of a stretch unless they're suddenly ready to spend a fortune. 

Mendes would be like a pig in shit with so many players needed to fill positions
Offline zimmie'5555

  passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 9,609
  Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #45 on: Today at 04:00:33 am
Wolves getting Bruno Lage, apparently
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online Drinks Sangria

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 9,912
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:26:56 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:19:53 am
French paper Liberation claims Pochettino has informed PSG he wants to quit

Utterly bizarre if true. He'll never get a better chance to build a high quality squad with no limits on spending.

Maybe he can't handle the egos and needs younger players who haven't been part of a set-up with such a level of expectation and pressure.

Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 04:00:33 am
Wolves getting Bruno Lage, apparently
Absolutely uninspiring appointment that really hasn't achieved much. Second and Third place finishes in the Portuguese league with the biggest budget and best squad.

Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
Conte digs the cheese...
A Pecorino man I reckon. Something rock hard that requires some real gnawing.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 8,424
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #47 on: Today at 10:49:46 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:19:53 am
French paper Liberation claims Pochettino has informed PSG he wants to quit

Just don't get it at all. PSG are absolute shoe-ins to win the Ligue 1 next season, so why wouldn't Pochettino just stay and get the trophy monkey off his back? Rebuild a bit of credibility, and other jobs will likely be available next summer. Barcelona, United, Arsenal as examples could easily be on the market.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Fortneef

  Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 261
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #48 on: Today at 11:03:53 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:19:53 am
French paper Liberation claims Pochettino has informed PSG he wants to quit

Mendes would be like a pig in shit with so many players needed to fill positions

Id rather have Mendes creaming off a % of a continental bargains than have Dyche or similar spunk zillions on cloggers.
Online Drinks Sangria

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 9,912
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #49 on: Today at 11:25:44 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:49:46 am
Just don't get it at all. PSG are absolute shoe-ins to win the Ligue 1 next season, so why wouldn't Pochettino just stay and get the trophy monkey off his back? Rebuild a bit of credibility, and other jobs will likely be available next summer. Barcelona, United, Arsenal as examples could easily be on the market.
This is exactly what I think. Monaco don't exactly seem primed to keep their talent, Lyon are talking of selling off their best players and Lille will be raided. It would also take a miracle for Lille to replace their talent anywhere near as effectively as after recent cycles of player sales.

PSG have, on the face of it, one of the easier runs at Ligue 1 that they've ever had in their time since the Qatari takeover. He's won the Coupe De France (nominally) and should stay and add a league title and try and manoeuvre a deep European run. Like you say LCH, get that credibility, shed the nearly-man tag.

It must be said, the only sources who seem to be running the idea that Pochettino wants to leave PSG are the UK rags and some other terrible UK based sources. In fact, some of those same sources are running today that Pochettino will stay and PSG have convinced him to sign an extension. Silly season.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 28,200
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #50 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm
Be a bad look for Pochettino if he walked out after less than a season.  Yes they had a very dissapointing season, but he was only there for part of it.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 5,205
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #51 on: Today at 01:11:14 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:57:23 pm
Be a bad look for Pochettino if he walked out after less than a season.  Yes they had a very dissapointing season, but he was only there for part of it.

Maybe they are bunch of spoiled brats and he can't manage them. Or maybe it's just the language? I don't know, it's a bit strange wanting to get out this fast
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob
I'm a knob

Offline Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 28,200
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #52 on: Today at 01:15:29 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:11:14 pm
Maybe they are bunch of spoiled brats and he can't manage them. Or maybe it's just the language? I don't know, it's a bit strange wanting to get out this fast

he speaks some French, and of course he does have history with PSG.

Indeed, sometimes people don't settle, but for a man whos travelled extensively to coach and play football, not sure if thats the most likely situation there.

Of cousre, if he doesn't win the CL with them next season - theyd sack him anyway  :P
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 34,569
  Dutch Class
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #53 on: Today at 01:17:18 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:11:14 pm
Maybe they are bunch of spoiled brats and he can't manage them. Or maybe it's just the language? I don't know, it's a bit strange wanting to get out this fast

Sounds like the problem is the set-up. Given he's a former PSG player (he openly said for years he'd love to manage them), it's surprising he didn't have more insight into the working structure
Online Drinks Sangria

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 9,912
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #54 on: Today at 01:40:23 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:17:18 pm
Sounds like the problem is the set-up. Given he's a former PSG player (he openly said for years he'd love to manage them), it's surprising he didn't have more insight into the working structure
I suppose though that they're not the club he played for. Poch was playing for them 20 years ago now and they were bought by QSI in 2011. I doubt anything remains of the structure he was a part of the playing staff in. They're like Man City, they're not actually the same club as pre-takeover really.

I think a lot of it's paper talk. He'll give it another season then get sacked if he doesn't deliver a Champions League.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online skipper757

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 6,305
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #55 on: Today at 02:02:35 pm
Keep reading that it's Leonardo that's hard to get along with?

Imagine leaving that set up after 6 months to run back to Daniel Levy?  There's got to be some relationship issues.
King Kenny.

Online Drinks Sangria

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 9,912
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
Reply #56 on: Today at 02:22:44 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:02:35 pm
Keep reading that it's Leonardo that's hard to get along with?

Imagine leaving that set up after 6 months to run back to Daniel Levy?  There's got to be some relationship issues.
Yeah, he must really have the ear of the owners, because three different managers are reported to have struggled to get along with him now. Three quite different managers. And given Poch put up with Levy for that long, you'd think he's a fairly amenable chap.

Marca though are running with the claim that Leonardo is finally the one under pressure and his inability to get along with successive managers will cost him - they'll retain Poch ahead of him. If they did that, it's the kind of show of faith that would mean he can't leave. Surely after 10 years, over a billion spent including the two most expensive signings of all time, no European Cup and successive manager fall outs without a clear and cohesive recruitment strategy, you'd think Leonardo's time had run it's course.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
