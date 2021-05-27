« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Footy manager merry-go-round  (Read 1822 times)

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,431
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Footy manager merry-go-round
« on: May 27, 2021, 01:18:28 pm »
Cant see a thread related to footy managers specifically. Thought it would be interested to talk about which managers are without a club or which clubs are without a manager

Off the top of my head, clubs without a manager or due to be managerless: Wolves, West Brom, Crystal Palace, Real Madrid, Sheff Utd, Inter Milan, Celtic

Managers without a club or due to be without one: Zidane, Benitez, Nuno, Wilder, Allardyce, Conte, Lampard, Villas Boas, Howe, Lennon, Cocu, Allegri

Apparently Spurs are in talks with Poch about a return. Could you see United going for anyone this summer whilst the likes of Zidane, Conte are available?

Where do we think Rafa will go to next?

Also, astonishingly, Klopp is the fifth longest serving manager currently working in the Football League!
« Last Edit: May 27, 2021, 04:00:42 pm by gray19lfc »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #1 on: May 27, 2021, 01:19:33 pm »
Adding one to each pot:
Celtic
Eddie Howe

By the sounds of it they may remove each other in the coming days.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #2 on: May 27, 2021, 01:23:09 pm »
Is Ronnie the Red staying at Barca?
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #3 on: May 27, 2021, 01:28:20 pm »
I always associate the managerial go round with which of Allardyce/Pulis/Moyes/Hodgson/Pardew/Hughes will manage Palace/West Brom or West Han next.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #4 on: May 27, 2021, 01:49:47 pm »
Think something like all the top 6 clubs in Germany and 7 of the top 8 will have new managers next year.

Contes left Inter after the title and Galtiers left Lille.

If theres any truth in Spurs trying to get Pochettino back, could see Zidane being PSGs top target?  Contes been heavily linked to Real right?

Whats interesting is that most of the top 10 in England are set (Spurs excepted), and that its the other top leagues that are seeing a lot of changes.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,195
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #5 on: May 27, 2021, 02:01:27 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on May 27, 2021, 01:49:47 pm
Think something like all the top 6 clubs in Germany and 7 of the top 8 will have new managers next year.

Contes left Inter after the title and Galtiers left Lille.

If theres any truth in Spurs trying to get Pochettino back, could see Zidane being PSGs top target?  Contes been heavily linked to Real right?

Whats interesting is that most of the top 10 in England are set (Spurs excepted), and that its the other top leagues that are seeing a lot of changes.

yep there has been quite the changes!

Bayern Munich - Julian Nagelsmann
RB Leipzig - Jesse Marsch
Borrusia Dortmund - Marco Rose
Wolfsburg - Mark van Bommel
Eintracht Frankfurt - Olver Glasner
Bayer Leverkusen - Gerardo Seoane
FC Union - (still got the same coach!)
Borussia Mönchengladbach - Adi Hütter
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,609
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #6 on: May 27, 2021, 02:03:59 pm »
I don;t see Alan Curbishley's name up there mate.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,533
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #7 on: May 27, 2021, 02:05:37 pm »
Fat Sam is flying to Madrid as I type.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,289
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #8 on: May 27, 2021, 02:18:09 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 27, 2021, 01:28:20 pm
I always associate the managerial go round with which of Allardyce/Pulis/Moyes/Hodgson/Pardew/Hughes will manage Palace/West Brom or West Han next.

Some of West Brom managers since the early 2000's: Gary Megson, Bryan Robson, Nigel Pearson, Tony Mowbray, Roy Hodgson, Steve Clarke, Alan Irvine, Tony Pulis, Alan Pardew, Darren Moore and Sam Allardyce.

West Ham: Harry Redknapp, Alan Pardew, Glen Roeder, Alan Curbishley, Avram Grant, Sam Allardyce and David Moyes

Palace: Steve Bruce, Ian Dowie, Peter Taylor, Colin Wanker, George Burley, Dougie Freedman, Ian Holloway, Tony Pulis, Colin Wanker again, Alan Pardew, Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson

Got to be Mark Hughes to West Brom, they'ce already had Pardew, Hodgson, Pulis and Allardyce.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #9 on: May 27, 2021, 04:01:54 pm »
Allegri is without a club too i think?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #10 on: May 27, 2021, 04:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 27, 2021, 04:01:54 pm
Allegri is without a club too i think?

Going back to Juve.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,948
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #11 on: May 27, 2021, 04:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 27, 2021, 04:01:54 pm
Allegri is without a club too i think?

Back to Juve to replace Pirlo apparently
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,289
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #12 on: May 27, 2021, 08:40:09 pm »
One point Wilder - West Brom.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,256
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #13 on: May 27, 2021, 08:49:38 pm »
Fathead should go back to Sunderland and Rafa should go back to Newcastle.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #14 on: May 27, 2021, 08:56:45 pm »
If the rumors are to be believed both Barca and Real
Madrid will be looking for new managers this summer.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #15 on: May 28, 2021, 10:37:43 am »
Reading how everyone is changing managers this summer, makes me appreciate Kloppo even more. We're so blessed.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,431
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #16 on: May 28, 2021, 11:07:17 am »
Pirlo sacked and Inzaghi going to Inter
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #17 on: May 28, 2021, 11:08:33 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 28, 2021, 10:37:43 am
Reading how everyone is changing managers this summer, makes me appreciate Kloppo even more. We're so blessed.
We hit the jackpot with him. Which also makes the thought of him leaving in a few years very scary.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #18 on: May 28, 2021, 11:11:56 am »
Simone Inzaghi will have a tough job at Inter if the guts of his squad are immediately ripped out. Lukaku, Lautaro, Hakimi, Skriniar, De Vrij and Barella will all be in demand and are all absolutely integral to Conte's 3-5-2 system - a system Inzaghi also employs.

Allegri going back to Juve was always on the cards, it's been steadily downhill since he left and there was little else out there for them in terms of top appointments. I said it in the Serie A thread - Pirlo's Dissertation showed exactly how much he knew about tactics and coaching - very, very little at present.

Eddie Howe will have a tough job at Celtic, there isn't much appetite to invest in rebuilding the squad it seems. If they get a good fee for Edouard he might have some money to play with. Let's see whether he's as good a coach as many think or whether he will crumble under the unbelievable pressure at Celtic Park. He's failed in his other job that wasn't Bournemouth.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #19 on: May 28, 2021, 12:03:24 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May 28, 2021, 11:08:33 am
We hit the jackpot with him. Which also makes the thought of him leaving in a few years very scary.

I'm really hoping that Gerrard is up for it when Kloppo leaves.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline KOTP

  • Arch Cunt + Official RAWK scarf swapper. Possibly the most laughably out-dated signature on the entire site, we hope.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,474
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #20 on: May 28, 2021, 12:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 28, 2021, 12:03:24 pm
I'm really hoping that Gerrard is up for it when Kloppo leaves.
nope he aint daft hell wanna be the guy that replaces the guy that replace klopp, taking over from a great manager doesnt tend to go well these days
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,472
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #21 on: May 28, 2021, 12:19:02 pm »
Quote from: KOTP on May 28, 2021, 12:10:15 pm
nope he aint daft hell wanna be the guy that replaces the guy that replace klopp, taking over from a great manager doesnt tend to go well these days

And I'd like to see what he can do with a team in a big league before he gets near the Liverpool job. Managers should be employed on merit and suitability to our playing style and ethos.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #22 on: May 28, 2021, 02:52:16 pm »
It's tough for English managers as there's an absence of a contingent of Europa/CL level teams that are good opportunities to step up (Leicester are probably the only one).  The rest of the so-called Top 6 want bigger names and have far less patience.

It's in such stark contrast to the Bundesliga.  Klopp and Tuchel's paths from Mainz to Dortmund to their current clubs are well-documented, but even looking at the managerial carousel now:
-Nagelsmann qualified for the CL twice with Hoffenheim, then went on good runs with Leipzig before now moving to Bayern
-Marco Rose was at RB Salzburg, took Gladbach to the CL knockouts and will now be at Dortmund
-Adi Hutter had some Europa League experience in Austria (including with Salzburg), went to Frankfurt to replace Kovac, and went on a deep EL run with that side before the penalty shootout defeat to Chelsea.  He'll now be at Gladbach.
-Oliver Glasner qualified for the Europa League with Wolfsburg and just got them to the CL before joining Frankfurt, who will be in the EL again.

Not all of them will be amazing coaches, but you can see the experience they get from managing clubs that have juggle multiple competitions.  Some move to clubs with bigger player names (egos to manage) while trying to instill their training methods.

Klopp often mentions how difficult it can be to get time.  When you're in so many competitions, and you've got a full squad of internationals, you have very few opportunities to have an entire week between matches.  If you get into a rut, it's not easy to have a reset.  You just have to keep going, which may make it hard to integrate new signings.  Looking at fixtures in December for example, to contend for multiple trophies, we basically had to win all our matches in 2018-19 (to qualify for the CL knockouts and to keep pace in the title race), including the derby, United, and the must-win at home against Napoli.  In 2019-20, we had to get a result against Salzburg before jetting off to Qatar for the CWC and then having to come back and play high-intensity games against the likes of Leicester.

A poor result or two can be a big problem, and you don't get enough time on the training pitch as you would with clubs that are mid-table or lower.

If you look at most British managers, they don't get enough experience to deal with qualification for Europe, a ton of midweek games, squad/ego management, etc.  Partly because there's not enough clubs like in Germany that are in European competition who will appoint coaches with manageable expectations.  You either get those that aren't ready (like Lampard) or you look abroad.  Potter has some European experience with Ostersund, and I think Gerrard's experience with the title race as well as European runs will be very helpful for them.  But their next ideal destination would be a Europa-League level club in a big league that has a chance to qualify for the CL.  There are so many of these in Germany.  In England, it's basically Leicester?  So hope Rodgers leaves to take that job?  Otherwise, they have to hope to get one of the top jobs (are they ready?) or settle for mid-table clubs, most of whom, even during a great season, won't qualify for the CL.

Ideally, they explore opportunities aboard, but it's not easy.  For me, Brendan Rodgers should be considered for any big job in England (he's got so much experience as a young-is coach who's accomplished a lot), but I don't know if the likes of Chelsea/Arsenal/Spurs, etc would consider him.  Like, what more can he do unless he goes abroad?  Or maybe win the Europa with Leicester?
Logged
King Kenny.

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,431
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #23 on: May 28, 2021, 04:22:09 pm »
Beeb reporting that Howe has turned down the Celtic job. Possibly down to the setup of his backroom staff.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #24 on: May 28, 2021, 04:39:42 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on May 28, 2021, 04:22:09 pm
Beeb reporting that Howe has turned down the Celtic job. Possibly down to the setup of his backroom staff.
More will come out about this I suspect. Can't help but feel Howe has had a long think and realised that the Celtic job now is not the Celtic job Rodgers was walking into 5 years ago. There's actual competition for one. Nowhere near the budget. Star players on the way out and only having short terms left on their deals, minimising their value.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #25 on: May 28, 2021, 08:42:22 pm »
I see Eddie Howe turned down Celtic.
Will he end up at a middling  Premier League club?
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,431
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #26 on: May 29, 2021, 03:03:24 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on May 28, 2021, 08:42:22 pm
I see Eddie Howe turned down Celtic.
Will he end up at a middling  Premier League club?

Is Ancelotti leaving?
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #27 on: May 29, 2021, 03:05:08 pm »
Shame Ole is in a role at the moment, otherwise there'd be loads of clubs after him.

Oh...
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #28 on: May 29, 2021, 04:46:44 pm »
Real Madrid sacked Zinedine Zidane - is Roy in the hat?. PSG reluctant to let Poch go to them or back to the spuds. Unfortunate timing for Tottenham to want him back in the same week RM come calling. The much vaunted cheese shop will have to be especially tempting.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,292
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #29 on: May 29, 2021, 04:49:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 27, 2021, 02:05:37 pm
Fat Sam is flying to Madrid as I type.

And the Spanish football authorities are stocking up on Bisto and white wine in the quarantine facilities.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,948
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:01:47 pm »
Nuno Santo apparently to Palace  ???

Bizarre move for him
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:01:47 pm
Nuno Santo apparently to Palace  ???

Bizarre move for him
Everton meant to be in for him as well. Probably makes more sense.

Palace looks a potential disaster job - small, aged squad, loads of players out of contract, seemingly little appetite to spend to replace them and star man wanting to leave.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,680
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:12:11 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:01:47 pm
Nuno Santo apparently to Palace  ???

Bizarre move for him

I'm sure Mendes would be thrilled since Palace need about a dozen players to fill out their squad this summer.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:54:23 pm »
The only reason I could see Madrid choosing Ancelloti over Conte is that Ancelloti just doesn't care about anything aside from getting out of Everton.  Otherwise it's a bizarre choice.  Could see Poch going back to Spurs now while Conte goes to PSG.
Logged

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:05:02 pm »
O dear neverton lost a top manger their)
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,184
  • SPQR
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:36:02 pm »
Allegri back to Juventus
Ancelotti back to Real Madrid

I do wonder where Conte will end up. Do Tottenham want him? Would he even go there? Pochettino back to Spurs and Conte to PSG makes more sense as someone above mentioned.
Logged

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:52:34 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:01:47 pm
Nuno Santo apparently to Palace  ???

Bizarre move for him
strange one that .. dont see what he sees in them ..
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,940
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:08:20 pm »
Conte to Spurs  :o
Logged

Online CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:54:23 pm
The only reason I could see Madrid choosing Ancelloti over Conte is that Ancelloti just doesn't care about anything aside from getting out of Everton.  Otherwise it's a bizarre choice.  Could see Poch going back to Spurs now while Conte goes to PSG.

Conte would have fallen out with Perez in a year and leave a mess. Looks like Madrid are building long term and Carlo will provide some stability. Perez really messed up with Zidane as you can see from his comments. So they need someone who is admired by the players and fans and Carlo fits the bill having won La Decima.
Logged
True North Strong

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Footy manager merry-go-round
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:37:24 pm »
Conte kicked off at Inter for not getting the financial backing he wanted, even when they broke their transfer record and lifted their wage bill to an all time high with him.

I cant imagine he wants any part of the Spurs project.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 