It's tough for English managers as there's an absence of a contingent of Europa/CL level teams that are good opportunities to step up (Leicester are probably the only one). The rest of the so-called Top 6 want bigger names and have far less patience.



It's in such stark contrast to the Bundesliga. Klopp and Tuchel's paths from Mainz to Dortmund to their current clubs are well-documented, but even looking at the managerial carousel now:

-Nagelsmann qualified for the CL twice with Hoffenheim, then went on good runs with Leipzig before now moving to Bayern

-Marco Rose was at RB Salzburg, took Gladbach to the CL knockouts and will now be at Dortmund

-Adi Hutter had some Europa League experience in Austria (including with Salzburg), went to Frankfurt to replace Kovac, and went on a deep EL run with that side before the penalty shootout defeat to Chelsea. He'll now be at Gladbach.

-Oliver Glasner qualified for the Europa League with Wolfsburg and just got them to the CL before joining Frankfurt, who will be in the EL again.



Not all of them will be amazing coaches, but you can see the experience they get from managing clubs that have juggle multiple competitions. Some move to clubs with bigger player names (egos to manage) while trying to instill their training methods.



Klopp often mentions how difficult it can be to get time. When you're in so many competitions, and you've got a full squad of internationals, you have very few opportunities to have an entire week between matches. If you get into a rut, it's not easy to have a reset. You just have to keep going, which may make it hard to integrate new signings. Looking at fixtures in December for example, to contend for multiple trophies, we basically had to win all our matches in 2018-19 (to qualify for the CL knockouts and to keep pace in the title race), including the derby, United, and the must-win at home against Napoli. In 2019-20, we had to get a result against Salzburg before jetting off to Qatar for the CWC and then having to come back and play high-intensity games against the likes of Leicester.



A poor result or two can be a big problem, and you don't get enough time on the training pitch as you would with clubs that are mid-table or lower.



If you look at most British managers, they don't get enough experience to deal with qualification for Europe, a ton of midweek games, squad/ego management, etc. Partly because there's not enough clubs like in Germany that are in European competition who will appoint coaches with manageable expectations. You either get those that aren't ready (like Lampard) or you look abroad. Potter has some European experience with Ostersund, and I think Gerrard's experience with the title race as well as European runs will be very helpful for them. But their next ideal destination would be a Europa-League level club in a big league that has a chance to qualify for the CL. There are so many of these in Germany. In England, it's basically Leicester? So hope Rodgers leaves to take that job? Otherwise, they have to hope to get one of the top jobs (are they ready?) or settle for mid-table clubs, most of whom, even during a great season, won't qualify for the CL.



Ideally, they explore opportunities aboard, but it's not easy. For me, Brendan Rodgers should be considered for any big job in England (he's got so much experience as a young-is coach who's accomplished a lot), but I don't know if the likes of Chelsea/Arsenal/Spurs, etc would consider him. Like, what more can he do unless he goes abroad? Or maybe win the Europa with Leicester?