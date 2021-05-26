

Quite possibly the most bizarre post I have ever seen on this site. I would say delete now before it is seen, but then I am also quoting it for posterityShankly - it starts here - without him the rest doesn't happenPaisley - if he had stayed on for another 3-4 years at the same rate of success, the argument over greatest ever British manager becomes mootKlopp - closest we've had to another Shankly both verbally/charismatically and in the way he built the club up again with less funds than his competitorsDalglish - the late 80's team was one of the greatest of all time in performance and style. Hillsborough basically finished him thoughBenitez - his record in Europe with a relatively bad squad was fantastic. If he had FSG in charge instead of H&G, would have evenutally won the titleHoullier - the treble season (plus Super Cup) was one of the best years in club history. Also took the club by scruff of its neck from the Spice Boys era into the 21st centuryFagan - too short to say for sure but he did win the big stuffRodgers - one slip away from the title and I still think watching the 13/14 side was the most fun I've ever had watching footballSouness - deserves to be low but IMO is harshly regarded because due to Hillsborough amongst other things, the club needed a massive rebuild. He got it wrong but at least he triedEvans - was pioneering in a way by playing 3 at the back with Barnes in a deep Pirlo role a decade ahead of other English teams trying this sort of stuff. But his man-management was clearly crap and he was obviously having the piss taken out of himHodgson - nothing more needs said.