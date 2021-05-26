« previous next »
Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp

Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Tricky, and bound to cause an argument but I'll go:

Paisley
Shankly
Klopp
Dalglish
Benitez
Fagan
Houllier
Rodgers
Evans
Souness
Hodgson





Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: Billy Elliot on May 26, 2021, 07:32:33 pm
Tricky, and bound to cause an argument but I'll go:

Paisley
Shankly
Klopp
Dalglish
Benitez
Fagan
Houllier
Rodgers
Evans
Souness
Hodgson


Bob and Bill are both No1 though to be honest.The fact the the list is so short makes me very proud.

Paisley
Shankly
Klopp
Fagan
Dalglish
Benitez
Houllier
Souness
Rodgers
Evans
























































Hodgson  (Doesn't even deserve to be this far down the list)
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
1. Kenny
2. Bob
3. Bill
4. Jurgen
5. Gerard
6. Rafa
7. Joe
8. Souness
9. Evans
0. Rodgers
1. Hodgson
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
1 Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly share top spot, Bill the architect, then Bob the greatest of them all.
3 Kloppo
4 Kenny
5 Joe
6 Rafa
7 Ged
.
.
.
.
8 Evans and Souness cos at least they won somehing
10 Rodgers
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 26, 2021, 07:57:11 pm
1 Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly share top spot, Bill the architect, then Bob the greatest of them all.
3 Kloppo
4 Kenny
5 Joe
6 Rafa
7 Ged
.
.
.
.
8 Evans and Souness cos at least they won somehing
10 Rodgers

Yep, that's what I'd go for too.

Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 26, 2021, 07:57:11 pm
1 Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly share top spot, Bill the architect, then Bob the greatest of them all.
3 Kloppo
4 Kenny
5 Joe
6 Rafa
7 Ged
.
.
.
.
8 Evans and Souness cos at least they won somehing
10 Rodgers

Good shout but it's very tricky. For example Fagan won the treble but inherited the greatest team in Europe anyway. Houllier recreated a team from bottom up, never won the big ones like Joe, but won enough for me to rank him over him. It's hard.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: Billy Elliot on May 26, 2021, 08:24:01 pm
Good shout but it's very tricky. For example Fagan won the treble but inherited the greatest team in Europe anyway. Houllier recreated a team from bottom up, never won the big ones like Joe, but won enough for me to rank him over him. It's hard.

yeah it is tough, with Joe cos he was only manager for 1 year too (but what a year!), is why I put Kenny above, coupled with the fact with Kenny I consider what he did around Hillsborough as equally important, the grief he carried and the support he gave, that is immeasurable really.

But yeah, top 3 for me has to be of course Bill cos without him, the rest doesnt follow, with Bob, and Kloppo for winning the leauge after such a long time and the CL, and doing it while competing against far richer powers like Abu Dhabi.

But like you say, after that it is tough, Geds work was so much more than just cups you are right, but then so was Rafas, what he did with standing up to the owners. He goes above Ged cos he won the big cup! Both excellent managers.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
1- Paisley
2- Shankly
3- Klopp
4- Dalglish
5- Fagan
6- Benitez
7- Houllier
8- Rodgers
9- Evans
10-Souness





































































































100-Hodgson
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: Billy Elliot on May 26, 2021, 08:24:01 pm
Good shout but it's very tricky. For example Fagan won the treble but inherited the greatest team in Europe anyway. Houllier recreated a team from bottom up, never won the big ones like Joe, but won enough for me to rank him over him. It's hard.

Joe is a tough one, won the treble in his first season, got to the European Cup Final again in his second with what was Bobs team, but he could have easily fucked it up. With Ged, while he won the cup treble, I was never sure if he had what it takes to win the league and his health and too rapid return to work took any chance away.

Being my age, I've seen everyone of these men manage us, how fucking lucky am I  8)
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Paisley
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: rob1966 on May 26, 2021, 08:38:58 pm
Joe is a tough one, won the treble in his first season, got to the European Cup Final again in his second with what was Bobs team, but he could have easily fucked it up. With Ged, while he won the cup treble, I was never sure if he had what it takes to win the league and his health and too rapid return to work took any chance away.

Being my age, I've seen everyone of these men manage us, how fucking lucky am I  8)

Joe's second season was why I had him further down. He tried to replace Souness with the likes of John Wark and Kevin MacDonald. And the team Kenny inherited were getting a bit arl.

In the aftermath of Hesey we were the pariah's of world football, banned from playing in Scotland and Wales. I don't think it was a coincide that we didn't sign one player at the end of 85. But within one month, Kenny had got McMahon. Brought Nicol and Beglin through to replace Neale and Kennedy and double won.

I found it hard keeping Kenny as far down the list as I did.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: stara on May 26, 2021, 08:40:35 pm
Paisley
Paisley

Nah, he switched to 4-3-3 in the FA Cup Final and United overran us in midfield. He cost us the treble, never should have been given the job  ;D
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
on what merit, winning stuff? quality of managment? people skills? trophys won?

it is impossible as all of those managers had different circumstances, funds, oponents...

But one thing is for sure, looking at the modern times... no other manager in world football would take the team Klopp took from Rodgers and change it the way he did with the net spend..
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Fuck off.

That would be like ranking which of your children you like the best. Luckily Hodgson was adopted but ejected when he proved himself a wrong un.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: Billy Elliot on May 26, 2021, 07:32:33 pm
Tricky, and bound to cause an argument but I'll go:

Paisley
Shankly
Klopp
Dalglish
Benitez
Fagan
Houllier
Rodgers
Evans
Souness
Hodgson

Spot on; Houllier just after Benitez is the only change I'd make here.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Shankly
Klopp
Paisley
Benitez
Dalgish
Fagan
Houllier
Rodgers
Souness
Evans
Hodgson


Shankly has to be number 1. Without him there is nothing. Uncle Roy has to be last.

Klopp and Paisley are close. But Paisley gets punished from taking over Shankly so I choose Klopp over him. This was a close desition for me.

King Kenny was great but he didnt play european football, I know it was not his fault but that simply disqualifies him from the top tier imo.

The reason I picked Benitez over Kenny and Fagan is because Benitez took over from a weaker spot. Kenny kept Liverpool at the top for a longer period of time than Fagan so I pick Kenny over Fagan.

The number 7 should easily go to Houllier. He made Liverpool a top 10 club in the world again.  Then number 8 should go to Rodgers because of the 2014 season.

Evans and Souness clearly belong in the bottom 3. Evans gets picked over Souness because Souness was the one that led the decline in the 90s.

Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Paisley
Klopp
Shankly
Benitez
Dalgish
Fagan
Houllier
Rodgers
Souness
Hodgson
Evans

Never understood why Evans got five years in the job, couldn't finish even 2nd once when the standard of the Prem was shit during his time. I hated that era. Houllier really turned this club around.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 01:05:11 am

Hodgson
Evans

Hodgson
Evans


Quite possibly the most bizarre post I have ever seen on this site. I would say delete now before it is seen, but then I am also quoting it for posterity  ;D


Shankly - it starts here - without him the rest doesn't happen
Paisley - if he had stayed on for another 3-4 years at the same rate of success, the argument over greatest ever British manager becomes moot
Klopp - closest we've had to another Shankly both verbally/charismatically and in the way he built the club up again with less funds than his competitors
Dalglish - the late 80's team was one of the greatest of all time in performance and style. Hillsborough basically finished him though
Benitez - his record in Europe with a relatively bad squad was fantastic. If he had FSG in charge instead of H&G, would have evenutally won the title
Houllier - the treble season (plus Super Cup) was one of the best years in club history. Also took the club by scruff of its neck from the Spice Boys era into the 21st century
Fagan - too short to say for sure but he did win the big stuff
Rodgers - one slip away from the title and I still think watching the 13/14 side was the most fun I've ever had watching football
Souness - deserves to be low but IMO is harshly regarded because due to Hillsborough amongst other things, the club needed a massive rebuild. He got it wrong but at least he tried
Evans - was pioneering in a way by playing 3 at the back with Barnes in a deep Pirlo role a decade ahead of other English teams trying this sort of stuff. But his man-management was clearly crap and he was obviously having the piss taken out of him
Hodgson - nothing more needs said.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 01:05:11 am
Paisley
Klopp
Shankly
Benitez
Dalgish
Fagan
Houllier
Rodgers
Souness
Hodgson
Evans

Never understood why Evans got five years in the job, couldn't finish even 2nd once when the standard of the Prem was shit during his time. I hated that era. Houllier really turned this club around.

Surely not serious. :o
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 01:05:11 am
Paisley
Klopp
Shankly
Benitez
Dalgish
Fagan
Houllier
Rodgers
Souness
Hodgson
Evans

Never understood why Evans got five years in the job, couldn't finish even 2nd once when the standard of the Prem was shit during his time. I hated that era. Houllier really turned this club around.
Wow. Just wow
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
The Evans team was good to watch on their day. But too often it looked like the players weren't arsed.

For me, the most frustrating match was the FA Cup Final against United. We battered them earlier in the season, completely played them off the park. Then we get to Wembley and all we manage are a few speculative 30 yard shots from Redknapp.

Can't remember if that was the same season as being top going into the new year and then just falling apart.

But he finished in the top four every year - Paisley didn't even manage that.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
In order of my own personal preference as opposed to who I think was better than who

Klopp
Paisley
Shankly
Benitez
Dalglish
Houllier
Fagan
Evans
Rodgers
Souness
Hodgson
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: Billy Elliot on May 26, 2021, 07:32:33 pm
Tricky, and bound to cause an argument but I'll go:

Paisley
Shankly
Klopp
Dalglish
Benitez
Fagan
Houllier
Rodgers
Evans
Souness
Hodgson
Agree completely. I'd be tempted to swap Ged and Rodgers just because the 2014 team was so thrilling, but you can't argue with that treble.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Said it before, but what Klopp has done is second only to Shanks in terms of building something completely from the ground up, instilling the culture and the building blocks.

To release 30 years of pressure, and to do it in such dominating fashion.

Everything after Shanks was built on the roots he planted. Klopp had to start from scratch, doing so against financial monsters that weren't there before. Rafa would probably be higher also, if he wasn't undermined by the ownership.

What Klopp has done though, wow. Mount Rushmore stuff.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Anybody who puts Roy below Hodgson is either fishing or in possession of a b bad batch of meth.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
How do you rank a manager ;D

In my lifetime.

Benitez, would have gone to war for the man.
Klopp
Houllier
Rodgers
Evans

No point listing hodgy.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Shankly
Paisley
Klopp
Dalglish
Benitez
Fagan
Houllier
Rodgers
Evans
Souness
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
I think we have the following consensus.

Tier 1: Shankly, Paisley and Klopp.
Tier 2: Rafa and Kenny.
Tier 3: Fagan and Houllier.
Tier 4: Rodgers
Tier 5: Evans and Souness.
Tier 6: Hodgson.
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 04:57:52 am
I think we have the following consensus.

Tier 1: Shankly, Paisley and Klopp.
Tier 2: Rafa and Kenny.
Tier 3: Fagan and Houllier.
Tier 4: Rodgers
Tier 5: Evans and Souness.
Tier 6: Hodgson.

This pretty much sums it up for me. Agree wholeheartedly.
