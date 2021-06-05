« previous next »
Author Topic: Hillsborough trial collapses  (Read 15631 times)

Offline redk84

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #280 on: June 5, 2021, 01:04:04 pm »
There was a chance to right some wrongs...to an extent...and provide a bit of peace for those who have suffered for too many years. It's not even a stretch to ask for those that need to hold those accountable to do what they should given the information available.

This particularly stuck out for me from the above article:

If public servants can provide selective or misleading information to an inquiry and an inquest and face no consequences, the implications for public accountability are very serious.

I mean...no words really.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #281 on: June 5, 2021, 01:15:19 pm »
The establishment will rarely censure the police, and never excessively; a charitable reading of that might be that they fear that showing the police force to have flat feet of clay might undermine public confidence in them. A more cynical reading might be that they rely on the police as a bullwark, and a force to wield, against the uppity masses and so feel they need to keep them sweet at all times.

I'll leave you to decide which you think is more likely in this instance.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #282 on: June 6, 2021, 05:07:27 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on June  5, 2021, 01:04:04 pm
There was a chance to right some wrongs...to an extent...and provide a bit of peace for those who have suffered for too many years. It's not even a stretch to ask for those that need to hold those accountable to do what they should given the information available.

This particularly stuck out for me from the above article:

If public servants can provide selective or misleading information to an inquiry and an inquest and face no consequences, the implications for public accountability are very serious.

I mean...no words really.
Yes, agree - in many ways though much of the culpability for the trial collapse lies with the CPS and the prosecution lawyers. This statement from the article implies as much....

'Pete Weatherby QC, who represented 22 families at the 2014-16 inquests, which reached a verdict that the 96 victims at Hillsborough were unlawfully killed due to police gross negligence, said the questionnaires supported the view that the Taylor inquiry was a course of justice.'
and again...

'Weatherby also questioned the view that the first inquest, heard from November 1990 to March 1991, could not have been perverted by the amended police statements. Taylor himself noted in his report that the evidence gathered for his inquiry also provided the evidence for the inquest.

Weatherby said the Crown Prosecution Service should have appealed against the ruling, adding: If the families had had legal standing in this trial, the ruling would have been appealed without hesitation.


This is Question 54 from my questionnaire when interviewed by West Midlands Police....

'Is there anything that you wish to add which you feel is vital to this judicial inquiry ?'  (my emphasis)

So, were any arguments made by the prosecution in the trial about Taylor being a judicial inquiry and therefore 'a course of justice' (at least according to the QC above) and, if not, why not ? Why also, based on the same argument, was no appeal lodged - as the QC above suggests ?

Complete dereliction of duty on the part of the CPS and prosecution.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #283 on: June 7, 2021, 06:36:00 pm »
Just read a lengthy Twitter post by @adriantempany who is known on here.
I still cant believe that Duckenfield being awol for 2 hours on the drink wasnt a widely publicized fact .
Offline 24∗7

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #284 on: June 7, 2021, 09:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on June  7, 2021, 06:36:00 pm
Just read a lengthy Twitter post by @adriantempany who is known on here.
I still cant believe that Duckenfield being awol for 2 hours on the drink wasnt a widely publicized fact .

Oh, we knew......
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 28, 2021, 06:44:20 am
Hey busy, hiding behind your professional body,
Do you deny that your work that day was more than a bit shoddy?
Was it ok to test a 10 year old for lager or voddy
While yer boss was taking a break, a swift half and sneaky hot toddy?
Offline Speedy Molby

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #285 on: June 7, 2021, 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on June  7, 2021, 06:36:00 pm
Just read a lengthy Twitter post by @adriantempany who is known on here.
I still cant believe that Duckenfield being awol for 2 hours on the drink wasnt a widely publicized fact .
The drinking would have been impossible to prove, but the CPS barrister should have made a big deal of the missing hours in his trial.
Offline Raid

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #286 on: June 9, 2021, 12:40:41 pm »
Theresa May has just asked Johnson a question at PMQs - from the BBC

Quote
Former prime minister Theresa May says in April 1989, 96 Liverpool fans "were unlawfully killed at Hillsborough" but nobody has ever been prosecuted for these deaths.

She says the most recent trial collapsed because police evidence had been changed.

She asks for the PM to look at the ramifications of this for future inquiries, and for the families of the Hillsborough 96.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says the families of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster "have shown tremendous courage and determination".

He says "we will always consider opportunities to consider the law and how it operates" and will be considering this case.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #287 on: June 15, 2021, 09:25:39 am »
Another lengthy Twitter post from Adrian Tempany regarding the theft of 2 cctv tapes and eye witness statements coming from friends and families of SYP detectives. Grim reading really.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #288 on: June 15, 2021, 09:31:20 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on June 15, 2021, 09:25:39 am
Another lengthy Twitter post from Adrian Tempany regarding the theft of 2 cctv tapes and eye witness statements coming from friends and families of SYP detectives. Grim reading really.
That might well be an RT of the work by The Tenacious Kennedy but yeah that's always been a thorn in the side of the issues surrounding mendacity from SYP - a theft that was never, ever properly investigated.......dodgy as fu.....
Offline Jamesie

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #289 on: June 15, 2021, 12:24:59 pm »
Off topic, but Tony Evans Twitter feed is slightly concerning of late. Hope hes ok.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #290 on: June 15, 2021, 12:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Jamesie on June 15, 2021, 12:24:59 pm
Off topic, but Tony Evans Twitter feed is slightly concerning of late. Hope hes ok.
It's very much on-topic. Any specific posts causing concern? A few of us know him so can reach out (I've not got Twatter but have other ways to make contact - he was suffering before the trial collapsed, we saw that, he was using his comms channels to vent off - reassured us that he was okay - hope he's okay now like....)
Offline Jamesie

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #291 on: June 15, 2021, 03:04:03 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June 15, 2021, 12:36:38 pm
It's very much on-topic. Any specific posts causing concern? A few of us know him so can reach out (I've not got Twatter but have other ways to make contact - he was suffering before the trial collapsed, we saw that, he was using his comms channels to vent off - reassured us that he was okay - hope he's okay now like....)

Nothing specific. Just a lot of quoting tweets from the usual dickheads on Twitter that are best ignored. A lot of them accusing him of being on the bevvie.

Like you say, could be using his comms to vent but may be worth reaching out again if youve got the ways & means.
Offline fredfrop

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #292 on: June 16, 2021, 02:49:03 pm »
I was asked at work to reply to a survey of law firms for Chambers, the leading directory of lawyers.

This was my reply to Q8
8. Have any other lawyers impressed or disappointed you this year? Please don't hesitate to mention any individual, solicitor or barrister, in any location worldwide.

This is my personal opinion and not that of my employer: Jonathan Goldberg QC of North Square Chambers, London disappointed me when he repeated the same slanders that have conclusively been disproved regarding the Hillsborough tragedy. https://metro.co.uk/2021/06/02/bbc-apologises-for-hillsborough-comments-on-adrian-chiles-radio-show-14694226/
Defending a client is one thing, but in these circumstances to repeat a proven lie in an interview with a national broadcaster went beyond his duty to his client.

Hoping this hits him where it hurts; his professional reputation.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #293 on: June 16, 2021, 03:45:04 pm »
:wellin
Offline Al 666

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #294 on: June 16, 2021, 06:52:10 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on June 16, 2021, 02:49:03 pm
I was asked at work to reply to a survey of law firms for Chambers, the leading directory of lawyers.

This was my reply to Q8
8. Have any other lawyers impressed or disappointed you this year? Please don't hesitate to mention any individual, solicitor or barrister, in any location worldwide.

This is my personal opinion and not that of my employer: Jonathan Goldberg QC of North Square Chambers, London disappointed me when he repeated the same slanders that have conclusively been disproved regarding the Hillsborough tragedy. https://metro.co.uk/2021/06/02/bbc-apologises-for-hillsborough-comments-on-adrian-chiles-radio-show-14694226/
Defending a client is one thing, but in these circumstances to repeat a proven lie in an interview with a national broadcaster went beyond his duty to his client.

Hoping this hits him where it hurts; his professional reputation.


Brilliant that.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #295 on: June 21, 2021, 02:30:37 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on June 16, 2021, 02:49:03 pm
I was asked at work to reply to a survey of law firms for Chambers, the leading directory of lawyers.

This was my reply to Q8
8. Have any other lawyers impressed or disappointed you this year? Please don't hesitate to mention any individual, solicitor or barrister, in any location worldwide.

This is my personal opinion and not that of my employer: Jonathan Goldberg QC of North Square Chambers, London disappointed me when he repeated the same slanders that have conclusively been disproved regarding the Hillsborough tragedy. https://metro.co.uk/2021/06/02/bbc-apologises-for-hillsborough-comments-on-adrian-chiles-radio-show-14694226/
Defending a client is one thing, but in these circumstances to repeat a proven lie in an interview with a national broadcaster went beyond his duty to his client.

Hoping this hits him where it hurts; his professional reputation.

Well done mate, that's great.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 09:16:52 pm »
This doesn't quite fit the thread, but some points have been made above the further reaches of the false narrative:

"Dear Mr Knight

I am writing on behalf of Spirit of Shankly, the recognised Liverpool FC supporters trust, and Liverpool fans across the world to express our disappointment and anger at your linking the events at Wembley on Sunday to those at Hillsborough in 1989. To quote you from Sky News on 14 July 2021 the crush (on Sunday) was awfully reminiscent of Hillsborough.

As you will be fully aware, the inquests into the deaths of 96 people in 2016 concluded that supporter behaviour played no part in those tragic deaths.

In fact, the unlawful killing of those individuals was confirmed to be a direct result of errors in:
Police planning
Police turnstile management
Terrace Police commander
Police commander opening gates
Stadium design
Stadium safety
Sheffield Wednesday planning
Stadium engineers
Police response
Ambulance response

Given these facts, it defies belief that you as Chair of the DCMS Select Committee would ignore these and continue with the ignorant, irresponsible and plainly untrue narrative that supporter behaviour was responsible for the events at Hillsborough.

You may also wish to read this BBC summary which dispels the myths about what happened at Hillsborough https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-merseyside-35473732

We urge you to refrain from any further commentary linking Sundays events to Hillsborough and publicly apologise for having done so previously.

Yours sincerely

Joe Blott
Chair
Spirit of Shankly"

https://spiritofshankly.com/stop-the-false-parallels-with-hillsborough/
Offline 24∗7

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 09:32:34 pm »
It was inevitable really.

I posted something along the lines of, "Anyone still believing that a "tanked up mob of drunken, ticketless fans hellbent on getting in" caused the disaster needs to compare the video footage of Wembley last Sunday with the opening of Gate C at 14:52 on 15.04.89 and get back to me."

Of course, nobody has - because there is zero point in making the comparison.

Thanks for bringing the below to the wider attention.

If you have a phone number for the culprit, I shall gladly call them.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 09:40:44 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:32:34 pm
It was inevitable really.

I posted something along the lines of, "Anyone still believing that a "tanked up mob of drunken, ticketless fans hellbent on getting in" caused the disaster needs to compare the video footage of Wembley last Sunday with the opening of Gate C at 14:52 on 15.04.89 and get back to me."

Of course, nobody has - because there is zero point in making the comparison.

Thanks for bringing the below to the wider attention.

If you have a phone number for the culprit, I shall gladly call them.

Is there something missing - a link perhaps?
Offline 24∗7

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 09:53:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:40:44 pm
Is there something missing - a link perhaps?
There is no link necessary ;)
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 10:22:05 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:32:34 pm


If you have a phone number for the culprit, I shall gladly call them.

https://members.parliament.uk/member/4410/contact
Online ceered

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #301 on: Today at 11:59:54 am »
The BBC have an otherwise excellent video piece by Ros Atkins on the incidents at the final, but he references a tweet by Simon Kuper of th Financial Times that worryingly references similarities to Hillsborough and at no point does he clarify that a drunken ticketless mob did not happen at Hillsborough.

I know this is worded badly, apologies, but it concerns me that this implied link by the BBC seems to have gone unnoticed and unchallenged. I kind of hoped some of you who do Twitter etc and are more eloquent than me could point this out to them.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #302 on: Today at 01:47:55 pm »
I've written to him, not expecting anything but to have a QC and an MP that are at best ignorant of what happened and at worst, well....is appalling and they need to be accountable.

For what its worth I think they know exactly what they are doing and it's a sort of twisted revenge for the cover up being exposed so comprehensively.
