Hillsborough trial collapses

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #280 on: June 5, 2021, 01:04:04 pm »
There was a chance to right some wrongs...to an extent...and provide a bit of peace for those who have suffered for too many years. It's not even a stretch to ask for those that need to hold those accountable to do what they should given the information available.

This particularly stuck out for me from the above article:

If public servants can provide selective or misleading information to an inquiry and an inquest and face no consequences, the implications for public accountability are very serious.

I mean...no words really.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #281 on: June 5, 2021, 01:15:19 pm »
The establishment will rarely censure the police, and never excessively; a charitable reading of that might be that they fear that showing the police force to have flat feet of clay might undermine public confidence in them. A more cynical reading might be that they rely on the police as a bullwark, and a force to wield, against the uppity masses and so feel they need to keep them sweet at all times.

I'll leave you to decide which you think is more likely in this instance.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #282 on: June 6, 2021, 05:07:27 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on June  5, 2021, 01:04:04 pm
There was a chance to right some wrongs...to an extent...and provide a bit of peace for those who have suffered for too many years. It's not even a stretch to ask for those that need to hold those accountable to do what they should given the information available.

This particularly stuck out for me from the above article:

If public servants can provide selective or misleading information to an inquiry and an inquest and face no consequences, the implications for public accountability are very serious.

I mean...no words really.
Yes, agree - in many ways though much of the culpability for the trial collapse lies with the CPS and the prosecution lawyers. This statement from the article implies as much....

'Pete Weatherby QC, who represented 22 families at the 2014-16 inquests, which reached a verdict that the 96 victims at Hillsborough were unlawfully killed due to police gross negligence, said the questionnaires supported the view that the Taylor inquiry was a course of justice.'
and again...

'Weatherby also questioned the view that the first inquest, heard from November 1990 to March 1991, could not have been perverted by the amended police statements. Taylor himself noted in his report that the evidence gathered for his inquiry also provided the evidence for the inquest.

Weatherby said the Crown Prosecution Service should have appealed against the ruling, adding: If the families had had legal standing in this trial, the ruling would have been appealed without hesitation.


This is Question 54 from my questionnaire when interviewed by West Midlands Police....

'Is there anything that you wish to add which you feel is vital to this judicial inquiry ?'  (my emphasis)

So, were any arguments made by the prosecution in the trial about Taylor being a judicial inquiry and therefore 'a course of justice' (at least according to the QC above) and, if not, why not ? Why also, based on the same argument, was no appeal lodged - as the QC above suggests ?

Complete dereliction of duty on the part of the CPS and prosecution.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #283 on: June 7, 2021, 06:36:00 pm »
Just read a lengthy Twitter post by @adriantempany who is known on here.
I still cant believe that Duckenfield being awol for 2 hours on the drink wasnt a widely publicized fact .
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #284 on: June 7, 2021, 09:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on June  7, 2021, 06:36:00 pm
Just read a lengthy Twitter post by @adriantempany who is known on here.
I still cant believe that Duckenfield being awol for 2 hours on the drink wasnt a widely publicized fact .

Oh, we knew......
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 28, 2021, 06:44:20 am
Hey busy, hiding behind your professional body,
Do you deny that your work that day was more than a bit shoddy?
Was it ok to test a 10 year old for lager or voddy
While yer boss was taking a break, a swift half and sneaky hot toddy?
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #285 on: June 7, 2021, 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on June  7, 2021, 06:36:00 pm
Just read a lengthy Twitter post by @adriantempany who is known on here.
I still cant believe that Duckenfield being awol for 2 hours on the drink wasnt a widely publicized fact .
The drinking would have been impossible to prove, but the CPS barrister should have made a big deal of the missing hours in his trial.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #286 on: June 9, 2021, 12:40:41 pm »
Theresa May has just asked Johnson a question at PMQs - from the BBC

Quote
Former prime minister Theresa May says in April 1989, 96 Liverpool fans "were unlawfully killed at Hillsborough" but nobody has ever been prosecuted for these deaths.

She says the most recent trial collapsed because police evidence had been changed.

She asks for the PM to look at the ramifications of this for future inquiries, and for the families of the Hillsborough 96.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says the families of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster "have shown tremendous courage and determination".

He says "we will always consider opportunities to consider the law and how it operates" and will be considering this case.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:25:39 am »
Another lengthy Twitter post from Adrian Tempany regarding the theft of 2 cctv tapes and eye witness statements coming from friends and families of SYP detectives. Grim reading really.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:31:20 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:25:39 am
Another lengthy Twitter post from Adrian Tempany regarding the theft of 2 cctv tapes and eye witness statements coming from friends and families of SYP detectives. Grim reading really.
That might well be an RT of the work by The Tenacious Kennedy but yeah that's always been a thorn in the side of the issues surrounding mendacity from SYP - a theft that was never, ever properly investigated.......dodgy as fu.....
