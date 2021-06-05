There was a chance to right some wrongs...to an extent...and provide a bit of peace for those who have suffered for too many years. It's not even a stretch to ask for those that need to hold those accountable to do what they should given the information available.



This particularly stuck out for me from the above article:



If public servants can provide selective or misleading information to an inquiry and an inquest and face no consequences, the implications for public accountability are very serious.



I mean...no words really.



Yes, agree - in many ways though much of the culpability for the trial collapse lies with the CPS and the prosecution lawyers. This statement from the article implies as much....'Pete Weatherby QC, who represented 22 families at the 2014-16 inquests, which reached a verdict that the 96 victims at Hillsborough were unlawfully killed due to police gross negligence,[/b]and again...'Weatherby also questioned the view that the first inquest, heard from November 1990 to March 1991, could not have been perverted by the amended police statements. Taylor himself noted in his report that the evidence gathered for his inquiry also provided the evidence for the inquest.Weatherby said the Crown Prosecution Service should have appealed against the ruling, adding: If the families had had legal standing in this trial, the ruling would have been appealed without hesitation.This is Question 54 from my questionnaire when interviewed by West Midlands Police....'Is there anything that you wish to add which you feel is vital to thisinquiry ?' (my emphasis)So, were any arguments made by the prosecution in the trial about Taylor being a judicial inquiry and therefore 'a course of justice' (at least according to the QC above) and, if not, why not ? Why also, based on the same argument, was no appeal lodged - as the QC above suggests ?Complete dereliction of duty on the part of the CPS and prosecution.