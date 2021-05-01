I really think it is imperative to at the very least try to bring the Hillsborough bill back before parliament. I think it is something we could achieve, with collaborative effort.



The key prominence of the argument should be that "Should it be at all legal for Police Officers (potentially at the behest of their superiors) to change 162 statements to misdirect a public inquiry after 96 innocent citizens have died?" - I think that is the best way to bring people onside from different football clubs and people with no interest in football. How can you read that statement and not agree that it is wrong? If that is the law currently, then so be it, but let's attempt to change the law for the future for others.



I totally understand if the families, survivors or others so invested for so many years, don't want to take on this particular fight, but I feel that it is incumbent on the rest of us to mobilise to try and bring this about. I think the first step is a Government petition on their official website, and then trying to bring about 100,000 signatures. That will be no easy feat, but it is eminently possible.



Andy Burnham has already nodded to the bill he tried to bring before. I am entirely sure we can count on his support.



A key part of it will be the wording of the petition, if anyone is more au fait with the technicalities of how best to represent the argument could help me compose this I would appreciate it.



The essential parts are as Andy Burnham says "As a minimum, we need two things: first, parity of legal funding for bereaved families at inquests where public bodies are involved; second, a legal duty of candour on officials."



I think it is best to base it off that - perhaps with more elaboration on the second point to appeal to peoples (hopeful) just nature.