I emailed him too - no reply yet though. Mind you I did call him a prick and a bellend......maybe that's why.



I also complained to the BBC for that appalling interview Chiles had with the fella on 5live - but, when I submitted it said 'there's been a problem with your complaint, try again later...'



The fucking arrogance of that reply



It looks several drafts - some of which could have landed me in a whole world of bother!I think in the short to medium term it may be an idea to get some contacts (perhaps Jim has already done this) with people supporting the Grenfell families and those who are going to be at the forefront of the Covid inquiry - we cannot allow this to happen again and for families to wait decades for something (a £6,500 fine for an faceless employee of a football club - yeah fuck off) - and if that means taking affirmative action to prevent further cover ups by the bastard establishment - then that is what is going to need to happen - because it is abundantly clear to me that the criminal justice system just isn't it.I had a good cry - reading that. Just pure anger and frustration - so heaven knows what the families and friends of the 96 - as well as the survivors are feeling right now.I think I've disclosed my own issues with the law in the past which failed me, I think I've always believed that such miscarriages of justice just couldn't happen in this day and age with social media and the general way that people are (in the main) more informed on issues such as these - that they ever were allowed to be in the 80s and 90s - even as far back as a decade or so.This is a new template for the bastards to use.