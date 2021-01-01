« previous next »
Hillsborough trial collapses

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #80 on: Today at 03:08:56 pm
Seething...   :no

System protects its own - so sickening.

With Commie Bobby on this - take the fight into spaces that make the comfort of this decision, become intolerably uncomfortable.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #81 on: Today at 03:10:41 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:05:07 pm
Youre right. With Goldberg - best to start by reporting his comments today to the Bar Standards Board. Wrote a lengthy one myself earlier. Although they dont listen to people like us.

I must admit I've emailed him directly. Absolutely furious. We can't let that go.

Edit:

Just got this back:

Quote
Dear Sir
I regret you were not listening properly.
I was merely explaining the case the police wished to advance in 1989.
Not approving it.
Sincerely

Going to send something to the Bar Standards Board. We may need to decipher that word for word - because I get the impression he's a bit of a bastard.
Ziltoid

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #82 on: Today at 03:10:56 pm
Just had a teams call with a work colleague, she's a scouser and she asked how I was in general and i said shite because of this.  Her husband was crushed against the barriers and I never knew, we were both a little upset to say the least.  Affects so, so many people!

Pity any c*nt that rubs me up the wrong way the rest of the day
liverbloke

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #83 on: Today at 03:20:03 pm
the law is not an ass - it's an arsehole that has been rogered violently by perverted oxbridge schoolboys to keep the classes in their place

the old school tie network tightens the bonds around those within its own circles but also binds the hands of those seeking true justice

thaddeus

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #84 on: Today at 03:21:21 pm
Well in Margaret and Andy Burnham.  As 24*7 said earlier, the gloves are off and rightly so.
rob1966

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #85 on: Today at 03:28:24 pm
Sickened.
Big Bamber

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #86 on: Today at 03:31:20 pm
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 01:34:59 pm
That certainly seems to be the case for non- statutory inquiries. I am in no way close to these issues (so apologies) but if it hasnt been done already, it would be worth investigating the decision to make the Taylor inquiry non-statutory, a decision that is having massive repercussions today.

On this, the BBC report says that "[Taylor] was under pressure to quickly come up with safety recommendations for football grounds before the start of the new season."

I can see why a non-statutory inquiry would be quicker (i.e. no legislation needed) where the purpose was to come up with safety recommendations, but would also be ineffective in revealing what really happened and who was responsible and guilty. Could the call for speed to come up with safety recommendations have been a cover to avoid a statutory inquiry? 

See here: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-57257199
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #87 on: Today at 03:31:38 pm
Absolutely scandalous decision
Morgana

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #88 on: Today at 03:36:53 pm
A lot of shit's happened over the last 3 years that just comes down to having a Tory government in power. Their corruption (and the allowance of it) has seeped into every fabric of society. Truly sad.
...

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #89 on: Today at 03:37:28 pm
Trada

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #90 on: Today at 03:48:57 pm
David Conn
@david_conn

Astonishing, narrative being spread even today, by South Yorkshire police ex-solicitor's QC, of a "riot" by Liverpool supporters at Hillsborough.

The inquests jury concluded in 2016, after the longest case ever, that no misbehaviour by Liverpool fans contributed to the disaster.
disgraced cake

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #91 on: Today at 03:50:22 pm
RainbowFlick

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #92 on: Today at 03:51:19 pm
sickened but unsurprised. with the backdrop of the Cummings interview today, this verdict serves as another reminder that those in power are able to shirk responsibility and accountability.

JFT96.
redgriffin73

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #93 on: Today at 03:54:27 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 03:10:41 pm
I must admit I've emailed him directly. Absolutely furious. We can't let that go.

Edit:

Just got this back:

Going to send something to the Bar Standards Board. We may need to decipher that word for word - because I get the impression he's a bit of a bastard.

What an absolute arrogant c*nt.
andrewd3

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #94 on: Today at 03:55:59 pm
Mighty_Red

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #95 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm
Wankers, the lot of them!

Seriously, 96 unlawfully killed but no persons or organisations have been brought to justice? Scum.
Thepooloflife

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #96 on: Today at 04:13:14 pm
I must admit I've emailed him directly. Absolutely furious. We can't let that go.

Edit:

Just got this back:

Going to send something to the Bar Standards Board. We may need to decipher that word for word - because I get the impression he's a bit of a bastard.
I emailed him too - no reply yet though. Mind you I did call him a prick and a bellend......maybe that's why.

I also complained to the BBC for that appalling interview Chiles had with the fella on 5live - but, when I submitted it said 'there's been a problem with your complaint, try again later...'   ::)
Circa1892

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #97 on: Today at 04:13:23 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 03:10:41 pm
I must admit I've emailed him directly. Absolutely furious. We can't let that go.

Edit:

Just got this back:

Going to send something to the Bar Standards Board. We may need to decipher that word for word - because I get the impression he's a bit of a bastard.

The fucking arrogance of that reply
Commie Bobbie

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #98 on: Today at 04:22:08 pm
]
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 04:13:14 pm
I emailed him too - no reply yet though. Mind you I did call him a prick and a bellend......maybe that's why.

I also complained to the BBC for that appalling interview Chiles had with the fella on 5live - but, when I submitted it said 'there's been a problem with your complaint, try again later...'   ::)

It looks several drafts - some of which could have landed me in a whole world of bother!

I think in the short to medium term it may be an idea to get some contacts (perhaps Jim has already done this) with people supporting the Grenfell families and those who are going to be at the forefront of the Covid inquiry - we cannot allow this to happen again and for families to wait decades for something (a £6,500 fine for an faceless employee of a football club - yeah fuck off) - and if that means taking affirmative action to prevent further cover ups by the bastard establishment - then that is what is going to need to happen - because it is abundantly clear to me that the criminal justice system just isn't it.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:13:23 pm
The fucking arrogance of that reply

I had a good cry - reading that. Just pure anger and frustration - so heaven knows what the families and friends of the 96 - as well as the survivors are feeling right now.

I think I've disclosed my own issues with the law in the past which failed me, I think I've always believed that such miscarriages of justice just couldn't happen in this day and age with social media and the general way that people are (in the main) more informed on issues such as these - that they ever were allowed to be in the 80s and 90s - even as far back as a decade or so.

This is a new template for the bastards to use.
Bobinhood

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #99 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm
No legal duty of candor by police at a public inquiry.



What the hell is the basis for the rule of law then? Why the hell should somebody have to write that down in a book of statutes?

That's the most finely whittled legal bullshit since  "Depends what the definition of is, is".

The bald faced-ness of that is simply stunning. 
cashmere pringle

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #100 on: Today at 04:38:23 pm
did anyone listen to the press conference form Anfield ? Andy Burnham was fantastic. He should be leading the opposition. A politician who actually cares.

the barrister for the defence though. Heard his interview in radio 5, felt like we were in a time warp and back in 80s. Unbelievable this shite is still aired.
SMASHerano

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #101 on: Today at 04:50:57 pm
This is pathetic. My blood is boiling just reading about this. My thoughts are with the families who have to live with this injustice.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #102 on: Today at 04:56:00 pm
So the altering of police statements wasn't done to pervert the course of justice.



Not worth adding anything,I just hope everyone can limit the anger and hurt that it causes.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Reply #103 on: Today at 05:01:54 pm
That is a grim judgement. Wrong on so many levels.
