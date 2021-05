That certainly seems to be the case for non- statutory inquiries. I am in no way close to these issues (so apologies) but if it hasnít been done already, it would be worth investigating the decision to make the Taylor inquiry non-statutory, a decision that is having massive repercussions today.



On this, the BBC report says that "[Taylor] was under pressure to quickly come up with safety recommendations for football grounds before the start of the new season."I can see why a non-statutory inquiry would be quicker (i.e. no legislation needed) where the purpose was to come up with safety recommendations, but would also be ineffective in revealing what really happened and who was responsible and guilty. Could the call for speed to come up with safety recommendations have been a cover to avoid a statutory inquiry?See here: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-57257199