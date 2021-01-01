96 people were found to be unlawfully killed, that's a fact.



Here is what I would like to happen and I know this is fanciful and not possible in our legal system. We have to accept someone is to blame for this. Round up every single one of them in a court - whether that is 2,3, 9 or 10 people ranging from the police in charge to the stewards, Sheff Wed's board to the FA. And let them argue it out between each other in a court and have a jury decide at the end who is guilty.



This is the problem with our judicial system, its too binary. Its clear someone is to blame here, and there are no mysterious figures who we aren't aware of - these people are all known. The law is an ass.