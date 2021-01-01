« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hillsborough trial collapses  (Read 1715 times)

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:13:28 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 01:03:09 pm
But expert witness Sir Robert Francis QC told the jury there was no legal duty of candour for police at a public inquiry.

So we can discount anything said at future public enquiries as we wont know the difference between who is lying and who isnt.

The findings of future public enquiries will be difficult to assess not to mention write up.
Feel for everyone, but sadly not surprised with the outcome.
They played for time, offered Mackrell up as a sacrifice then got the sweeping brush out. I just hope that those involved have not been able to rest easy over the last 32 years - just like the families

Going forward there needs to be action against people coming out with lies. The underlying facts of the case are clear - perhaps the needs to be a fund to bring slander/libel cases against people deliberately misrepresenting the facts of the case?

What a terrible precedent, allowing the Police to lie at inquiries.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,470
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:14:54 pm »
Absolutely disgusting.  I feel sick to the stomach. 

How can none of them be held accountable for a criminal offence on such a mass scale as this?!

The whole fucking corrupt system is as bent as a Boxing Day turd.  Utterly insane.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,947
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:17:23 pm »
Disgraceful and sickening. JFT96 - never, ever forgotten.
Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice is coming for the 96 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,578
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:13:14 pm
I certainly didn't. 

On a personal note I was 27 years old when Hillsborough happened. My whole life ahead of me.  I am now 60 and have had my life totally consumed by Hillsborough. 

I just keep wondering, what would my life have been without this consuming me?
Big love to you, Millie....
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,420
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:27:42 pm »
I'm raging, I'm nearly in tears for those who've gone through all of this. I want to burn something down.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:31:09 pm »
96 people unlawfully killed & no one's to blame.

How does that work then ?
Logged

Online Big Bamber

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • The Dude Abides
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 01:03:09 pm
But expert witness Sir Robert Francis QC told the jury there was no legal duty of candour for police at a public inquiry.

So we can discount anything said at future public enquiries as we wont know the difference between who is lying and who isnt.

The findings of future public enquiries will be difficult to assess not to mention write up.

That certainly seems to be the case for non- statutory inquiries. I am in no way close to these issues (so apologies) but if it hasnt been done already, it would be worth investigating the decision to make the Taylor inquiry non-statutory, a decision that is having massive repercussions today.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,578
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 01:31:09 pm
96 people unlawfully killed & no one's to blame.

How does that work then ?
Dodgy handshakes, laaa.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,755
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:40:35 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:36:44 pm
Dodgy handshakes, laaa.


Corruption is at the heart of everything to do with the Establishment, as we all know Jim.

Hate to say it, but if we want any form of justice - or for this country to suffer any form of consequences for the establishment's actions - its time to play dirty.

The Euros are coming up, the one thing that abortion in Number 10 is pinning his hopes on to save his arse.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:02 pm by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:42:47 pm »
96 people were found to be unlawfully killed, that's a fact.

Here is what I would like to happen and I know this is fanciful and not possible in our legal system. We have to accept someone is to blame for this. Round up every single one of them in a court - whether that is 2,3, 9 or 10 people ranging from the police in charge to the stewards, Sheff Wed's board to the FA. And let them argue it out between each other in a court and have a jury decide at the end who is guilty.

This is the problem with our judicial system, its too binary. Its clear someone is to blame here, and there are no mysterious figures who we aren't aware of - these people are all known. The law is an ass.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:42:58 pm »
Some fucking country this.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:43:42 pm »
Someone needs to sue this Goldberg c*nt.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:45:30 pm »
Goldberg told a verified lie in public - which I believe is contrary to his professional obligations.

https://www.barstandardsboard.org.uk/online-reporting-form.html?route2_3
Logged

Online jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:46:32 pm »
These are the people leading the country. Its frightening. The same will happen for the people who are responsible for Grenfell.
If you have money or are part of the establishment in this country you are untouchable.
Anyway my thoughts are with the families who have been so dignified for the last 32 years, your loved ones will never be forgotten
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:49:01 pm »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on Today at 01:46:32 pm
These are the people leading the country. Its frightening. The same will happen for the people who are responsible for Grenfell.
If you have money or are part of the establishment in this country you are untouchable.
Anyway my thoughts are with the families who have been so dignified for the last 32 years, your loved ones will never be forgotten

Yep.

The judiciary are a fucking mess. Jobs for life - and theyre almost all posh old white guys from certain backgrounds with certain connections.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,939
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:49:01 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:09:24 pm
Did you expect acquittal on the technicality that it's okay to lie in a public enquiry........?

Not quite that, but expected them to get away with it.
Logged

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:49:08 pm »
And we like to think the world is ruled by laws. Incredible.
Logged

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:49:01 pm
Yep.

The judiciary are a fucking mess. Jobs for life - and theyre almost all posh old white guys from certain backgrounds with certain connections.

And often selected because there is something that makes them easily controlled .    .     .
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,578
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:49:01 pm
Not quite that, but expected them to get away with it.
Definitely yeah - the way in which it's been done just smacks of planning - days after the league ends and the day Cummings will be spread across the headlines for the next 48 hours or so - and ahead of possible public enquiry into BoJo's corrupt clan.....
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:53:26 pm »
My heart just bursts for everyone affected by it. Just awful.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online Tsar Kastik

  • Would welcome a premature one, apparently.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:54:52 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 01:57:19 pm by Tsar Kastik »
Logged
Plenty well, no pray; big bellyache, heap God

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,256
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:56:09 pm »
Theyre Evil
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:59:16 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:53:18 pm
Definitely yeah - the way in which it's been done just smacks of planning - days after the league ends and the day Cummings will be spread across the headlines for the next 48 hours or so - and ahead of possible public enquiry into BoJo's corrupt clan.....
It had the added bonus for the bastards of putting the defending QC on prime-time radio having a dig at Andy Burnham.  Handy timing as Burnham looks like being at the heart of another local vs. national government argument in the coming days and weeks.
Logged

Online Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:01:09 pm »

Shameful , but expected !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,564
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:01:33 pm »
Charles Dickens had it right. The law is indeed an ass.

Arse-covering, rank-closing fuckers....the lot of them.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 