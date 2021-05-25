« previous next »
Author Topic: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021  (Read 574 times)

The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« on: May 25, 2021, 11:22:55 am »
I am pleased to announce that 2021 sees an addition to the two already established RAWK tipping contests. Cheltenham and Aintree are now joined by the 'RAWK Royal Ascot Tipster' competition. And it's now open for its inaugural year.
 
With just 3 days until this years Royal Ascot meeting kicks off on Tuesday 15th June, it's time to get this new competition rolling.

The scoring for the game are exactly the same as the RAWK Cheltenham competition and are quite simple.

SO, on to the rules...

Pick one horse per race on each of the 5 days of the Royal Ascot meeting. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.

Winner - 15 points
Second - 10 points
Third - 7 points
Fourth - 4 points

Points are only awarded for places conforming to the bookies industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.

To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded on only the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life Website  https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results

All important Odds Bonus points are available for certain winners and placed horses that are above a certain price. (SP).

Winner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 and over =  15 bonus points
Winner 8/1 and over = 5 bonus points

Placed horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus points
Placed horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus points


NOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.

On each days racing you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection WINS, then you receive DOUBLE points.  In previous years, players received just a 10 point bonus for picking a NAP winner.  I felt that a double point bonus may encourage people to try and NAP a more risky selection at longer odds and therefore gain more points.  It also gives people further down the leader board a chance to move up with a bit more of a risk/reward tactic.


So to clarify the scoring and NAP bonus - if you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 20 points as standard (15 + 5).  If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double and get 40 points.  Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2). Napping an odds on favourite would gather no odds bonus and just get you the standard 15 points for a winner then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.

I will provide a daily points tally and overall leader board each evening in this thread and will also update the tables on this OP.



Important info:

Entries to be posted in this thread BEFORE the first race each day. (you can also post the night before if you wish).

Any Non-Runners in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite.

If you don't think you've got the time to make any proper selections on one of the days at least try and post something along the lines of "Fav every race". In the event of Joint Favourites your selection will be deemed as the favourite that is first alphabetically.

NEW TO THE ROYAL ASCOT COMPETITON - If for any day's racing you feel you won't have time to post your full selections then simply post the words "auto pick"  and I will use a random generator to select you a horse for each race that day and a random NAP.  I will then post the selections for the player in this thread before the first race starts.

**Anyone with edits on their original post AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void ALL their selections for that day!!! No exceptions**

Any player who neglects to post entries for any 2 of the 5 festival days will be removed completely from the competition.  NO EXCEPTIONS. This rule allows players to miss posting selections for any one day and also gives other players the opportunity to join the competition a day late (Wednesday).

Please feel free to post/edit your selections right up to the time of the first race each day or maybe even post your whole weeks selections in one go. (reminder: NR's will be replaced by SP Fav)

Again, if you're pressed for time to get your entry in, I'll even except an entry posted in the thread consisting of random numbers eg: 8,5,11,9,3,2 or maybe even 'number 2 every race'.  If any of these number selections don't figure in the race you will still get the SP favourite and a chance to score points.

Late selections will be accepted on any day but obviously only the selections for the races that remain at the time of posting will score points.

Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM.  We will not be having separate threads for chat and selections this year we can just keep it all contained in this thread.

No prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned the very first 'RAWK Champion Ascot Tipster' and the first person to have their name inscribed on the brand spanking new 'virtual' trophy (as seen below)

« Last Edit: June 12, 2021, 05:47:05 pm by Buck Pete »
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #1 on: June 11, 2021, 10:04:35 am »
Quick bump but judging by the lack of response this might be a bit too much for people.

No worries.  No point in doing it unless we get at least 10 players.

I'll see how this last bump goes.
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #2 on: June 11, 2021, 11:10:50 am »
If you get enough interest Ill join in
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #3 on: June 11, 2021, 12:13:37 pm »
I would be keen.....
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #4 on: June 11, 2021, 12:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 11, 2021, 10:04:35 am
Quick bump but judging by the lack of response this might be a bit too much for people.

Completely missed this, cheers for the PM. Definitely up for it!
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #5 on: June 11, 2021, 12:19:46 pm »
Nice one lads. Ive emailed quite a few Aintree competitors. 

Hopefully we will get enough in to have a little comp :)
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #6 on: June 11, 2021, 01:12:52 pm »
Don't get too many Pete, I want to win one of these one day!
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #7 on: June 11, 2021, 02:24:34 pm »
I'm happy to have a go if there is enough interest.
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #8 on: June 11, 2021, 03:15:57 pm »
Just got the PM - defo in.

Nice one Pete
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #9 on: June 11, 2021, 04:35:25 pm »
Howya Pete, just seen the PM. if its happening ill join in
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #10 on: June 11, 2021, 05:51:03 pm »
Yeah looks like we are good to go. Nice one :)

Will update OP over the weekend with rules and stuff.  But its same as Cheltenham competition.
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #11 on: June 11, 2021, 10:35:02 pm »
Just seen the PM, I'll give it a go. Stradivarius NAP for sure :)

Tar Pete
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #12 on: June 12, 2021, 01:31:57 am »
 :wave.

Good shout Pete, Im in.

Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #13 on: June 12, 2021, 07:35:36 am »
I am in too, good luck. YNWA
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #14 on: June 12, 2021, 08:36:44 am »
Just read PM and Ill be in.

Cheers Pete
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #15 on: June 12, 2021, 09:33:59 am »
Just seen you PM Pete. Im in mate 😁
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #16 on: June 12, 2021, 01:18:05 pm »
Thanks for the heads up Pete. I don't really follow the flat as much as the jumps but I'll certainly have a go!
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #17 on: June 12, 2021, 04:24:12 pm »
Sorry for the slow reply, BP, yeah I'd have a go.
(RAWK message went to spam... sacrilege)
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #18 on: June 12, 2021, 05:46:08 pm »
Rules and scoring etc now in the in the OP

I fully appreciate work, kids, holidays, beer etc can get in the way of this.  So check out the new "autopick" feature should you need it on any of the days you're pressed to get you selections in. 

Also in the OP is a glimpse of the new virtual trophy, just waiting for it's first name to be gilded upon it. :)
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #19 on: June 12, 2021, 11:50:10 pm »
Count me in please Pete.  :D
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:01:18 pm »
I'm in.
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:30:15 pm »
Right - my hat in the ring - Im pretty shite on the Flat but having said that my NH form is mercurial at best   ;D

2.30 Palace Pier (NAP)
3.05 Kaufymaker
3.40 Winter Power
4.20 Chindit
5.00 Elysian Flame
5.35 Solid Stone
6.10 Arthurian Fable

Racing Post Pros:

2.30 Palace Pier
3.05 Ebro River
3.40 Oxted
4.20 Lucky Vega
5.00 Trumpet Man
5.35 Patrick Sarsfield
6.10 Global Storm (NAP)

So there!!!
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm »
Hoping my fancys have a bit of social distancing from all the other nags this week.

My certs for Tuesday. Good luck everyone.


2.30 Palace Pier Nap
3.05 Kaufymaker
3.40 Battaash
4.20 Chindit
5.00 Couer De Lion
5.35 Solid Stone
6.10 Themaxwecan
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:59:14 pm »
Thanks for doing this Pete.

2:30 Palace Pier NAP
3:05 Gisburn
3:40 Que Amoro
4:20 Poetic Flare
5:00 Daltons Highway
5:35 Felix
6:10 Brilliant Light

Good luck all
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm by duvva »
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:21:25 pm »
Tuesday:

2.30 Palace Pier (nap)
3.05 Ebro River
3.40 Stone of Destiny
4.20 Lucky Vega
5.00 Couer De Lion
5.35 Solid Stone
6.10 Themaxwecan
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:23:33 pm »
2.30 Palace Pier
3.05 Ebro River
3.40 Winter Power
4.20 Mostahdaf
5.00 Lostwithiel (NAP)
5.35 Felix
6.10 Global Storm
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:27:40 pm »
I'll have a bash, thanks Pete.

2.30 palace pier
3.05 ebro river
3.40 winter power
4.20 naamoos
5.00 Cape gentleman
5.35 Patrick sarsfield (nap)
6.10 arthurian fable
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:43:56 pm »
Tuesday:

14.30 Palace Pier (NAP)
15:05 Gisburn
15:40 Battaash
16:20 Mostahdaf
17:00 Rayapour
17:35 Patrick Sarsfield
18:10 Global Storm

Good luck all.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:20 am by naYoRHa2b »
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:11:52 pm »
Tuesday:-

2.30 Palace Pier (Nap)
3.05 Dhabab
3.40 Winter Power
4.20 Chindit
5.00 Coeur De Lion
5.35 Patrick Sarsfield
6.10 Global Storm
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:21:56 pm »
Tuesday:-

2.30 Palace Pier (Nap)
3.05 The Acropolis
3.40 Battash
4.20 Poetic Flare
5.00 Cape Gentleman
5.35 Forest of Dean
6.10 Global Storm
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:09:28 pm »
Iam going to swerve this one Pete.
 
I'll deffo see you all in March though.   :wave
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm »
2.05 Palace Pier (NAP)
3.05 Gisburn
3.40 Winter Power
4.20 Poetic Flare
5.00 Just Hubert
5.35 Solid Stone
6.10 Sleeping Lion
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:36:58 pm »
2.30 Palace Pier (NAP)
3.05 The Organiser
3.40 Stone of Destiny
4.20 Highland Avenue
5.00 Rayapour
5.35 Blue Cup
6.10 Arthurian Fable
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:47:10 pm »
Tuesday;

2.30 - Palace Pier (nap)
3.05 - The Organiser
3.40 - Liberty Beach
4.20 - Lucky Vega
5.00 - M C Muldoon
5.35 - Blue Cup
6.10 - Saldier
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:46:29 am »
2.30 Palace Pier (NAP)
3.05 The Acropolis
3.40 Winter Power
4.20 Highland Avenue
5.00 Rayapour
5.35 Felix
6.10 Global Storm

Good luck everyone :D
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:15:06 am »
2.30 Palace Pier (NAP)
3.05 Gisburn
3.40 Battaash
4.20 Highland Avenue
5.00 M C Muldoon
5.35 Felix
6.10 Throne Hall
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:27:49 am »
Day 1

2.30 - Palace Pier
3.05 - Gisburn
3.40 - Battaash (NAP)
4.20 - Lucky Vega
5.00 - Just Hubert
5.35 - Blue Cup
6.10 - Global Storm
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:30:47 am »
Not a bad turn out so far.  Nice one

No doubt a few more will post entries and we've got enough for a nice little comp here.
