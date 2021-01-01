« previous next »
UEFA Europa Conference League

Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
Today at 05:27:08 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:22:15 pm
cant even remember them in it!  But yeah, not surprised their fans would be fuming being as it was a rare chance for them in Europe.

I know you can look at some teams and think well they arent going to win it anyway, so why bother sort of thing? But these days quite a lot of teams have got to or near the final that may not be the strongest, I mean, sevilla show it all the time, Frankfurt last year too, and Rangers getting to a final. So even that excuse isnt that valid. Not saying Burnley would have, but for a lot of teams, they can dream of going far if they get the right draw.

Im pretty sure the players would have been as gutted as the fans if their manager decided he wanted to get them knocked out immediately. Playing in European competition is always cited as a huge ambition of all players.   

There was talk that the Burnley players we're fuming with him, the fella I worked with was telling me stuff at the time about them not being happy with him at all. The lads who went home and away were also looking forwards to some nice European trips, something they'd never done.
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June
Today at 05:40:01 pm
Quote from: 24/007 on Today at 10:23:48 am
Yup - "Liverpool exists to win trophies." <--- can apply to any club. I know a few West 'Aaaaam fans and I'm chuffed for them. I still remember when they came over to Domale in Slovenia a few years back - a few hundred metres from where I lived at the time - had a good laugh with them. Healthy bants.
Had a great laugh with a few of them in Cardiff in 06. Im really pleased for them and for any club that tries to win trophies. Cant stand clubs that qualify for Europe and then dont bother, they become a haven for lazy players and it develops a mentality that losing is ok.
Those players have had a couple of decent European runs in the last couple of years and itll have done them and the club good.

Of all fan bases, we should be the last ones to allow a few knobheads to shape our judgement of all their fans.
