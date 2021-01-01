Yup - "Liverpool exists to win trophies." <--- can apply to any club. I know a few West 'Aaaaam fans and I'm chuffed for them. I still remember when they came over to Domale in Slovenia a few years back - a few hundred metres from where I lived at the time - had a good laugh with them. Healthy bants.



Had a great laugh with a few of them in Cardiff in 06. Im really pleased for them and for any club that tries to win trophies. Cant stand clubs that qualify for Europe and then dont bother, they become a haven for lazy players and it develops a mentality that losing is ok.Those players have had a couple of decent European runs in the last couple of years and itll have done them and the club good.Of all fan bases, we should be the last ones to allow a few knobheads to shape our judgement of all their fans.