« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)  (Read 19674 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,394
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 04:30:08 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:32:37 am
Best number 6 in world football for me. He seems to fill in all the gaps. Lets face it west ham are an awful team, but they never get battered , hes a wall thats very hard to get round. Makes players around him better as well, Henderson and Mount looked superb for england when having very poor seasons with their clubs, he just shields everything.
Will be interesting if we sign him, and then whether we change his position to play further up the field like xhaka did, or we sign another player to replace xhaka.

And if Man Utd sign him instead? All this would've been sarcasm right
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 