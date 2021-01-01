Hes gone off the boil second half
Clutching.
Probably know nothing about football, or so I'll be told, but I just don't see what all the fuss is about Rice. No outstanding qualities at all, certainly not in my eyes to warrant such a high asking price that West Ham will want
We are in June now. Hes not used to playing so late in the footballing colander.
hang on, did they just say the guy subbed on just now is a brazilian called Igor?!
Crosby Nick never fails.
The new Scotty Parker
Im old enough to remember the days they had sensible Brazilian names like Chris and Fred.
I stopped trusting Brazilian names after I googled Kaka.
Did he come on for Dodô?
moysie on the pitch
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Someones Nan just ran on the pitch,. Amazing scenes
Oh it was Moyes
Where are the VAR lines? Why isn't it being checked?
Look at what he could have won for West Ham here.
Can't blame him really can you
