Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:48:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:47:26 pm
Hes gone off the boil second half

Still seems to be simmering nicely enough, to me.


StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #761 on: Today at 09:48:19 pm »


lfc_col

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #762 on: Today at 09:48:32 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 09:47:12 pm
Probably know nothing about football, or so I'll be told, but I just don't see what all the fuss is about Rice. No outstanding qualities at all, certainly not in my eyes to warrant such a high asking price that West Ham will want

The new Scotty Parker  ;D ;)







newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #763 on: Today at 09:48:37 pm »
Igor is in!!

I'm all in for Fiorentina now.


Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #764 on: Today at 09:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:43:28 pm
We are in June now. Hes not used to playing so late in the footballing colander.
Needs to be more decisieve


shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #765 on: Today at 09:49:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:48:02 pm
hang on, did they just say the guy subbed on just now is a brazilian called Igor?! ;D

I stopped trusting Brazilian names after I googled Kaka.



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #766 on: Today at 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:48:02 pm
hang on, did they just say the guy subbed on just now is a brazilian called Igor?! ;D

Im old enough to remember the days they had sensible Brazilian names like Chris and Fred.


dirkster

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #767 on: Today at 09:49:44 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 09:48:32 pm
The new Scotty Parker  ;D ;)
He's not that brave is he?!


TheKid.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #768 on: Today at 09:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:49:36 pm
Im old enough to remember the days they had sensible Brazilian names like Chris and Fred.

How dare you leave out Alan


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #769 on: Today at 09:50:35 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:48:02 pm
hang on, did they just say the guy subbed on just now is a brazilian called Igor?! ;D

Did he come on for Dodô?


Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #770 on: Today at 09:51:04 pm »
Shocking to see some monarchy hating scousers pretending to be West Ham fans and misbehaving. Every other fan there is in good spirits, on their 42nd rendition of God Save the Queen and theyve even offered to tidy the stadium afterwards.


S

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #771 on: Today at 09:51:20 pm »
Every Serie A team bar the one Mourinhos at is managed by Inspector Montalbano.


classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #772 on: Today at 09:51:46 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:49:00 pm
I stopped trusting Brazilian names after I googled Kaka.
haha

given the way english footballing authorities suddenly fancied themselves as cultural and linguistic experts over luis suarez, they were probably done a kindness that Grafite never moved to the PL!


StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #773 on: Today at 09:51:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:48:02 pm
hang on, did they just say the guy subbed on just now is a brazilian called Igor?! ;D

"You take the blonde, I'll take the one in the turban."


kennedy81

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #774 on: Today at 09:52:12 pm »
Who the fuck is Paco Tar?


classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #775 on: Today at 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:50:35 pm
Did he come on for Dodô?
Hahah amazing. i missed that one


Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #776 on: Today at 09:53:21 pm »
Not offside that?



Paul_h

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #777 on: Today at 09:53:42 pm »
moysie on the pitch


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #778 on: Today at 09:53:46 pm »
Looks just on.



TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #779 on: Today at 09:53:49 pm »
Thatll be it then.  Wouldnt mind except now half hour of savage


Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #780 on: Today at 09:54:03 pm »
Someones Nan just ran on the pitch,. Amazing scenes





Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #781 on: Today at 09:54:03 pm »
Shut the fuck up Savage


S

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #782 on: Today at 09:54:06 pm »
Honestly feel kind of happy for Moyes. Dont begrudge him this.


RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #783 on: Today at 09:54:10 pm »
he's onside


lfc_col

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #784 on: Today at 09:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 09:53:42 pm
moysie on the pitch

Can't blame him really can you







Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #785 on: Today at 09:54:16 pm »
The English Shaqiri scores


oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #786 on: Today at 09:54:21 pm »

Fiorentina 1 - [2] West Ham; Jarrod Bowen goal on 90' - https://streamff.com/v/FkP4jmpDFx






TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #787 on: Today at
Oddly pleased for Moyeseh ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,567
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #788 on: Today at 09:54:33 pm »
That pass was pure sex. Can't begrudge them that. Bowen's a nice lad too, I don't mind him.  :wave
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,443
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #789 on: Today at 09:54:37 pm »
awful keeper
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,407
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #790 on: Today at 09:54:39 pm »
Look at what he could have won for West Ham here.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,486
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #791 on: Today at 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:54:03 pm
Someones Nan just ran on the pitch,. Amazing scenes
Oh it was Moyes
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,172
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #792 on: Today at 09:54:54 pm »
Ughh
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,888
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #793 on: Today at 09:54:56 pm »
Where are the VAR lines? Why isn't it being checked?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,929
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #794 on: Today at 09:55:20 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,613
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #795 on: Today at 09:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:54:56 pm
Where are the VAR lines? Why isn't it being checked?

He was clearly on.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,002
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #796 on: Today at 09:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:54:56 pm
Where are the VAR lines? Why isn't it being checked?

Pack 'o tar timed his pass perfectly :P
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,903
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #797 on: Today at 09:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:54:39 pm
Look at what he could have won for West Ham here.

A motorboat?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,642
  • SPQR
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #798 on: Today at 09:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:54:56 pm
Where are the VAR lines? Why isn't it being checked?

Because he's well on
Logged

Online Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #799 on: Today at 09:55:33 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 09:54:11 pm
Can't blame him really can you

still be sacked in the morning
Logged
