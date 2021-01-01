Robbie Savage on bt comms - this is painful.He looks like that lead singer for night crawlers
Crosby Nick never fails.
Robbie savage in full them diving foreigners mode. Twat 😂 his voice is pure laxative
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
I mean, he's not wrong on the evidence we've seen so far...
I hope it doesnt go to extra time, i want us to bid for declan Rice tonight.
Fuck it I hope West Ham win. I don't love them but don't hate them either, it's like some of our fans just hate everyone.
Awful.
Niche but good. With that and the Sash song for Mac Allister its a proper cheesy 90s nightclub flashback on here today.
I think if you have pretty much every fan base turning up at Anfield and away from home vomiting out the same old shite about the city the club and its fans then why the fuck shouldnt they want West Ham to lose Bit of a shitty shout is that if Im honest
Yep, the love for them is baffling.
Good few empty seats behind the goal west ham are attacking.
The main fella just radiates Europa Conference League vibes doesn't he
I don't think it's "love"... Just can't see the point of watching a football match without rooting for somebody and that Italian team just don't cut it for me. Not with all the nonsense they've got up to today.
The main stand holds more than this ground
Where is it being played?
they missed out the Egyptian guy with frizzly hair and a ping of a left foot
David Moyes playing for penalties already
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]