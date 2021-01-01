« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)  (Read 13633 times)

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,635
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #400 on: Today at 08:05:46 pm »
Robbie savage in full them diving foreigners mode. Twat 😂 his voice is pure laxative
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,398
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #401 on: Today at 08:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 08:02:36 pm
Robbie Savage on bt comms - this is painful.

He looks like that lead singer for night crawlers

:lmao

Niche but good. With that and the Sash song for Mac Allister its a proper cheesy 90s nightclub flashback on here today.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:06:07 pm »
I know that's pretty shameless from the Fiorentina man but I reckon a West Ham player could pull a shotgun out later and kill their opposite man and Robbie Savage would defend them
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:06:26 pm »
Rolling about already, I already do not like the European fans, they gonna make me hate European football as well.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:07:34 pm »
Fuck it I hope West Ham win. I don't love them but don't hate them either, it's like some of our fans just hate everyone.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,994
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #405 on: Today at 08:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 08:05:46 pm
Robbie savage in full them diving foreigners mode. Twat 😂 his voice is pure laxative

I mean, he's not wrong on the evidence we've seen so far...
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,562
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #406 on: Today at 08:10:34 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:08:07 pm
I mean, he's not wrong on the evidence we've seen so far...
True. Can't stomach the play-acting or the fact people still get away with it in the age of VAR.

Come on Hammers!
Logged

Online Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:10:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:57:35 pm
I hope it doesnt go to extra time, i want us to bid for declan Rice tonight.

wonder if we are actually waiting for this game to end to put a bid in











for Amrabat  ;D
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #408 on: Today at 08:10:55 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:07:34 pm
Fuck it I hope West Ham win. I don't love them but don't hate them either, it's like some of our fans just hate everyone.

I think if you have pretty much every fan base turning up at Anfield and away from home vomiting out the same old shite about the city the club and its fans  then why the fuck shouldnt they want West Ham to lose
Bit of a shitty shout is that if Im honest
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,721
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #409 on: Today at 08:11:03 pm »
Im sorry but Areola is a bit of a tit.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #410 on: Today at 08:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 08:04:27 pm
Awful.

I've just sussed that he's the fella BT drag out whenever there's a National League game on. Sort of fitting that he's doing this 'major' European final tonight
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,635
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #411 on: Today at 08:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:06:04 pm
:lmao

Niche but good. With that and the Sash song for Mac Allister its a proper cheesy 90s nightclub flashback on here today.

 8) Chooon

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7-BnB3xxUoA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7-BnB3xxUoA</a>
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #412 on: Today at 08:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 08:10:55 pm
I think if you have pretty much every fan base turning up at Anfield and away from home vomiting out the same old shite about the city the club and its fans  then why the fuck shouldnt they want West Ham to lose
Bit of a shitty shout is that if Im honest

Yep, the love for them is baffling.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,562
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:13:13 pm »
Waste of a shot, Rice.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #414 on: Today at 08:13:48 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:07:34 pm
Fuck it I hope West Ham win. I don't love them but don't hate them either, it's like some of our fans just hate everyone.
There is a reason for that. Nearly every shithouse club rocks up at Anfield and then serenades us. And the same when we go away.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,562
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #415 on: Today at 08:14:47 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:12:51 pm
Yep, the love for them is baffling.
I don't think it's "love"... Just can't see the point of watching a football match without rooting for somebody and that Italian team just don't cut it for me. Not with all the nonsense they've got up to today.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,635
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #416 on: Today at 08:16:39 pm »
All the St Georges flags in West Ham supporters end does make me cringe hard
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #417 on: Today at 08:17:13 pm »
Good few empty seats behind the goal west ham are attacking.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #418 on: Today at 08:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 08:17:13 pm
Good few empty seats behind the goal west ham are attacking.

Probably got arrested
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,562
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #419 on: Today at 08:18:44 pm »
They'll have to decapitate Antonio before that referee gives a free kick.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • BOBBINS!
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #420 on: Today at 08:18:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:59:30 pm
The main fella just radiates Europa Conference League vibes doesn't he
Ill take him over Fletch any day of the week
Logged

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #421 on: Today at 08:19:11 pm »
The main stand holds more than this ground
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #422 on: Today at 08:19:11 pm »
Where is it being played?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,868
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #423 on: Today at 08:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 08:14:47 pm
I don't think it's "love"... Just can't see the point of watching a football match without rooting for somebody and that Italian team just don't cut it for me. Not with all the nonsense they've got up to today.

You're always going to get that with any Italian team. A lot of PL teams are just as bad these days.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #424 on: Today at 08:19:51 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:07:34 pm
Fuck it I hope West Ham win. I don't love them but don't hate them either, it's like some of our fans just hate everyone.

Friends like these :butt
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,868
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #425 on: Today at 08:20:04 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 08:19:11 pm
The main stand holds more than this ground

The final is at Prenton Park next season,
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #426 on: Today at 08:20:07 pm »
"That's of course if we don't count the Community Shield"

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,583
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #427 on: Today at 08:20:14 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 08:19:11 pm
Where is it being played?
Prague
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,234
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #428 on: Today at 08:21:21 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 06:45:02 pm
they missed out the Egyptian guy with frizzly hair and a ping of a left foot  ;)

Oh yeah, he was pretty good.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #429 on: Today at 08:21:39 pm »
David Moyes playing for penalties already
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #430 on: Today at 08:22:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:21:39 pm
David Moyes playing for penalties already

Less of the sass you, the guy's a genius.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,243
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #431 on: Today at 08:23:59 pm »
Moyesball isn't a fun watch at all.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,027
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June (on Page 10)
« Reply #432 on: Today at 08:24:08 pm »
Hoping for a West Ham win but primarily rooting for a 90 minute game.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 