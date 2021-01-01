« previous next »
UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June

Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June
Reply #360 on: Today at 05:14:57 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:09:36 pm
Average degenerate European football behavior.

Aye mate. Like the comments in that thread say... it is the middle of June in Prague and these mindlees idiots come dressed head to toe in black and looking to create trouble.

'Fiorentina ultras are out causing havoc in Prague!! 😨' - https://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1666466329128206336 (short video)

'UPDATE: Sixteen Fiorentina fans apprehended by Prague police' - https://twitter.com/westham_central/status/1666462204625924096
Online Peabee

Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June
Reply #361 on: Today at 05:17:39 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:14:57 pm
Aye mate. Like the comments in that thread say... it is the middle of June in Prague and these mindlees idiots come dressed head to toe in black and looking to create trouble.

'Fiorentina ultras are out causing havoc in Prague!! 😨' - https://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1666466329128206336 (short video)

'UPDATE: Sixteen Fiorentina fans apprehended by Prague police' - https://twitter.com/westham_central/status/1666462204625924096

Bloody referees...  :no
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June
Reply #362 on: Today at 05:18:31 pm
Online tubby

Re: UEFA Europa Conference League : West Ham v Fiorentina - Wed 7 June
Reply #363 on: Today at 05:19:33 pm
Need those two fat West Ham fans who were holding off an entire legion of AZ ultras on the case.
