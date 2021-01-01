« previous next »
And the West Ham fans did the same at the Olympic Stadium last week, only difference is that the Dutch players didn't get involved.

Didn’t see any of this last week. They’ve had major problems with ultras inThe Netherlands for a few years now, they need to sort it out.

https://m.facebook.com/VoetbalUltras/videos/de-ongeregeldheden-op-het-thuisvak-tussen-de-groep-engelsen-en-az-gefilmd-vanuit/2394286740752209/

Didnt see any of this last week. Theyve had major problems with ultras inThe Netherlands for a few years now, they need to sort it out.

https://m.facebook.com/VoetbalUltras/videos/de-ongeregeldheden-op-het-thuisvak-tussen-de-groep-engelsen-en-az-gefilmd-vanuit/2394286740752209/

It happened.
It happened.

Must be loads of videos and pictures then
Must be loads of videos and pictures then


You can insinuate that I'm bullshitting all you want.

During last week's first leg at London Stadium, family members of AZ players had been involved in a confrontation with West Ham fans.

Hammers manager David Moyes said his players were angered by what had happened in the AFAS Stadion.

"We'll need to wait for the dust to settle to see what it is but the biggest problem is that is the area where the players have all their families in," he said.

"That is where the problem came, and a lot of players were getting angry because they couldn't get to see if they were OK.

"We'll have to wait and ask the officials what really happened. I can only tell you that players were involved because that was the family area."

West Ham reached their first major European final since 1976 by beating their Dutch opponents 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Moyes, who said his own family and friends were in the section that was attacked, added: "What I don't want to do in any way is blight our night. It wasn't West Ham supporters looking for trouble.

"Was I worried? Yeah, my family were there and I had friends in that section. You're hoping they would try to get themselves away from it.

"Security wanted to take me inside, but I had to make sure my players weren't involved."

AZ boss Pascal Jansen said: "What happened last week was very unfortunate and then you get the same feeling as what happened tonight.

"I feel a little bit ashamed it happened in our stadium but you have to control your emotions."

Former Hammers midfielder Joe Cole, who was part of the BT Sport team covering the match, said what happened was "absurd".

"Grown men attacking the West Ham fans," he said. "Players were trying to get involved to break it up.


But you'd have to ask BT and Joe Cole why they said fuck all last week.
stadium has a capacity of 19000, so each club gets 25% of the tickets I guess. Daft playing a European final in such a small stadium no matter if it is a tier 3 competition
It was in Tirana last year and capacity was 22,000 iirc.  I think Uefa have been caught out by how good and popular this tournament is, and itll be in bigger stadia from next year onwards.  I reckon they thought it would be an Intertoto Cup level event, and that it would be nice to spread the love around small clubs and small venues.  Instead theyve created Uefa Cup II.
