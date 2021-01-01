stadium has a capacity of 19000, so each club gets 25% of the tickets I guess. Daft playing a European final in such a small stadium no matter if it is a tier 3 competition



It was in Tirana last year and capacity was 22,000 iirc. I think Uefa have been caught out by how good and popular this tournament is, and itll be in bigger stadia from next year onwards. I reckon they thought it would be an Intertoto Cup level event, and that it would be nice to spread the love around small clubs and small venues. Instead theyve created Uefa Cup II.