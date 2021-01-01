stadium has a capacity of 19000, so each club gets 25% of the tickets I guess. Daft playing a European final in such a small stadium no matter if it is a tier 3 competition
It was in Tirana last year and capacity was 22,000 iirc. I think Uefa have been caught out by how good and popular this tournament is, and itll be in bigger stadia from next year onwards. I reckon they thought it would be an Intertoto Cup level event, and that it would be nice to spread the love around small clubs and small venues. Instead theyve created Uefa Cup II.