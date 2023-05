Good for Moyes.



Yeah he's a figure of derision on here, primarily I'd say for his spell at Man UTD which was a catastrophic season, but he's proven to be an able manager with the Shite, and now a European final with West Ham, fair play to him, and I don't really mind West Ham either, good for them and their support.That allocation of 5k tickets for their supporters is a complete insult, their biggest game in years and that's how UEFA treat them, shameful.