« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Europa Conference League  (Read 8246 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,184
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:17:33 pm »

Basel [1] - 1 Fiorentina [3-2 on agg.]; Zeki Amdouni on 55 - https://dubz.co/c/ac6c11 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1659291522733338646
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,184
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:30:49 pm »

Basel 1 - [2] Fiorentina [3-3 on agg.]; Nicolas Gonzalez goal on 72 - https://dubz.co/c/5146bc
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,669
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:50:39 pm »
A crap West Ham side (this season at least) under David Moyes in a European final. This competition is a joke.

They haven't faced anyone of any note.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,001
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:52:44 pm »
Good for Moyes.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:53:07 pm »
David Moyes is a football genius
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • YNWA
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:53:45 pm »
I've a few pals who are Hammers fans, delighted for them all personally. And especially for Danny Ings.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,695
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:54:27 pm »
They've created a European tournament so shit that DAVID MOYES (!!!) can take WEST HAM (!!!) to the final. What a travesty.

Hoping Fiorentina can go through because they're surely the best chance at stopping them.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,987
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:50:39 pm
A crap West Ham side (this season at least) under David Moyes in a European final. This competition is a joke.

They haven't faced anyone of any note.

Who do you want them to be facing? If there was a Champions League level team in there, people would be moaning about that.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,001
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:54:40 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:53:45 pm
I've a few pals who are Hammers fans, delighted for them all personally. And especially for Danny Ings.

Yeah nothing against them and I hope they win it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:50:39 pm
A crap West Ham side (this season at least) under David Moyes in a European final. This competition is a joke.

They haven't faced anyone of any note.

Yeah their transfer spend is probably more than every other club in it put together, would have been better if the top few leagues were left out of it but tv ratings, sponsors and all that.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,184
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:56:22 pm »

AZ Alkmaar 0 - [1] West Ham [1-3 on agg.]; Pablo Fornals 90+4 - https://dubz.co/c/a62650 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1659301381532991489

full-time. Well done West ham.


'A few AZ Alkmaar fans have disgraced themselves. Ultras attacking families of West Ham players after final whistle. West Ham deservedly through to the final.':-

https://twitter.com/JacobSteinberg/status/1659302121903120384 (Guardian journalist)

« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:45 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • YNWA
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:57:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:54:40 pm
Yeah nothing against them and I hope they win it.

Yeah I dunno how anyone could be bitter about it. Good for them.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,687
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:00:10 pm »
That's excellent, means they'll rest players against Leeds and Leicester
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • YNWA
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:00:10 pm
That's excellent, means they'll rest players against Leeds and Leicester

And another positive, exactly.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #214 on: Today at 10:00:58 pm »
Hats off to Westham. One of my mates supports them and he'll be buzzing right now.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,389
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #215 on: Today at 10:03:50 pm »
I don't mind West Ham. Moyes is a weird one but atleast he's not a massive c*nt like Fraudiola, so good for them.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #216 on: Today at 10:18:48 pm »
Don't mind West Ham or Moyes, hope they win the thing. Pretty cool for the Hammers, first European final in 47 years and haven't won a trophy since 1980. Great opportunity to end that drought.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:19 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,534
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #217 on: Today at 10:21:26 pm »
Seems to be a serious incident in the stands at Basel
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,896
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #218 on: Today at 10:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:00:10 pm
That's excellent, means they'll rest players against Leeds and Leicester

Good point. But on the negative side, it could be the last we see of this"


Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #219 on: Today at 10:22:43 pm »
West Ham players clashing with AZ stewards as their families being harrassed in the stands.. Home crowd also breaking some gates in order to get  to the away end.. Hectic night coming up for the travelling supporters i guess.. Looking to be more and more trouble at these european encounters now..
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Butter Keks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #220 on: Today at 10:29:11 pm »
Good for West Ham and you know what good for Moyes. We've all had our fun taking the piss over the years out of Moyes and rightly so but I hope they win it.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,184
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #221 on: Today at 10:39:39 pm »
.
Basel 1 - [3] Fiorentina [3-4 on agg.]; Antonín Barák 120+9 - https://dubz.co/c/303957

full-time.


Fiorentina vs West Ham in the Final - on Wednesday 7th June, in Prague.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_UEFA_Europa_Conference_League_final



AZ Alkmaar v West Ham United; 6 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/18-05-2023-az-alkmaar-vs-west-ham-united

FC Basel v Fiorentina; 10 minute highlights - https://streamtape.com/v/mAxvqDkwawsb4QQ/bas_edit.mp4

« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:46 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,534
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #222 on: Today at 10:41:30 pm »
Can't have been too many later winners than 129th minute
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,006
  • The only club that matters
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #223 on: Today at 10:44:25 pm »
In a European semi as well. I like Fiorentina but thats heartbreaking for Basel, I feel terrible for them.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #224 on: Today at 10:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:44:25 pm
In a European semi as well. I like Fiorentina but thats heartbreaking for Basel, I feel terrible for them.
Don't think a Swiss side have ever reached a European final.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,669
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #225 on: Today at 10:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:54:30 pm
Who do you want them to be facing? If there was a Champions League level team in there, people would be moaning about that.

Villareal/Nice/Lazio were in it and Fiorentina who'll they play in the final.

AEK Lanarca, Gent and AZ is an extremely stuffy run to the final for a club with PL resources. The competition was meant to be about giving other leagues a chance of European glory, not just a free hit for the team that finishes 7th in the PL or Serie A every year.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:47:12 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,534
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #226 on: Today at 10:45:47 pm »
In fairness, of the 11 extra minutes played, 8 of them were due to the emergency in the stand.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #227 on: Today at 10:47:06 pm »
I actually quite like West Ham and hope they win it. Seems Kloppo has a soft spot for David Moyes too or a bit of a secret bromance.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,669
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:49:04 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 10:47:06 pm
I actually quite like West Ham and hope they win it. Seems Kloppo has a soft spot for David Moyes too or a bit of a secret bromance.

I don't mind West Ham but it's a bit of a halo for Moyes given their run to the final.

Everton at some point could finish 7th and have an easy path to a European trophy. Probably Spurs next season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,870
  • BoRac
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:50:22 pm »
Hope it earns Moyes another big job before he retires. Chelsea or Spurs, or another chance at Man Utd.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,006
  • The only club that matters
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:45:10 pm
Don't think a Swiss side have ever reached a European final.
I looked it up and it seems youre right.  I dont know what The18 is but they certainly write with style:
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #231 on: Today at 11:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:53:50 pm
I looked it up and it seems youre right.  I dont know what The18 is but they certainly write with style:

The Swiss had a chance of getting to the 1977 European Cup final...
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #232 on: Today at 11:08:20 pm »
Uefa already announced only 5k tickets for west ham
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,761
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA Europa Conference League
« Reply #233 on: Today at 11:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 11:08:20 pm
Uefa already announced only 5k tickets for west ham

That's fucking mental
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 