A crap West Ham side (this season at least) under David Moyes in a European final. This competition is a joke.They haven't faced anyone of any note.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I've a few pals who are Hammers fans, delighted for them all personally. And especially for Danny Ings.
Yeah nothing against them and I hope they win it.
That's excellent, means they'll rest players against Leeds and Leicester
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
In a European semi as well. I like Fiorentina but thats heartbreaking for Basel, I feel terrible for them.
Who do you want them to be facing? If there was a Champions League level team in there, people would be moaning about that.
I actually quite like West Ham and hope they win it. Seems Kloppo has a soft spot for David Moyes too or a bit of a secret bromance.
Don't think a Swiss side have ever reached a European final.
I looked it up and it seems youre right. I dont know what The18 is but they certainly write with style:
Uefa already announced only 5k tickets for west ham
