The...'The new competition will be played on Thursday nights, alongside the UEFA Europa League, and aims to give more teams the chance of winning European honours'.The competition is scheduled to run from the 202122 season, and will serve as the bottom level of the existing UEFA Europa League competition, which is due to be reduced from 48 to 32 teams in the group stage.The competition will primarily be contested by teams from lower-ranked UEFA member associations. In all, 184 teams will be involved over the course of the season including at least one from each of the 55 associations and 46 clubs transferring from either the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.There will be eight groups of four teams, followed by knockout round play-offs, the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.The eight group winners automatically go through to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will then be played before the round of 16 between the eight group runners-up and the third-ranked teams of the UEFA Europa League groups.': www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaconferenceleague/news/0264-10fe90612aa3-37b2bc77f89e-1000--europa-conference-league-explained (and Draw Dates): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_UEFA_Europa_Conference_League#Schedule ' - a 9 minute video at the 'Football Daily' youtube channel:-UEFA's own 2 minute video on the Europa Conference League : https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1396775932040519685 Apologies if there is already a thread on this - please delete this if there is such a thread.