Been swanning about some Everton forums and I'm in tears laughing.



People losing their shit about a crap shirt with a kind-of 'not quite blue' motif



Fucking hell. Covid, people losing their jobs, people dying, the world in turmoil, global warming and these dickheads going bananas about a shirt.



And we're not even talking kids. I know a couple of Evertonians in their 60s that literally hate the colour red.



I mean what the fuck has a colour got to do with the world? Yeah your rivals might wear it - but to deny yourself a colour for your whole life?



Ah-hahahahhahahahahahah