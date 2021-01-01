Poll

What do we think about tits being angry about a shirt colour

I completely agree. It's a disgrace!! A disgrace I tells ya (I have the mental age of 5)
0 (0%)
I somewhat agree. I am a bellend who smells of fetid cheese
1 (50%)
WTAF
0 (0%)
Ha ha ha ha
0 (0%)
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
1 (50%)

Total Members Voted: 2

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hetty hetty!! Grrrr!! Grrrrr!! Urrrrk!! Wooof!! Hetty!! Grrrr  (Read 67 times)

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,089
  • Asterisks baby!
Hetty hetty!! Grrrr!! Grrrrr!! Urrrrk!! Wooof!! Hetty!! Grrrr
« on: Today at 10:19:30 am »
Been swanning about some Everton forums and I'm in tears laughing.

People losing their shit about a crap shirt with a kind-of 'not quite blue' motif

Fucking hell. Covid, people losing their jobs, people dying, the world in turmoil, global warming and these dickheads going bananas about a shirt.

And we're not even talking kids.  I know a couple of Evertonians in their 60s that literally hate the colour red.

I mean what the fuck has a colour got to do with the world? Yeah your rivals might wear it - but to deny yourself a colour for your whole life?

Ah-hahahahhahahahahahah
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,701
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Hetty hetty!! Grrrr!! Grrrrr!! Urrrrk!! Wooof!! Hetty!! Grrrr
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:37:12 am »
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 