Because Canon printer/scanners are stupid, they scan to some obscure folder that I can never find. in searing for them I thought there might have been a hidden folder (AppData) in my user profile. I clicked hide/unhide, but I guess the folders were all unhidden, as now they are hidden. I checked it again, and then EVERYTHING vanished.
All shortcuts on my desktop have disappeared; all user profiles are gone. Whenever I try to select control panel or system explore from the windows key, nothing initiates. I can't even access system restore.
Have I just managed to screw my entire laptop, just because I was searching for an image file, and how do I get things back?
Help needed, as I'm starting to panic.