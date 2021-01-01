« previous next »
Author Topic: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?

Red Berry

  Posts: 39,228
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 39,228
Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« on: Yesterday at 07:55:11 am »
Because Canon printer/scanners are stupid, they scan to some obscure folder that I can never find.  in searing for them I thought there might have been a hidden folder (AppData) in my user profile.  I clicked hide/unhide, but I guess the folders were all unhidden, as now they are hidden.  I checked it again, and then EVERYTHING vanished.

All shortcuts on my desktop have disappeared; all user profiles are gone.  Whenever I try to select control panel or system explore from the windows key, nothing initiates. I can't even access system restore.

Have I just managed to screw my entire laptop, just because I was searching for an image file, and how do I get things back?

Help needed, as I'm starting to panic.
naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:23:32 am »
Have you tried booting into safe mode and restoring to an earlier point?
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 39,228
Re: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:37:42 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 08:23:32 am
Have you tried booting into safe mode and restoring to an earlier point?

Well I couldn't access system restore from regular W10, and I'm not even sure how to access safe mode in W10.  Fortunately I was able to regain the directories by right clicking the Windows Folder and go for the unhidden option.  This reveals the user profiles again and I was able to go through each one individually to remove the hidden as a default.

Everything seems to be working again now, which is an effing relief. :)

The whole desktop has been odd for months.  It nullified my games' shortcuts, leaving them blank, and my Canon Manual.  I don't even know if the image software for the printer is still on the computer, although I can still scan and print from it. In any case, I'm breathing a bit easier now!!
naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:50:37 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:37:42 am

Well that's something!

Here's a few ways to boot into safe mode if you ever need to https://www.techradar.com/how-to/how-to-start-windows-10-in-safe-mode

Also might be worth backing everything up and doing a clean install if things haven't been right for a while.

You can also use the system file checker, if any files are corrupted or damaged this will check and replace them
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/using-system-file-checker-in-windows-10-365e0031-36b1-6031-f804-8fd86e0ef4ca
Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 64,127
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:55:11 am
Because Canon printer/scanners are stupid, they scan to some obscure folder that I can never find.  in searing for them I thought there might have been a hidden folder (AppData) in my user profile.  I clicked hide/unhide, but I guess the folders were all unhidden, as now they are hidden.  I checked it again, and then EVERYTHING vanished.

All shortcuts on my desktop have disappeared; all user profiles are gone.  Whenever I try to select control panel or system explore from the windows key, nothing initiates. I can't even access system restore.

Have I just managed to screw my entire laptop, just because I was searching for an image file, and how do I get things back?

Help needed, as I'm starting to panic.

Have you tried turning it off and on again?
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 39,228
Re: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 08:50:37 am
Well that's something!

Here's a few ways to boot into safe mode if you ever need to https://www.techradar.com/how-to/how-to-start-windows-10-in-safe-mode

Also might be worth backing everything up and doing a clean install if things haven't been right for a while.

You can also use the system file checker, if any files are corrupted or damaged this will check and replace them
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/using-system-file-checker-in-windows-10-365e0031-36b1-6031-f804-8fd86e0ef4ca

Cheers for the links! Fortunately everything is on the drive and accessible. I've never really bothered with backups, especially stuff like the cloud, but maybe I should look into it.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,489
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:44:03 pm »
Put it in rice.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,447
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 12:44:03 pm
Put it in rice.

Does that remove all the porn?
Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,664
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm »
Do you have any bonjela in the house...
 
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 39,228
Re: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:22:29 pm
Does that remove all the porn?

I don't keep porn on my computer. But if I ever get hit by a car it will be a toss up over whether I dial 999 or hit factory reset on my phone. ;)
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,447
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Somehow managed to "break" my computer?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:51:26 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm
I don't keep porn on my computer. But if I ever get hit by a car it will be a toss up over whether I dial 999 or hit factory reset on my phone. ;)

 :D
