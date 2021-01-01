Have you tried booting into safe mode and restoring to an earlier point?



Well I couldn't access system restore from regular W10, and I'm not even sure how to access safe mode in W10. Fortunately I was able to regain the directories by right clicking the Windows Folder and go for the unhidden option. This reveals the user profiles again and I was able to go through each one individually to remove the hidden as a default.Everything seems to be working again now, which is an effing relief.The whole desktop has been odd for months. It nullified my games' shortcuts, leaving them blank, and my Canon Manual. I don't even know if the image software for the printer is still on the computer, although I can still scan and print from it. In any case, I'm breathing a bit easier now!!